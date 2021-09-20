Ben Affleck Says He's 'In Awe' of Jennifer Lopez in New Interview
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Plan to Spend the Holidays Togeth…
Met Gala 2021: Jennifer Lopez Rocks the Red Carpet Solo Without …
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Share a Masked Kiss at Met Gala 2…
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Pack on the PDA in Italy!
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Step Out for 'Hamilton' Date Nigh…
J.Lo and Ben Affleck Blend Their Families, Chadwick Boseman Hono…
Tyler Posey Talks Bennifer, ‘Maid in Manhattan’ and Facing Sobri…
Met Gala 2021: Zendaya Told Storm Reid to Chop Off Her Hair!
Bennifer 2.0 Makes Red Carpet Debut at Venice Film Festival
Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin Are 'Not Together,' Source S…
Bennifer Ready to Become One Blended Family, Letitia Wright Inju…
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Reflect on Filming 'Frien…
Jennifer Lopez Makes Surprise Appearance at 2021 MTV VMAs
Jennifer Lopez, Diddy, Zoe Saldana and More Stars Shine at Dolce…
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Want This 'Friends' Star …
Jennifer Lawrence Is Expecting, Kylie Jenner ‘Super Excited’ For…
2021 Emmy Awards: Everything to Know About the Ceremony
Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Arrive to the Met Gala Separately
‘The Crown’s Josh O'Connor Reacts to Prince Harry and Meghan Mar…
As if Bennifer 2.0 couldn't get any cuter! In a new interview with Adweek about Jennifer Lopez's visionary branding, Ben Affleck gushed about the leading lady in his life, telling the magazine he's "in awe" of the impact the 52-year-old actress and singer has on the world, particularly with women of color.
"All I can tell you, is that I have seen firsthand the difference representation makes because I have seen, over and over and over and over, women of color approach Jennifer and tell her what her example as a strong woman and a woman succeeding and demanding her fair share in the business world means to them," he shared.
The Way Back actor continued emphasizing the admiration and respect he has for Lopez, saying, "I am in awe of what Jennifer’s effect on the world is. At most, as an artist, I can make movies that move people. Jennifer has inspired a massive group of people to feel they have a seat at the table in this country. That is an effect few people throughout history have had, one I will never know and one I can only stand by and admire with respect."
The couple has not only been supporting each other's ventures during their recently rekindled romance, they've done so publicly, attending the Met Gala together and the Venice Film Festival, where Lopez joined Affleck, who was promoting his upcoming film, The Last Duel. The couple attended the premiere together, walking their first red carpet together since getting back together earlier this year.
Lopez plugged Affleck's project in a video on Instagram, where she shared BTS moments ahead of the movie's Venice, Italy, premiere.
"I’m so excited for you guys to see this movie!! It’s the first script Matt [Damon] and Ben have written together along with Nicole Holofcener since Good Will Hunting!! And it’s amazing!!" she wrote.
The Golden Globe-nominated actress went on to praise the performances in the film, which is adapted from the book of the same name by Eric Jager.
"The acting by the whole cast is fantastic," Lopez gushed. "Jodie Comer plays the lead and she is awesome!!! It was a magical trip and I hope you enjoy the pics!!"
It seems like Affleck and Lopez are only getting stronger, with plans already set to spend the holidays together. A source recently told ET that the couple "could not be more in love."
"It is like they never broke up, but everything is way better this time," the source added. "They are all over each other and their friends joke around about it with them."
For more on the couple, watch the video below.
RELATED CONTENT
Jennifer Lopez Supports Ben Affleck's New Movie With Throwback Video
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Plan to Spend the Holidays Together
Tyler Posey Met Ben Affleck While Doing Press for 'Maid in Manhattan'
Related Gallery