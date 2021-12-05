Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Go Casual For Movie Date With Their Kids
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez enjoyed some time with their kids this weekend. The buzzed-about couple stepped out in Los Angeles Saturday looking comfy and cozy for a family movie date at the Regency Theater in Los Angeles, California.
The couple made their way hand-in-hand to the Saturday showing, cuddling up to each other before they were escorted into the theater. Jen's twins, Emme and Max, 13, and Ben's kids, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, followed closely behind them. Affleck also shares Violet, 16, with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.
The Mary Me star wore a multi-colored floral sweater and ripped jeans, which she paired with classic khaki Timberland boots. Jen finished off the look with a purple face mask, wearing her long hair in a half-up, half-down 'do.
Ben also kept it casual, wearing a black jean jacket over a plaid shirt and graphic tee. The Last Duel actor paired the off-duty look with black jeans, sunglasses, sneakers, and a white face mask.
Their outing comes ET learned how the Ben and Jen plan to spend the holidays. A source told ET earlier this month that the couple is "still planning on spending Christmas together and are wanting to make it as special as possible for the kids."
While the couple, who first dated in the early aughts, and rekindled their romance earlier this year, doesn't "know exactly what they will be doing yet," the source says that "they want all the kids to be together for the holiday if possible and do something just the two of them as well."
As for what the pair will do by themselves, the source says that "Ben is planning something special as a Christmas gift for Jennifer," while Lopez is "excited" because she "has always loved Christmas and cannot wait to spend it with Ben."
For more on the couple and why they've been trying to keep the details of their rekindled romance private, watch the video below.
