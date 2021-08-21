Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck headed out on the town.

The couple attended a production of Hamilton at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood on Friday night. The pair was accompanied by their kids, as well as Affleck's mother, Christine Anne Boldt. Photos of Bennifer holding hands were taken outside the theater.

In the snaps, Lopez, 52, is seen wearing a ruffled floral dress, which she paired with a moss green jacket and pink velvet platform heels. Affleck, 49, on his end, wore a navy button-up shirt, dark blue dress jacket, beige slacks and brown shoes.

The couple hasn't been shy about showing their love since rekindling their romance in late April. Earlier this week, photos of the two kissing were snapped outside Affleck's Brentwood home. They also recently celebrated the Oscar winner's 49th birthday together, as well as looked at million-dollar homes together.

Affleck and Lopez have also done more family bonding this summer, including taking their kids to Universal Studios. Earlier this month, the two and J.Lo's daughter, Emme, enjoyed a casual dinner at Los Angeles restaurant Craig's.

"﻿J. Lo, Ben and Emme all had dinner at Craig's last night," a source told ET at the time. "They entered through the back exit and left through the back exit. They sat towards the back of the restaurant in a more secluded area. They were having fun family night out and casual dinner."

The source added, "Everyone was getting along, bonding and enjoying. J. Lo was super sweet to the staff and Craig's is one of her favorite spots. They all seemed happy to be there."

