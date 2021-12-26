Christmas may be over, but it's still the most wonderful time of the year: aka the time when all of those cute Christmas decorations we've been pining after all season are officially on sale! When it comes to Christmas decorations, there are always plenty of deals to help keep your holidays merry, bright and budget-friendly. But with after-Christmas sales, you can get a head start on holiday decor shopping for next year -- and save big on the most festive home pieces while you're at it.

Holiday decor is so much more than just the classic Christmas lights and other outdoor Christmas decorations. With this holiday season occurring amid the still-ongoing pandemic, the ability to create a cozy and festive atmosphere safely at home is more important than ever.

From a glowing tree topper and matching towel set to an elegant Kwanzaa candle set and Judaica Challah, there are a number of items that will adorn your home with holiday magic -- at all budget-friendly prices that can help you deck the halls at a feasible price.

Get started on those 2022 holiday decoration ideas (and save big while you're at it) with dozens of can't-miss, after-Christmas deals on holiday decorations that are sure to help make this Christmas a merry one. Plus, check out our beauty advent calendar picks, seasonal entertaining essentials and, of course, our guide for everything you need to stay healthy, fit and organized in the new year. Keep reading to check out some of the best after-Christmas deals on holiday and Christmas decorations for 2021.

Christmas Reindeer decorative holiday pillow Walmart Christmas Reindeer decorative holiday pillow Cozy up with a pair of reindeer this Christmas season with this festive holiday throw pillow. Crafted out of 100% cotton with a built-in zipper for easy cleaning, this decorative pillow can easily become a Christmas staple for any couch. $33 $28 Buy Now

Christmas stocking set Wayfair Christmas stocking set This year, hang these stockings by the chimney with care so that St. Nicholas can fill them with stocking stuffers galore. This cheerfully designed three-piece stocking set comes with loop hangers for extra convenience come Christmas morning. $30 $29 Buy Now

The Holiday Aisle Battery Operated Menorah Wayfair The Holiday Aisle Battery Operated Menorah Perfect for the mantel, light up each LED candle for Hanukkah with this classic electric menorah by turning the bulb. It also has a timer function -- the menorah will turn itself on for six hours, then turn itself off for 18 hours. $87 $96 Buy Now

Holiday bathroom towel set Wayfair Holiday bathroom towel set Deck the halls, bathroom, kitchen, or anywhere towels are needed with this holiday towel set that includes one bath and two hand towels featuring a gold Christmas tree and red stars. $26 $24 Buy Now

Reindeer Door Mat HamlinRowShop Etsy Reindeer Door Mat HamlinRowShop This reindeer-printed doormat is so cute, we'd be tempted to leave it out year-round. $23 AND UP $14 AND UP Buy Now

