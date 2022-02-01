Shopping

Kate Spade Lunar New Year Sale: Take an Extra 22% Off Handbags, Jewelry and Shoes

By Amy Lee‍
kate spade lunar new year sale
Kate Spade

Kate Spade is ringing in the Year of the Tiger with an exclusive sale you don't want to miss. To celebrate Lunar New Year 2022, the beloved fashion brand is offering an extra 22% off sale styles with the promo code LNY22

The Kate Spade sale section is filled with a ton of stylish Kate Spade fan favorites -- including handbags, wallets, dresses, shoes, jewelry and so much more. Whether you're in need of a versatile crossbody bag, a roomy satchel for all of your winter travels, a supportive tote bag to use for your office commute or a chic purse to gift to the fashion-loving friend in your life, this Kate Spade sale is the perfect place to score it at a deep discount.

Standout deals include the All Day Large Tote (the perfect work bag), Smile Small Shoulder Bag and the Spencer Metallic Bifold Wallet

To narrow down some of the best deals from this massive Kate Spade savings event, ET is sharing our top picks. Shop our favorite items from the Kate Spade sale below to get an extra 22% off. 

All Day Large Tote
All Day Large Tote
Kate Spade
All Day Large Tote
This super roomy tote will fit all your belongings. It's the perfect work bag! 
$248$142
Roulette Small Saddle Bag
Roulette Small Saddle Bag
Kate Spade
Roulette Small Saddle Bag
Saddle up in something a little more stylish this spring with a Kate Spade saddle bag (in an Aphrodite green color, no less).
$198$108
The Little Better Sam Stripe Medium Backpack
The Little Better Sam Stripe Medium Backpack
Kate Spade
The Little Better Sam Stripe Medium Backpack
This classic striped backpack would be great for packing all your essentials for spring break.  
$198$108
Smile Small Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade smile small shoulder bag.png
Kate Spade
Smile Small Shoulder Bag
We're in love with this adorable pink purse, designed in a unique curved shape. 
$198$141
Spencer Metallic Small Slim Bifold Wallet
Spencer Metallic Small Slim Bifold Wallet
Kate Spade
Spencer Metallic Small Slim Bifold Wallet
Shimmer and shine long into the Year of the Tiger with this golden wallet.
$98$58
Roulette Medium Messenger Bag
Roulette Medium Messenger Bag
Kate Spade
Roulette Medium Messenger Bag
This structured satchel is the perfect bag to carry all of your essential belongings to and from the office.
$228$142
Spade Flower Jacquard Locket Flap Shoulder Bag
Spade Flower Jacquard Locket Flap Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade
Spade Flower Jacquard Locket Flap Shoulder Bag
Jacquard is totally having a moment right now. Embrace the trend with this elegant shoulder bag, featuring Kate Spade's signature spade print. 
$398$248
River Medium Bucket Bag
River Medium Bucket Bag
Kate Spade
River Medium Bucket Bag
This deep bucket bag boasts enough space to haul everything from your wallet and water, to your notebook and phone.
$298$163
Spade Flower Coated Canvas Medium Camera Bag
Spade Flower Coated Canvas Medium Camera Bag
Kate Spade
Spade Flower Coated Canvas Medium Camera Bag
Get a head start on shopping for spring florals with this delicate camera bag style.
$198$93
Minnie Mouse Minnie Bow Clasp
Minnie Mouse Minnie Bow Clasp
Kate Spade
Minnie Mouse Minnie Bow Clasp
The charm of everyone's favorite mouse is perfectly encapsulated in this dainty clasp.
$328$154

