Everything to Know About the Lunar New Year 2023: When It Starts, Year of the Rabbit and How to Celebrate
Lunar New Year is one of the biggest international holidays with over 2 billion people across the globe celebrating new beginnings. Although the holiday is sometimes called Chinese New Year, Lunar New Year is celebrated by various Asian countries, regions and cultures with different traditions and customs.
When is Lunar New Year?
The start of the holiday is determined by the lunar calendar — the cycles of the moon's phases. This year, Lunar New Year begins on Saturday, January 22 and is the Year of the Rabbit.
Who celebrates Lunar New Year?
Lunar New Year celebrations usually take place over multiple days; the length varies for every culture. In China, Lunar New Year is also known as Spring Festival or Chūnjié. South Korea (Seollal), Vietnam (Tết), Mongolia (Tsagaan Sar) and many other Asian countries and regions celebrate the holiday. Lunar New Year is typically celebrated with traditional foods, family gatherings, festivals and ceremonies.
What Does 'Year of the Rabbit' Mean?
Every Lunar New Year correlates to one animal and its characteristics from the Chinese zodiac, which is a cycle of 12 years and 12 animals. 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit, an animal attributed with positivity and wit. No matter which Chinese zodiac you are, expect this year to bring prosperity and hope, as cross-cultural expert and voice of Rosetta Stone's Mandarin products Dottie Li recently told Seventeen Magazine. For those born during a Year of the Rabbit, it is advised not to make any major life decisions during your Zodiac year, but to use this time to relax and contemplate the future.
How can I celebrate the Lunar New Year?
Aside from attending a festival and supporting your local shops and restaurants, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit. One such tradition is cleaning your home ahead of (but not on!) the New Year — believed to banish bad luck from the previous year. Another is sharing a meal with loved ones, featuring foods such as spring rolls, dumplings and citrus fruits and vegetables to bring luck into the new year.
From educating yourself on Asian culture and traditions to decorating your home in lucky red and rabbit motifs, we've found the best AAPI-owned and created products to shop for the Lunar New Year.
The best-selling Always pan now comes in a vibrant red for the Lunar New Year.
Red envelopes, usually filled with money, are a traditional gift for the Lunar New Year. These adorable rabbit envelopes are from a small business based in the San Francisco Bay Area.
In honor of the holiday, AAPI-founded beauty brand Tower 28 partnered with Korean-Canadian artist Kimi to design a limited-edition sheet of adorable Lunar New Year-themed stickers — free with the purchase of select products, such as this facial spray and lip jelly duo.
Celebrate the New Year by treating your guests to a set of 32 mochi-covered ice creams in delicious flavors — vanilla chip, strawberry, cake batter, matcha, black sesame, purple sweet potato, mango and passion fruit — plus tea towels, wood plates and tongs for serving.
'Our Lunar New Year: Celebrating Lunar New Year in Asian Communities' by Yobe Qiu is a children's book that educates kids (and adults!) on how Chinese, Korean, Thai, Vietnamese and Indian families celebrate Lunar New Year.
The aromatic Manhattan Black tea in this pack is a tea variety exclusive to Taiwan. The tea bags are environmentally-friendly, so you can focus on enjoying your delicious and biodegradable tea.
Shop this gorgeous enamel teaset from Wing on Wong and Co., the oldest store in New York City's Chinatown.
Adorn your home for the holiday with this handmade lucky rabbit print.
The award-winning, multi-purpose Huestick can be used on the eyes, lips and cheeks. It can also be applied to even out dark circles and dark spots.
These red and green table linens are the perfect backdrop to all of your delicious Lunar New Year dishes.
Steam up this two-pack of tasty xiao long bao, or soup dumplings, to bring wealth into the new year.
Not only does this drawing print make for a gorgeous wall accent, but 10% of the proceeds go towards Welcome to Chinatown’s Longevity Fund, a fundraiser supporting at-risk businesses in New York City's Chinatown.
Watch this 45-minute documentary from TRACKS, a YouTube travel channel, on the festivities and traditions that take place in Beijing for the Chinese Spring Festival.
Set the table for your New Year's feast with red placemats from Chinese-owned and founded Pearl River Mart.
This bundle allows you to try some of Omsom's best selling East Asian and South Asian sauces to season your go-to dishes.
