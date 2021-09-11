It was a fun-filled night for Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

Besties Affleck and Damon celebrated the premiere of their new film, The Last Duel, at the Venice Film Festival on Friday, with their special ladies by their side. Photographer Greg Williams captured candid and behind the scenes moments as they all enjoyed the night's event.

Lopez, Affleck, Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso, as well as Jodie Comer, director Ridley Scott and wife Giannina Facio, were all smiles in a stunning black-and-white photo posted on Williams' Instagram on Saturday. The group is seen sitting comfortably in a boat.

The photographer also shared a handful of other BTS photos including Damon. In the last slide, the actor, his wife and Bennifer all pose for a pic.

It was a night to remember for Affleck and Lopez as they made their first red carpet appearance as a couple. It was the first time in 18 years that they posed for pics together, since their Gigli premiere in 2003.

The twosome couldn't get enough of one another as they packed on the PDA for the cameras.

The Last Duel reunites Affleck and Damon for the first time since their 1997 Oscar-winning film, Good Will Hunting.

In July, Damon told ET what it was like working with Affleck this time around, especially after becoming fathers.

"I think that the writing process for Good Will Hunting was so inefficient," he shared. "You know, because we didn't really understand structure so we wrote thousands of pages. ... We'd be like, 'Well, what if this happened?' and then we'd just write different scenes. So, we had all these kind of disparate scenes and then we kind of tried to jam them together into something that looked like a movie."

"Back in the day, we didn't have deadlines because nobody cared what we were doing, no one was waiting for the script, we were unemployed, so we literally had nothing else to do," he recalled. "And now we can build the time, it's a little more structured, right? Like, alright, let's write from 10 to 2, you know, because we can drop the kids off and then we can pick the kids up. We actually have lives now which is nice, finally."

Hear more of what he shared in the video below.

