Shop The Best Amazon Deals on Designer and Fine Jewelry — Kate Spade, Swarovski, and More

By ETonline Staff
Amazon Jewelry Deals - Gorjana
Amazon/Gorjana

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is two weeks away and we are searching for the best jewelry deals to gift. Whether you're looking for a gift for your special someone or you want something sparkly for yourself, Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale has tons of deals on fine jewelry.

You don't have to spend a fortune to get pretty baubles with these Amazon Deals. You can always find great jewelry deals at Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. Enjoy amazing savings on jewelry and accessories from Kate Spade New York, Lucky Brand, Kendra Scott and other luxury brands. Right now, you can find markdowns on various styles of bracelets, necklaces and earrings that'll elevate any jewelry collection. They make for a great birthday gift, anniversary gift or a little treat for yourself. 

We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. Ahead, here are the best deals on fine and designer jewelry. 

ET's Favorite jewelry from Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.

Anne Klein Clip Hoop Earrings
Anne Klein Clip Hoop Earrings
Amazon
Anne Klein Clip Hoop Earrings

This clip-on style is ideal for non-pierced ears and can add elegance to your outfit. In addition, the gold-tone earrings complement your favorite outfits.

$22$15 WITH COUPON
SWAROVSKI Tennis Deluxe Crystal Bracelet
SWAROVSKI Tennis Deluxe Crystal Bracelet
Amazon
SWAROVSKI Tennis Deluxe Crystal Bracelet

Swarovski Tennis Deluxe bracelets combine quality with elegance with an elegant rose-gold tone plated finish and brilliant crystals.

$169$125
Stainless Steel Flower Post Stud Earrings
Stainless Steel Flower Post Stud Earrings
Amazon
Stainless Steel Flower Post Stud Earrings

For unique stainless steel stud earrings, gift these adorable flowers to your sweetheart. 

$20$10
Swarovski Attract Trilogy Crystal Necklace
Swarovski Attract Trilogy Crystal Necklace
Amazon
Swarovski Attract Trilogy Crystal Necklace

This simple and elegant pendant necklace from Swarovski is highly rated—shop it now for a deep discount. 

$89$67
Infinite Elements Zirconia Asscher-Cut Antique Drop Earrings
Infinite Elements Zirconia Asscher-Cut Antique Drop Earrings
Amazon
Infinite Elements Zirconia Asscher-Cut Antique Drop Earrings

These twinkly cubic zirconia earrings from the Amazon Collection come in rose gold plated, platinum plated or yellow gold plated settings.

$100$40
Freshwater Cultured Pearl Pendant Necklace
Freshwater Cultured Pearl Pendant Necklace
Amazon
Freshwater Cultured Pearl Pendant Necklace

This pearl pendant is just right. 

$100$89
Lucky Brand Pearl Lariat Necklace
lucky_brand_pearl_lariat_necklace
Amazon
Lucky Brand Pearl Lariat Necklace

This Lucky Brand Lariat Pearl Necklace is a gorgeous piece for the price. It's bold yet still delicate and feminine. 

$39$27 WITH COUPON
Silpada 'Modern Fairytale' Cultured Pearl Drop Earrings
Silpada 'Modern Fairytale' 18 mm Freshwater Cultured Pearl Drop Earrings
Amazon
Silpada 'Modern Fairytale' Cultured Pearl Drop Earrings

These gorgeous pearl earrings have that vintage jewelry look that can dress up a t-shirt. 

$50$42
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Stainless Steel Bracelet
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Jewelry Stainless Steel Bracelet Embellished with Stones, Color: Silver
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Stainless Steel Bracelet

One of Tommy Hilfiger's fine jewelry items, this elegant bracelet will make your jewelry box sparkle a little more. 

$78$48
M MOOHAM Dainty Layered Initial Necklaces
M MOOHAM Dainty Layered Initial Necklaces
Amazon
M MOOHAM Dainty Layered Initial Necklaces

She will love receiving a layered necklace featuring her initial in 14k gold plating. 

$15$13
VIKI LYNN Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set
VIKI LYNN Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set
Amazon
VIKI LYNN Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set

This elegant Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set are classic jewelry pieces that make the perfect gift for Mother's Day.

$120$114 WITH COUPON
1/4Ct Women Round Diamond Stud Earrings Set In Sterling Silver
1/4Ct Women Round Diamond Stud Earrings Set In Sterling Silver
Amazon
1/4Ct Women Round Diamond Stud Earrings Set In Sterling Silver

She'll love these diamond stud earrings and you'll love the price. They're the perfect jewelry gift for under $100.

$100$60
Pavoi 14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings
PAVOI 14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings Studs
Amazon
Pavoi 14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings

These 14-karat gold pearl stud earrings are perfect for a special occasion or everyday wear.

$30$22
14k Gold Hand Engraved Diamond-cut Round Hoop Earrings
14k Gold Hand Engraved Diamond-cut Round Hoop Earrings
Amazon
14k Gold Hand Engraved Diamond-cut Round Hoop Earrings

These 14k yellow gold earrings are pretty hoops at a pretty price. 

$200$100
Anne Klein Women's Genuine Diamond Dial Bangle Watch
Anne Klein Women's Genuine Diamond Dial Bangle Watch
Amazon
Anne Klein Women's Genuine Diamond Dial Bangle Watch

If you're into fashion jewelry that's functional, this Anne Klein Women's Genuine Diamond Dial Bangle Watch makes a great gift. It features a scratch resistant mineral crystal lens and Japanese quartz movement, and it's also water resistant up to 99 feet.

$125$75
Amazon Collection Sterling Silver 4-Stone Gemstone Pendant Necklace
Amazon Collection Sterling Silver 4-Stone Gemstone Pendant Necklace
Amazon
Amazon Collection Sterling Silver 4-Stone Gemstone Pendant Necklace

If you or your special someone loves gems, this gemstone necklace makes the perfect gift.

$22$18
Amazon Collection AGS Certified 14k White Gold Diamond with Screw Back
Amazon Collection AGS Certified 14k White Gold Diamond with Screw Back
Amazon
Amazon Collection AGS Certified 14k White Gold Diamond with Screw Back

Stud earrings are a classic look for a classy woman. Gift these timeless earrings to that special person in your life.

$300$274
Kate Spade New York Mini Small Square Studs Earrings
Kate Spade Mini Small Square Stud Earrings
Nordstrom
Kate Spade New York Mini Small Square Studs Earrings

These Kate Spade New York Mini Small Square Studs Earrings are sparkling baubles for a perfect date night.

$37$22
Alex and Ani Expandable Bangle
Alex and Ani Expandable Bangle
Amazon
Alex and Ani Expandable Bangle

Gift this Alex and Ani silver bracelet with a paw print charm to a dog lover. 

$34$30 WITH COUPON

