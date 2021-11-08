Jennifer Lopez Kisses Ben Affleck as They Say Goodbye at the Airport

Parting is such sweet sorrow! Or perhaps some lighthearted fun if you're Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Over the weekend, the A-list couple said their goodbyes as Lopez prepared to board a flight out of the Van Nuys Airport outside of Los Angeles.

In the cute pics, Affleck, 49, gave his lady love a sweet kiss before pulling some silly faces to crack her up. The couple shared several tight embraces before Lopez boarded her plane with Affleck walking her halfway up the steps and getting in one last parting kiss.

The couple has been spending lots of time together recently. They went trick or treating with their kids and Affleck's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, according to TMZ.

Lopez also attended the premiere of Affleck's film, The Last Duel, last month, packing on the PDA with her man on the red carpet.

A source told ET back in September that the couple "could not be more in love."

"It is like they never broke up, but everything is way better this time," the source said. "They are all over each other and their friends joke around about it with them."

