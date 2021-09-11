Jennifer Lopez Serves Looks in Glamorous Venice Photoshoot After Making Bennifer Red Carpet Debut
Jennifer Lopez is serving looks!
The triple threat star was spotted having a glamorous photoshoot on a gondola in the Venice canals on Saturday. Lopez, 52, looked regal in a billowing Dolce & Gabbana strapless gown that was just as picturesque as the Italian scenery.
J.Lo's glam was equally as stunning, with her honey locks down and out of her face, with golden makeup and a red, coral lip. There's no denying that the "Cambia El Paso" singer is living la dolce vita during her time in Italy.
The fabulous shoot comes a day after she and boyfriend Ben Affleckmade their red carpet debut as a couple after rekindling their romance from years past.
Bennifer made their first rep carpet appearance together in 18 years at The Last Duel premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Friday.
Lopez wore an elegant Georges Hobeika gown, while Affleck, who stars in the film alongside best friend Matt Damon, donned a Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo.
The last time they posed for photos on a red carpet was at the Los Angeles premiere of their movie, Gigli, in July 2003. The two were engaged at the time and split in 2004.
A source told ET that as things get "more and more serious, Ben and Jen are very committed to each other."
"Ben and Jennifer are both happier than they have been in a very long time. They have grown up so dramatically over the years and they are so much more experienced, seasoned and just generally wiser people at this point in their lives," the source shared. "Now that they've rekindled their romance, they can use their learnings and implement them into their new relationship and create a happy, healthy, and understanding foundation."
For more on their rekindled romance, see below.
