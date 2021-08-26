These days, you really can't have too many face masks in your life, especially those returning back to the office and back to school with coronavirus cases rising once again due to the now dominant strain, the Delta variant, spreading like wildfire. Chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci has stated that double masking likely helps to slow the spread of COVID-19, so having an ample amount of face masks, both reusable and disposable, is more important than ever before.

Luckily, Gap is offering its face mask sets (which each include three masks) for $5 -- yes, you read that right. There's even a few options for $2.99! Typically speaking, Gap's mask sets sell for $15 to $18. But thanks to this major face mask sale, you can even score a deal on the full priced face masks and scoop up three times as many masks for the same amount. So if there's any time to stock up on masks, it's now. But be sure to act fast -- they're selling out!

A quick scroll through Gap's website will show you that there are near-endless styles to choose from to amp up your masking game. From classic accordion-style options with elastic earloops to contoured masks with adjustable looks and pockets for filters -- not to mention playful prints that anyone in the family will love, Gap has 3-piece sets to fit all of your masking needs, and for $5 each.

Scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite options from Gap's epic face mask sale.

