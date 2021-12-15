The Best Face Masks for Winter to Shop Now
With cold fall weather approaching -- and even colder winter weather following -- there's no better time than to now to shop for face masks and gaiters that double as cold weather gear. These masks and gaiters are made of cozy materials like fleece, and cover more exposed skin than your typical face mask. This can include your ears and neck, keeping them toasty and protected from wind chills.
Check out this curated selection of face masks and neck gaiters that can keep you warm outside while protecting others from the spread of COVID-19. These options from Amazon, Case-Mate, Cabela's and more will become your new fall and winter wardrobe staples.
RELATED CONTENT:
Save Up to 50% On Winter Boots and More From Nordstrom Rack
The Warmest Winter Coats to Buy Before the Holidays
Best Winter Moisturizers for Every Skin Type
The Best Winter Boots to Shop Before the Holidays
Jennifer Lopez Wore Oprah's Favorite Face Mask -- Shop It Now
Shop Oprah's Favorite Face Mask at Amazon
The Best Face Masks You Can Get Online
The Best Face Masks for Travel
The Best Face Masks for Exercising -- Athleta, Lululemon and More