The Best Beauty Advent Calendars for 2021 -- Charlotte Tilbury, Rituals, Sephora and More
While we might still be in full fall-mode, it's never too early to start planning for the holidays. And one of this year's most anticipated gifts comes in the form of a collection of beauty and skincare goodies from top brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Huda Beauty, Rituals and more. This Christmas, count down to the holidays in style and celebrate all December long with a beauty advent calendar from your favorite makeup or skincare brand.
Beauty advent calendars are often similar to traditional candy-filled ones -- though in some ways, they might be even sweeter. You still get the opportunity to count down to Christmas and open a little luxurious gift every day until then -- but instead of chocolate, you're greeted with beauty treats like mascara, shower gel, face serums and hand cream, among other must-have items. Plus, thanks to the growing popularity of these advent calendars, there are a lot of options to choose from this year.
Because beauty advent calendars are such a great gift idea and a great deal, they tend to sell out before the holiday season even begins. We recommend scooping up the ones that are already on sale ASAP as well as setting a reminder to grab the upcoming calendars when they become available over the next few weeks.
From budget-friendly to extra indulgent, gift the beauty-loving friend in your life -- or yourself, of course -- an advent calendar that's sure to make this holiday season unforgettable. Here are ET Style's top picks for the best beauty advent calendars of 2021, below.
