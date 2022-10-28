The Best Gifts for Chefs to Make the Holidays Sweet: Shop Le Creuset, Always Pan, KitchenAid, and More
The holidays are coming up and there are plenty of delicious meals to look forward to, many of which are courtesy of the chefs and bakers in your life. To make the most chaotic time of year for cooking go a bit smoother for them (or yourself), find a holiday gift that will add convenience among all that chaos in the kitchen.
From KitchenAid food processors to speed up all that slicing and dicing on your to-do list, to a TikTok-famous chef's cookbook of vegan Korean food, there’s a gift out there to spark joy in any chef’s life. Treat them to the tried-and-true luxury of a Le Creuset Dutch Oven, or introduce them to new favorites like Drew Barrymore's kitchenware and Our Place's cast iron Always Pan. Know someone who deserves some extra special recognition for their cooking abilities? Try a customized apron or rolling pin for a sweet and personal present.
This season, it's time to give back to those who work hard in the kitchen to keep the holidays sweet. We've curated the 20 best gifts for pro chefs and home cooks alike.
The bestselling Always Pan now comes in the first-ever, 8-in-1 cast iron version. Grab the new Cast Iron Always Pan for 25% off.
This stunning duo of olive oils includes the Awake for roasting and sauteeing and the Alive for topping salads and breads.
Customize this wooden rolling pin with an engraving of the recipient’s name for an extra personal touch to this sweet gift.
Get all the pots and pans you need to throw an elegant feast with this 12 piece cookware set. If you're cooking Thanksgiving dinner this year, you'll want these on your burners.
Everyone knows that Le Creuset is the gold tier of Dutch ovens: you can cook slowly, roast, bake, and fry from stove-top to tabletop with this piece of cookware that lasts decades. The brand's latest color Rhone, a plummy deep red with a gold handle, is especially luxe.
Truffle oil- the best secret ingredient to have in your kitchen. This gift set includes black, white and English truffle oil, great for a burgeoning foodie.
This knife is an all-around great one for multipurpose cooking activities including mincing, cutting, chopping, slicing and prep work. If you aren’t ready to take on a whole knives set, this one has you covered.
Adventurous cooks will love learning to transform classic Korean dishes with inventive vegan techniques.
If you’ve been dreaming of adding a KitchenAid stand mixer to your kitchen, now is the time. The multi-functional tool is now on sale and is available in four gorgeous colors — ink blue, black, red, and silver.
Give your pies, tarts, and icebox cakes a dish as pretty as they are with this this vibrant printed ceramic pie dish.
This ice cream maker from Cuisinart eases the work that goes into making your favorite frozen desserts.
Whether they're a pro in the kitchen or just watch a lot of British Baking Show, any aspiring chef in your life will appreciate this thoughtful gift set of four mini cast iron cocottes and a cookbook.
Customize this apron for the chef that deserves a little extra recognition for their efforts in the kitchen.
Avoid injuries during those crucial and chaotic cooking moments with this attachment that can dice, slice, shred and julienne any fruits, vegetables or hard cheeses that you need. Adjust the thickness of your slices with just one lever.
Dust dough with flour or baked goods with sugar of all kinds to your heart’s content with this handy little device, sure to make any baker’s day.
Heads will roll over the homemade pasta you can make with the help of this pasta roller attachment which also includes spaghetti and fettuccine cutters.
With dishwasher-safe trays and a built-in digital thermostat and timer, making dehydrated fruit chips or your own jerky has never been more (deliciously) convenient.
Cut vegetables evenly and easily with this multi-blade mandoline slicer that includes five interchangeable blades.
Make prepping and garnishing a breeze with herb-cutting scissors.
For fans of spicy food, gift them with a trio of sichuan hot sauces: Sichuan Chili Crisp, Zhong Sauce, and Mala Spice Mix.
