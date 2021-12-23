Shopping

Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $100 You Can Still Get By Christmas Eve

By Latifah Muhammad‍ , ETonline Staff
If you're on the hunt for last-minute holiday gifts under $100, you can still get items from Amazon's 2021 holiday gift guide delivered by Christmas Eve, regardless of shipping delays caused by supply chain issues.

Amazon is filled with holiday gift ideas with products for any wish list ranging in electronics, kitchen tools, home accessories and fashion items. Since the list is extensive, ET has scoured the offerings for the holiday season and narrowed it down to the best of the best. Some highlights of our selects include the Revlon One-Step Hot Air Brush, Instant Pot Pressure Cooker, Philips Grooming Kit and more!

The shopping event delivers great discounts on Amazon gifts from top brands and small businesses alike. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.  If you're thinking about getting an Amazon Gift Card, first-time Amazon gift card buyers can score a $10 Amazon credit for an Amazon gift card purchase of $50 or more.

Be sure to also look over ET Style's selection of gifts under $30gifts under $50, and gifts under $200. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing important holiday shipping deadlines

Browse through our under-$100 picks from Amazon below. 

Check out all of ET's Top Picks for the Best Gift Ideas and Holiday Deals and Steals in our Holiday Gift Guide 2021.

Stanley Base Camp Cook Set for 4
Stanley Base Camp Cook Set for 4
Amazon
Stanley Base Camp Cook Set for 4
For the family who likes to play outdoors, you can't beat this outdoor cooking set from Stanley. 
$80
Little Tikes Go and Grow Lil' Rollin' Giraffe
Little Tikes Go and Grow Lil' Rollin' Giraffe
Amazon
Little Tikes Go and Grow Lil' Rollin' Giraffe
You'll get so many smiles from this Little Tikes Go and Grow Lil' Rollin' Giraffe.
$45
MARCATO Atlas 150 Pasta Machine
MARCATO Atlas 150 Pasta Machine
Amazon
MARCATO Atlas 150 Pasta Machine
Give the gift of fresh pasta with this Atlas Pasta Machine.
$85
Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Amazon
Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
For the cook in your life, this Dutch oven will bring endless joy. 
$80
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
This Vera Bradley Signature Quilted Cotton Printed Backpack with adjustable straps is perfect for school, featuring two interior mesh slip pockets for laptop and tablet and multiple organization compartments. It feels comfortable and lightweight on. 
$115$88
Superga Unisex 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker
Superga Unisex 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker
Amazon
Superga Unisex 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker
It seems everyone has a pair of white sneakers. If your favorite fashion enthusiast doesn't have a pair (or needs a new pair), these Supergas are a favorite of Kate Middleton. 
$65$24
Beats by Dre Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones
Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones
Amazon
Beats by Dre Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones
Great for noise cancellation, these Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones are a great gift idea and are under $100 (while supplies last) and come in four different colors: blue, white, red and black.
$130$80
Cards Against Humanity
Cards Against Humanity
Amazon
Cards Against Humanity
If you haven't tried Cards Against Humanity yet, think of it as a board game/controversial conversation starter. It'll make riding out the pandemic a lot more interesting. 
$25
Hydro Flask Water Bottle
Hydro Flask Water Bottle
Amazon
Hydro Flask Water Bottle
For people who like to bring fresh water with them wherever they go, this Hydro Flask is priceless. 
$41$35
Qai Qai Doll by Serena Williams
Qai Qai Doll by Serena Williams
Amazon
Qai Qai Doll by Serena Williams
This best selling doll from Serena Williams is an Amazon Exclusive that comes with the iconic removable GOAT onesie and a customizable house. 
$30$23
Matchbox Garbage Truck Large
Matchbox Garbage Truck Large
Amazon
Matchbox Garbage Truck Large
This is the toy truck that will a hit for any kid who likes playing with cars. 
$47
AuKing Mini Projector
AuKing Mini Projector 2020
Amazon
AuKing Mini Projector
The AuKing portable movie projector is perfect fit for playing videos, bingeing TV shows, sharing photos, watching football games and more. It can be easily connected with laptops, smartphones, tablets, USB drives and the Xbox One to enjoy big games. 
$96$90
Harry Potter Wizard Chess Set
Harry Potter Wizard Chess Set
Amazon
Harry Potter Wizard Chess Set
If you have a Harry Potter fan on your holiday gift list, there's a pretty good chance they'll like this chess set. 
$100$40

