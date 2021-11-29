Jennifer Lopez Embraces Ben Affleck in PDA-Packed Outing

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck can't help packing on a little PDA! The cute couple stepped out for a romantic dinner date on Sunday, and were spotted hugging outside of Spagos restaurant in Beverly Hills, California.

In the sweet snap, Affleck, 49, wraps his arms around Lopez, 52, as she grins and rests her hands on his chest.

Lopez sported a light tan coat, stilettos, and a small silver bag for the occasion, while her beau opted for black pants and a gray sweater.

The outing came the same month that Lopez confirmed on the Today show that she'd consider tying the knot again.

Lopez was married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, to Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003, and to Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. Lopez and Anthony share 13-year-old twins Max and Emme. The triple-threat star was previously engaged to Affleck from 2002 to 2004 and then to Alex Rodriguez from 2019 to 2021. Affleck, meanwhile, was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018, and shares three kids with her.

"I always have been. I've been married a few times. Yeah, I still believe in happily ever after, for sure, 100 percent," she said of remarrying.

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance this past spring after she and Rodriguez broke off their engagement. In September, a source told ET that the couple "could not be more in love."

"It is like they never broke up, but everything is way better this time," the source said. "They are all over each other and their friends joke around about it with them."

