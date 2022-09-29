Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is two weeks away and we are searching for the best jewelry deals to gift. Whether you're looking for a gift for your special someone or you want something sparkly for yourself, Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale has tons of deals on fine jewelry.

You don't have to spend a fortune to get pretty baubles with these Amazon Deals. You can always find great jewelry deals at Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. Enjoy amazing savings on jewelry and accessories from Kate Spade New York, Lucky Brand, Kendra Scott and other luxury brands. Right now, you can find markdowns on various styles of bracelets, necklaces and earrings that'll elevate any jewelry collection. They make for a great birthday gift, anniversary gift or a little treat for yourself.

We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. Ahead, here are the best deals on fine and designer jewelry.

ET's Favorite jewelry from Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.

