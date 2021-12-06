Jennifer Lopez was spotted wearing the face mask featured on Oprah's Favorite Things 2021. The star was seen with boyfriend Ben Affleck on a day out with their kids over the weekend, and Lopez looked casual chic in a colorful sweater, jeans and boots.

Her accessories caught our eye the most, specifically the purple face mask, which is from the brand Henry Mask -- the same design Oprah Winfrey included in her annual holiday gift guide.

The reusable, 3-layered polypropylene face mask is designed by celebrity tailor Patrick Henry. The unique origami-inspired design that -- according to Oprah herself -- "doesn't touch your mouth" and helps to keep lipstick in place. The Oprah-approved Henry Mask 4-pack set is priced just under $50. If you buy individually, one mask is priced just under $18.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Lopez also carried the Coach Beat Shoulder Bag for her date. The Coach ambassador has been spotted toting the popular convertible crossbody bag multiple times. It's currently 30% at Coach -- a big reason to either treat yourself to the designer handbag or gift it to a loved one for the holidays.

Shop J.Lo's Henry Mask face mask and Coach bag below.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.

