One of the most important parts of holiday shopping is ensuring your gifts arrive on time! Especially during this uncertain year following safety precautions and high demand amid the coronavirus pandemic, it's crucial to know holiday shipping deadlines.

To help ease the stress of holiday gift shopping this season, we've gathered the important dates and shipping options to know for major shipping carriers and retailers so your online order is delivered by Christmas Day, Dec. 25, along with in-store and curbside pickup details if you miss the shipping deadlines. (Note, shipping delays may occur across retailers and carriers, so we recommend you order as soon as you can!)

Cutoff Dates for Major Shipping Carriers

FedEx Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2020

FedEx SmartPost, Dec. 9

FedEx Home Delivery, Dec. 15

FedEx Ground, Dec. 15

FedEx Express Saver, Dec. 21

FedEx 3-Day Freight, Dec. 21

FedEx 2-Day, Dec. 22

FedEx 2-Day a.m., Dec. 22

FedEx 2-Day Freight, Dec. 22

FedEx 1-Day Freight, Dec. 23

FedEx Extra Hours, Dec. 23

FedEx Standard Overnight, Dec. 23

FedEx Priority Overnight, Dec. 23

FedEx First Overnight, Dec. 23

FedEx Same-Day, Dec. 25

FedEx Same-Day City Priority, Dec. 25

FedEx Same-Day City Direct, Dec. 25

UPS Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2020

UPS Ground, Dec. 15

UPS 3-Day Select, Dec. 21

UPS 2nd Day Air, Dec. 22

UPS Next Day Air, Dec. 23

UPS Express Critical, Dec. 25

USPS Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2020

USPS Retail Ground Service, Dec. 15

First-Class Mail Service, Dec. 18 (Dec. 15 for Hawaii)

Priority Mail Service, Dec. 19 (Dec. 15 for Hawaii)

Priority Mail Express Service, Dec. 23 (Dec. 21 for Alaska and Hawaii)

Shipping Options for Major Retailers

The department store has yet to release their holiday shipping schedule, but Nordstrom always offers free standard shipping for all orders that take 3-8 business days to arrive. They also have expedited shipping available -- $12 for two business days and $20 for next business day when order is placed before 12 p.m. ET. Same-day shipping is available in the New York City area for $20 when ordered by 4 p.m.

The retailer is offering next day shipping, 2-day shipping and 3-5 day standard shipping -- all free for orders under $35 (otherwise, it's $5.99). If you're a Walmart+ member, get free unlimited shipping.

Target offers free standard shipping on orders of $35 or more and express shipping is available for pre-order items only, delivered within one business day after the item has been shipped and picked up by the delivery carrier.

For standard shipping (free with qualifying purchase), premium shipping and express shipping, order by Dec. 18 (before 12 p.m. ET for express). Same-day delivery is available in select areas when you order before Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. local time. For Alaska and Hawaii, order by Dec. 14 for standard shipping and Dec. 15 for express shipping.

The beauty retailer has laid out the dates for last days to order with arrival by Dec. 24. Standard 1-3 day shipping is free on orders of $50 and over (otherwise, it's $6.50). Two-business day shipping is $10.95 and 1-business day shipping is $16.95. Order by Dec. 17 at 6 a.m. PT for standard shipping, Dec. 22 at 9 a.m. PT for 2-day and Dec. 23 at 9 a.m. PT for 1-day.

In-Store and Curbside Pickup

Nordstrom

Enter your zip code on the product or category page to see if an item is available for in-store or curbside pickup (they'll bring your order out and place it in your car's trunk) at the nearest store that same day or the next day. All pickup orders come with a free gift message, DIY gift kit, Nordstrom box packaging or signature gift wrap of your choice.

Select "Pickup" to add the item to bag and check out when you're ready. You'll receive a confirmation email with instructions and pickup details. Your order will be held for seven days.

Have your order shipped to the store by selecting "Shop to a Nordstrom Store" at checkout.

Walmart

Same-day and curbside pickup options. On the product page, select "Show delivery & pickup options" and enter your zip code to see if it's available for pickup at the nearest Walmart location. Average wait time ranges from three to seven days, but select eligible products can be ready for pickup as soon as the same day.

Once you purchase online, you'll receive a confirmation email with the details. Associates will be outside the store to direct you to the pickup area and load the items into your car.

Target

On the product page, choose the nearest Target store and select "Pick it up" for in-store pickup. Check out when you're ready and your order will be available to pick up within four hours.

If you prefer contact-less drive-up pickup, shop "Drive Up Items" in the Target app and they will let you know when it's ready for you to pick up and park in the designated spot. An associate will drop off the items in your car.

Macy's

Choose "Pick Up" at checkout and Macy's will send a confirmation email when the order is ready for pickup within two hours if it's ordered before 6 p.m. local time. Choose whether you'd like to pick up in-store or curbside.

Sephora

Reserve items online and pick up in-store. On the product page, select "Reserve & Pick Up" to see availability at the nearest Sephora store. Add to basket to see reservations details. Sephora will send you an email notification to let you know when it's ready for you to pick up and pay at the store. Look for the "Online Order Pickup" signs when you're inside.

