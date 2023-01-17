Lunar New Year is one of the biggest international holidays with over 2 billion people across the globe celebrating new beginnings. Although the holiday is sometimes called Chinese New Year, Lunar New Year is celebrated by various Asian countries, regions and cultures with different traditions and customs.

When is Lunar New Year?

The start of the holiday is determined by the lunar calendar — the cycles of the moon's phases. This year, Lunar New Year begins on Saturday, January 22 and is the Year of the Rabbit.

Who celebrates Lunar New Year?

Lunar New Year celebrations usually take place over multiple days; the length varies for every culture. In China, Lunar New Year is also known as Spring Festival or Chūnjié. South Korea (Seollal), Vietnam (Tết), Mongolia (Tsagaan Sar) and many other Asian countries and regions celebrate the holiday. Lunar New Year is typically celebrated with traditional foods, family gatherings, festivals and ceremonies.

What Does 'Year of the Rabbit' Mean?

Every Lunar New Year correlates to one animal and its characteristics from the Chinese zodiac, which is a cycle of 12 years and 12 animals. 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit, an animal attributed with positivity and wit. No matter which Chinese zodiac you are, expect this year to bring prosperity and hope, as cross-cultural expert and voice of Rosetta Stone's Mandarin products Dottie Li recently told Seventeen Magazine. For those born during a Year of the Rabbit, it is advised not to make any major life decisions during your Zodiac year, but to use this time to relax and contemplate the future.

How can I celebrate the Lunar New Year?

Aside from attending a festival and supporting your local shops and restaurants, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit. One such tradition is cleaning your home ahead of (but not on!) the New Year — believed to banish bad luck from the previous year. Another is sharing a meal with loved ones, featuring foods such as spring rolls, dumplings and citrus fruits and vegetables to bring luck into the new year.

From educating yourself on Asian culture and traditions to decorating your home in lucky red and rabbit motifs, we've found the best AAPI-owned and created products to shop for the Lunar New Year.

