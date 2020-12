Best Holiday Gifts Under $30

The most wonderful time of the year doesn’t have to break the bank. With the Christmas holiday less than a month away, it's time to pick up gifts for loved ones. And if you're looking to spend less than $30 there are so many options from our favorite brands and retailers.

Just because it's affordably priced doesn't mean you won't have lots of gift options to choose from. Some cheaply priced items include sunglasses, jewelry, kids’ toys and apparel, shoes, loungewear, sleepwear, women’s fashion, men’s fashion, hair accessories, back-to-school gear, books, skincare products and must-haves in home decor. ET Style has gathered the best gift ideas from Coach, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Herschel, Nordstrom, Tory Burch and more.

From budget friendly buys and unique holiday gifts to major markdowns, save on women’s clothing, electronics, home decor, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers and more.

See below for our picks for the best gifts under $30.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Amazon Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Amazon Save big on Amazon's most popular and affordable smart speaker and smart home hub, the Echo Dot (4th Gen), now under 30 bucks. REGULARLY $49.99 $28.99 at Amazon

Smart Plug, Works with Alexa Amazon Amazon Smart Plug, Works with Alexa Amazon The Amazon Smart Plug works with Alexa to add voice control to any outlet. You can schedule lights, fans and appliances to turn on and off automatically or control them remotely when you’re away. $24.99 at Amazon

Turquoise Gloss Stemless Corkcicle Amazon Turquoise Gloss Stemless Corkcicle The Corkcicle Turquoise Gloss Stemless is a trendy insulated wine tumbler that is a must-have for the wine lovers in your life. $19.95 at Amazon

Kiss Me With Kiehl's Full Size Lip Balm #1 Set Kiehl's Nordstrom Kiss Me With Kiehl's Full Size Lip Balm #1 Set Kiehl's The Kihel's Kiss Me With Kiehl's Full Size Lip Balm #1 Set is a limited-edition lip balm set featuring three full-size lip balms infused with vitamin E for cold weather lip protection. REGULARLY $30 $21.25 at Nordstrom

The Foldable Wine Bottle Wine2Go Amazon The Foldable Wine Bottle Wine2Go The Wine2Go The Foldable Wine Bottle holds a full bottle of wine and is reusable, flexible and foldable. $9.99 at Amazon

Andy Warhol Coloring Book Mudpuppy Amazon Andy Warhol Coloring Book Mudpuppy Mudpuppy's Andy Warhol Coloring Book features the iconic pop artist's greatest hits ready to be colored in and customized by people young and old. Adult coloring has been a new fad in stress relief during the pandemic and is the perfect inexpensive gift to give or stocking stuffer for anyone. $9.99 at Amazon

Nice to Meet You Bundle Drunk Elephant Amazon Nice to Meet You Bundle Drunk Elephant Drunk Elephant Nice to Meet You is a top-notch cleanser and moisturizer skincare bundle that includes a butter cleanser, peptide moisturizer and powder exfoliant. Drunk Elephant is a cult favorite brand of beauty and skincare lovers everywhere because of their commitment to being vegan and cruelty-free. $22 at Amazon

Classic Aviator Polarized Sunglasses SOJOS Amazon Classic Aviator Polarized Sunglasses SOJOS These SOJOS Classic Aviator Polarized Sunglasses are one of Amazon's best sellers. The sunglasses come in eight different colors and styles and the price fits everyone's budget. $13.99 at Amazon

Purist Cycling Water Bottle 26 oz Lululemon Lululemon Purist Cycling Water Bottle 26 oz Lululemon Get hydrated with Lululemon’s 26 oz. squeezable water bottle. $18 at Lululemon

Holiday 2020 Shine Bright Collection, Nail Lacquer Nail Polish OPI Amazon Holiday 2020 Shine Bright Collection, Nail Lacquer Nail Polish OPI New for 2020, this nail polish collection of 10 minis from OPI will add a festive touch to any beauty routine. $29 at Amazon

Twisted Floral Headwrap Forever 21 Forever 21 Twisted Floral Headwrap Forever 21 This is a trendy, stylish woven Forever 21 head wrap featuring a floral print. REGULARLY $4.99 $2.09 at Forever 21

Best of Rare Beauty Lip & Cheek Mini Duo Rare Beauty Sephora Best of Rare Beauty Lip & Cheek Mini Duo Rare Beauty Know someone who is coveting Selena Gomez's new makeup line, Rare Beauty? Gift the limited-edition set that comes with the bestselling Soft Pinch Matte Liquid Blush in Bliss (nude pink) and Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm in Thankful (nude mauve). $15 at Sephora

Powder Kiss Lipstick MAC Macy's Powder Kiss Lipstick MAC A fierce red lip never goes out of style. $21 at Macy's

Royce Slim ID Credit Card Wallet in Genuine Leather ROYCE New York Macy's Royce Slim ID Credit Card Wallet in Genuine Leather ROYCE New York This Royce Slim ID Credit Card Wallet will securely hold your license, credit cards and more. REGULARLY $29.99 $17.99 at Macy’s

Electric Wine Opener Cokunst Amazon Electric Wine Opener Cokunst An automatic electric wine and bottle opener with a one-click button and LED light. $11.99 at Amazon

POP Salt & Pepper Shakers NAMBÉ Nordstrom POP Salt & Pepper Shakers NAMBÉ A unique and edgy spin on salt and pepper shakers. REGULARLY $30 $21 at Nordstrom

Rounded White Sunglasses Steve Madden Steve Madden Rounded White Sunglasses Steve Madden Funky and bold white oval frames with a smoke lens. $24.95 at Steve Madden

Vinyl Record Disk Coasters, 6 Pack DuoMuo Amazon Vinyl Record Disk Coasters, 6 Pack DuoMuo This fun and creative coaster design makes a great gift for music lovers craving nostalgia. $9.99 at Amazon

