Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's sweet moments at the Venice Film Festival had fans swooning over their rekindled romance. And it turns out, those fans include one of Affleck's other famous exes!

Gwyneth Paltrow took to Instagram to comment on a series of photos of the couple's PDA-packed return to the red carpet shared by stylist Mariel Haenn on Friday. "Okay, this is cute," Paltrow wrote on a series of photos of videos of Bennifer 2.0 sharing sweet smiles and even a kiss for the photographers at the premiere of Affleck's new film, The Last Duel.

Prior to Venice, the last time the couple posed for photos on a red carpet was at the Los Angeles premiere of their movie, Gigli, in July 2003.

Affleck and Paltrow dated on and off from 1997-2000, just before he got together with Lopez for the first time in 2002. Following Lopez's split from fiance Alex Rodriguez and Affleck's breakup with Deep Water co-star Ana de Armas earlier this year, ET confirmed that the former couple were back together in May 2021.

Since rekindling their romance, Affleck and Lopez haven't been shy about stepping out together, sharing date nights, shopping trips and family time with their kids.

A source told ET last month that ever since the lovebirds introduced their children to each other, they've all been "spending more and more time together" and getting along "great." Affleck shares three kids, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while Lopez has two kids, 13-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

"It's been fun for them to do activities as a blended family and the kids are enjoying getting to know each other better," ET's source said at the time. "Jen and Ben are both hands-on parents and their kids are their number one priority, so it's important for them to do things as a unit that make their families happy."

