Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are doing some family bonding with her daughter, Emme. The trio enjoyed a "casual dinner" at Los Angeles restaurant Craig's, where a source tells ET they hd a "fun family night out."

"﻿J. Lo, Ben and Emme all had dinner at Craig's last night. They entered through the back exit and left through the back exit. They sat towards the back of the restaurant in a more secluded area. They were having fun family night out and casual dinner," a source tells ET.

The source added, "Everyone was getting along, bonding and enjoying. J. Lo was super sweet to the staff and Craig's is one of her favorite spots. They all seemed happy to be there."

Earlier this week, the couple was spotted taking a tour of a Toluca Lake, California, estate. The couple toured the home, which used to belong to the late Bob Hope and his wife, Dolores, before heading to Beverly Hills to check out an $85 million mansion, complete with 12 bedrooms, stunning views and enough room to park 80 cars, which means there's plenty of room for them to do even more family bonding at home with their children. Lopez is mom to 13-year-old Emme and twin brother Max with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, while 48-year-old Affleck shares Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

While the pair haven't moved in together just yet, a source told ET last month that their "friends wouldn't be surprised if they move in together and ultimately end up together."

As their rekindled romance continues to heat up, a source told ET in July, "J.Lo and Ben's relationship is serious."

"They have insane, on another level, chemistry. They are both super passionate and are head over heels with each other, just like they once were," the source said. "This time around, however, they both really feel like this is it."

Bennifer, as they were originally dubbed, were engaged from 2002 to 2004. Lopez and Affleck got back together earlier this year after she and fiancé Alex Rodriguez called it quits.

The source added that "everything feels 100% natural with them. Once they rekindled, it was like no time had passed."

For more Bennifer news, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Check Out $85 Million Beverly Hills Home

Matt Damon 'Very Happy' Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Are Back Together

Jennifer Lopez Brings Back 'BEN' Necklace While Out Solo in Portofino

What Ben Affleck's Luxury Gift to Jennifer Lopez Symbolizes This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery