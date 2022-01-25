Shopping

10 Collections That Celebrate Lunar New Year from Tory Burch, Lululemon and More

By ETonline Staff
Collections to Shop for the Lunar New Year
Tory Burch

The Lunar New Year is right around the corner. To commemorate the occasion, dozens of brands are getting in the spirit of the festive holiday with exclusive fashion, home and even beauty collections.

The Lunar New Year formally kicks off on Tuesday, Feb. 1. And while the holiday is more widely known as Chinese New Year, the event is actually celebrated by various Asian countries and regions from around the world -- and clocks in over 1.5 billion people annually who host their own celebrations in honor of the spectacle. Every Lunar New Year is tied to a singular animal and its characteristics, which are laid out by the Chinese zodiac (and encompasses a cycle of 12 years and 12 different animals). Last year was hailed as the Year of the Ox -- and for 2022, people can channel their fiercest inner selves in honor of the Year of the Tiger.

Given that those born in the Year of the Tiger are predicted to be "brave, competitive, unpredictable, and confident," according to the legends of the Chinese New Year, it only makes sense that this bold energy is honored within our daily lives, homes and even wardrobes, too. Thanks to a number of exclusive Lunar New Year collections -- curated and created by top brands like Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Sur La Table, shopDisney, Sephora, Coach Outlet, Goldbelly, Tower 28 Beauty and more -- it's easier than ever to celebrate the upcoming new year in style.

Some standout items from these limited-time collections include a gold 3D Tiger Crossbody from Kate Spade, a Lunar New Year Cheek Pop Highlighter from Clinique, a festive Sur La Table serving bowl, tiger-adorned Hunter Rain Boots and more.

Ahead, peruse through ET Style's picks for the best Lunar New Year-inspired collections available to shop now. The Lunar New Year isn't the only celebration to get excited about! Be sure to shop the hottest Valentine's Day gifts for men this year, plus check out ET's V-Day guide for everything to buy, wear and watch.

Shop Lunar New Year styles at Tory Burch

Tory Burch
T Monogram Embroidered Mini Bucket Bag
Honor the colors of the Lunar New Year in any outfit with this stylish bucket bag from Tory Burch.
$498 AT TORY BURCH
Tory Burch
Cozy up in something fierce this winter.
$598 AT TORY BURCH

Honor the Year of the Tiger at Coach Outlet

Coach Outlet
Celebrate the Year of the Tiger in style with this cute, cozy tee from Coach Outlet.
$150$60 AT COACH OUTLET

Rock some Lunar New Year activewear at Lululemon

lululemon Lunar New Year Hooded Define Jacket Nulu
lululemon
Lunar New Year Hooded Define Jacket Nulu
You can knock out some fierce workouts in this Lunar New Year zip-up jacket inspired by the year of the tiger.
$128

Browse fresh beauty for the new year at Sephora

Sephora
Gleam and glow long into 2022 with Clinique's Lunar New Year-inspired, shimmery highlighter.
$27 AT SEPHORA
Sephora
Honor the new year with a bold palette of eyeshadow colors -- perfect for 2022 and beyond.
$29 AT SEPHORA

Get holiday dishes delivered from Goldbelly

Goldbelly
This flavorful kit is one of many Lunar New Year-friendly food options available to order through Goldbelly, and it serves 3-4 people.
STARTS AT $100 AT GOLDBELLY

Celebrate in style with Kate Spade

market tiger jacquard medium tote
Kate Spade
This tote is as fierce as it is chic and it's perfect for Lunar New Year.
$258 AT KATE SPADE
Kate Spade
Unleash your wild side with this structured, 3D bag from Kate Spade -- perfect for celebrating 2022's Lunar New Year and beyond.
$358 AT KATE SPADE

Serve up something special from Sur La Table

Sur La Table
Serve up something special in this tiger-adorned porcelain bowl -- perfect for dumplings, noodles and more.
$30 AT SUR LA TABLE

Kick-start the Lunar New Year with Hunter

Hunter
Rain or shine, these tiger rain boots from Hunter will have you feeling fierce. 
$170 AT HUNTER

Send a thoughtful card from Minted

Minted
Send a festive note to those you love in celebration of the Lunar New Year, with dozens of stylish options from Minted.
$174 AT MINTED

Get festive with help from shopDisney

shopDisney
Whether you're wandering the streets of Disneyland or just looking for a festive way to ring in the Lunar New Year, these sparkly, padded ears are a perfect souvenir to carry through 2022.
$30 AT SHOPDISNEY

Shop Tower 28 Beauty's Lunar New Year Bundle

Tower 28 Beauty
This limited-edition bundle features Tower 28 favorites, plus a Cocokind jelly cleanser and serum. Best of all: $5 from each purchase of the bundle will be donated directly to the National Asian Pacific American Women's Forum.
$55 AT TOWER 28 BEAUTY

