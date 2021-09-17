Jennifer Lopez is endorsing Ben Affleck's new movie! The 52-year-old triple-threat star shared a stunning throwback video from her time in Venice, Italy, where Affleck was promoting his upcoming film, The Last Duel, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival. Lopez and Affleck attended the premiere together, walking their first red carpet together since rekindling their romance.

Saying she had "such a beautiful time" in Venice, Lopez shared, "I’m so excited for you guys to see this movie!! It’s the first script Matt [Damon] and Ben have written together along with Nicole Holofcener since Good Will Hunting!! And it’s amazing!!"

The Golden Globe-nominated actress went on to praise the performances in the film, which is adapted from the book of the same name by Eric Jager.

"The acting by the whole cast is fantastic," Lopez gushed. "Jodie Comer plays the lead and she is awesome!!! It was a magical trip and I hope you enjoy the pics!!"

A source recently told ET that the couple "could not be more in love."

"It is like they never broke up, but everything is way better this time," the source added. "They are all over each other and their friends joke around about it with them."

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Share a Masked Kiss at Met Gala 2021 This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Plan to Spend the Holidays Together

Tyler Posey Met Ben Affleck While Doing Press for 'Maid in Manhattan'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Have PDA-Filled Date Night at Met Gala

Related Gallery