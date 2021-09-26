Romance in the big city. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck aren't shy about expressing their feelings and packing on the PDA.

The cute couple were photographed locking lips and getting romantic with one another while walking the streets of New York City on Sunday morning.

Lopez, 52, looked chic as she stayed warm in a green and blue full -length tartan coat over a similarly colored wrap dress. Meanwhile, Affleck, 49, rocked a grey wool blazer over a black polo and dark jeans.

While strolling down the street, the pair took a moment to stop and talk, which seemingly led to them making out like smiling, carefree teens.

The vibe appeared to be very romantic, as the pair embraced, kissed, laughed and talked while maintaining their hug -- without worrying about being spotted by fans or keeping their romance low-key.

The Sunday outing came one day after Affleck came out to show his support for Lopez during her performance at Global Citizen Live event in NYC on Saturday. The concert marked Lopez's first performance since the pair confirmed their relationship.

Earlier this month, a source told ET that they are going to spend the holidays together this year for the first time since rekindling their romance.

Affleck and Lopez have made no secret of their passion for one another -- making a glamorous red carpet appearance in Venice last week that had fans in a frenzy -- and our source says the couple "could not be more in love."

"It is like they never broke up, but everything is way better this time," the source says of 49-year-old Affleck and 52-year-old Lopez. "They are all over each other and their friends joke around about it with them."

As the holidays approach, the two are already making plans.

"They plan on spending the holidays together and also taking some solo trips," the source says. "They want to be together all of the time, so their next big things are Thanksgiving and Christmas. There is a lot to coordinate, so they are figuring it out."

Of course, their kids remain a priority. Affleck shares three children with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner -- 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina and 9-year-old Samuel -- while Lopez shares her 13-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Check out the video below for more on Affleck and Lopez' whirlwind romance.

