If you're on the hunt for last-minute holiday gifts under $100, you can still get items from Amazon's 2021 holiday gift guide delivered by Christmas Eve, regardless of shipping delays caused by supply chain issues.

Amazon is filled with holiday gift ideas with products for any wish list ranging in electronics, kitchen tools, home accessories and fashion items. Since the list is extensive, ET has scoured the offerings for the holiday season and narrowed it down to the best of the best. Some highlights of our selects include the Revlon One-Step Hot Air Brush, Instant Pot Pressure Cooker, Philips Grooming Kit and more!

The shopping event delivers great discounts on Amazon gifts from top brands and small businesses alike. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. If you're thinking about getting an Amazon Gift Card, first-time Amazon gift card buyers can score a $10 Amazon credit for an Amazon gift card purchase of $50 or more.

Be sure to also look over ET Style's selection of gifts under $30, gifts under $50, and gifts under $200. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing important holiday shipping deadlines.

Browse through our under-$100 picks from Amazon below.

Check out all of ET's Top Picks for the Best Gift Ideas and Holiday Deals and Steals in our Holiday Gift Guide 2021.

Cards Against Humanity Amazon Cards Against Humanity If you haven't tried Cards Against Humanity yet, think of it as a board game/controversial conversation starter. It'll make riding out the pandemic a lot more interesting. $25 Buy Now

AuKing Mini Projector Amazon AuKing Mini Projector The AuKing portable movie projector is perfect fit for playing videos, bingeing TV shows, sharing photos, watching football games and more. It can be easily connected with laptops, smartphones, tablets, USB drives and the Xbox One to enjoy big games. $96 $90 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop Last-Minute Holiday Gifts From Kate Spade Surprise

Amazon's Holiday Sale: Best Deals on Designer and Fine Jewelry Gifts

Amazon's Best Holiday Gifts Under $200

The Best White Elephant Gifts for This Holiday Season

The 50 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2021

The Best Last-Minute Gifts That Don’t Require Shipping

Shop Kate Spade's Holiday Deals and Take 40% Off Last-Minute Gifts!

Best Buy's Flash Sale Ends Tonight: Last Chance to Save on Tech Gifts