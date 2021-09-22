Beauty

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars for 2021 -- Charlotte Tilbury, Rituals, Sephora and More

By ETonline Staff
While we might still be in full fall-mode, it's never too early to start planning for the holidays. And one of this year's most anticipated gifts comes in the form of a collection of beauty and skincare goodies from top brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Huda Beauty, Rituals and more. This Christmas, count down to the holidays in style and celebrate all December long with a beauty advent calendar from your favorite makeup or skincare brand.

Beauty advent calendars are often similar to traditional candy-filled ones -- though in some ways, they might be even sweeter. You still get the opportunity to count down to Christmas and open a little luxurious gift every day until then -- but instead of chocolate, you're greeted with beauty treats like mascara, shower gel, face serums and hand cream, among other must-have items. Plus, thanks to the growing popularity of these advent calendars, there are a lot of options to choose from this year.

Because beauty advent calendars are such a great gift idea and a great deal, they tend to sell out before the holiday season even begins. We recommend scooping up the ones that are already on sale ASAP as well as setting a reminder to grab the upcoming calendars when they become available over the next few weeks. 

From budget-friendly to extra indulgent, gift the beauty-loving friend in your life -- or yourself, of course -- an advent calendar that's sure to make this holiday season unforgettable. Here are ET Style's top picks for the best beauty advent calendars of 2021, below. 

Sephora Collection Holiday Vibes Advent Calendar
Sephora Collection Holiday Vibes Advent Calendar
Sephora Collection Holiday Vibes Advent Calendar
Count down to the holidays with 24 of Sephora's best makeup, skincare and accessory gifts.
$45 AT SEPHORA
GlossyBox Advent Calendar
GlossyBox 2021 Advent Calendar
GlossyBox Advent Calendar
GlossyBox is set to unveil their incredible 2021 advent calendar very soon, and fans of the brand can anticipate a box of goodies worth over $550 -- including 16 full-size items.
House of Huda 12 Door Advent Calendar
House of Huda 12 Door Advent Calendar
House of Huda 12 Door Advent Calendar
Curated with love by Huda herself, the House of Huda 12 Door Advent Calendar includes cult-fave formulas, makeup goodies and other skincare essentials. Each calendar also features an Obsessions palette roulette, including 1 of 3 eyeshadow palettes.
$175 AT HUDA BEAUTY
Makeup Revolution You Are The Revolution Advent Calendar 2021
Makeup Revolution You Are The Revolution Advent Calendar 2021
Makeup Revolution You Are The Revolution Advent Calendar 2021
The highly anticipated Makeup Revolution You Are The Revolution Advent Calendar of 2021 is set to include 25 days worth of new and exclusive Revolution products and accessories -- like lipsticks and glosses, makeup brushes, highlighter tools and more. 
Charlotte's Beauty Dreams & Secrets Advent Calendar
Charlotte's Beauty Dreams & Secrets Advent Calendar
Charlotte's Beauty Dreams & Secrets Advent Calendar
Charlotte Tilbury's famous beauty advent calendar is back and better than ever! The Charlotte's Beauty Dreams & Secrets Advent Calendar includes 12 must-have makeup and skin care essentials to help get you though the holiday season.
$200 AT CHARLOTTE TILBURY
NYX Gimme Super Stars! 24 Day Holiday Countdown Advent Calendar
NYX Gimme Super Stars! 24 Day Holiday Countdown Advent Calendar
NYX Gimme Super Stars! 24 Day Holiday Countdown Advent Calendar
Treat yourself to the ultimate advent calendar with this NYX Gimme Super Stars! 24 Day Holiday Countdown Advent Calendar. The product includes 24 of NYX Cosmetics' best-selling goodies in mini and full sizes -- including face, eye and lip products.
$60 AT NYX COSMETICS
$60 AT ULTA
L'Occitane Premium Advent Calendar
L'Occitane Premium Advent Calendar
L'Occitane Premium Advent Calendar
If you're looking for a luxurious excuse to splurge on yourself this holiday season, look no further than the L'Occitane Premium Advent Calendar. Filled with 24 iconic items from the brand, users will also be delighted to find the famed multipurpose Le Petit Remède Cosmetic balm and best-selling Shea Butter Hand Cream in the advent calendar collection, as well.
$134 AT L'OCCITANE
TILI Try It, Love It 24-Piece Beauty Holiday Advent Calendar
TILI Try It, Love It 24-Piece Beauty Holiday Advent Calendar
TILI Try It, Love It 24-Piece Beauty Holiday Advent Calendar
From an Azure Rose & Collagen Face Mask and Beekman 1802 Bloom Cream, to the L'Occitane Almond Milk Oil and Sunday Riley A+ High Dose Retinoid Serum, the TILI Try It, Love It 24-Piece Beauty Holiday Advent Calendar (a product of QVC) truly has it all.
$79 AT QVC
Dr. Barbara Sturm Advent Calendar 2021
Dr. Barbara Sturm Advent Calendar 2021
Dr. Barbara Sturm Advent Calendar 2021
Dr. Barbara Sturm has quickly become Hollywood's favorite skincare brand -- from Kristen Bell and Karlie Kloss to Kate Hudson and Katie Holmes, the stars love her. And now, thanks to the Dr. Barbara Sturm Advent Calendar for 2021, you can get that A-lister glow at a great deal.
$495 AT NET-A-PORTER
Ulta Beauty 12 Holiday Must Haves Advent Calendar
Ulta Beauty 12 Holiday Must Haves Advent Calendar
Ulta Beauty 12 Holiday Must Haves Advent Calendar
Ulta's 12 Holiday Must Haves Advent Calendar is officially here and features must-have goodies from Keys Soulcare, Beekman 1802, Tula, Clinique, MAC and Armani, among others.
$30 AT ULTA
Benefit Cosmetics The More, The Merrier Beauty Advent Calendar
Benefit Cosmetics The More, The Merrier Beauty Advent Calendar
Benefit Cosmetics The More, The Merrier Beauty Advent Calendar
This customer-favorite advent calendar is filled with a full haul of essential beauty items for the holidays and beyond. In this year's calendar, shoppers will enjoy 12 of Benefit’s bestselling and fan-favorite beauty treats in both purse-friendly mini and fun sizes.
$65 AT HSN
LookFantastic Advent Calendar
LookFantastic Advent Calendar
LookFantastic Advent Calendar
The LookFantastic Advent Calendar is back and better than ever for 2021! Treat a friend to 25 must-have products, including skincare and makeup items that -- in total -- are worth more than $500, and available for just $115. The brand's advent calendar usually sells out due to its popularity, so we suggest pre-ordering now for the Oct. 1 launch date. 
$115 AT LOOKFANTASTIC
Diptyque 2021 Advent Calendar
Diptyque 2021 Advent Calendar
Diptyque 2021 Advent Calendar
It's beginning to smell a lot like Christmas, thanks to the soon-to-be-released Diptyque Advent Calendar of 2021. Spend the month of December opening 25 heavenly-scented products -- with the actual advent calendar set to be released on Oct. 15.
Kiehl's Limited Edition Holiday Advent Calendar
Kiehl's Limited Edition Holiday Advent Calendar
Kiehl's Limited Edition Holiday Advent Calendar
The Kiehl’s beauty advent calendar is a holiday dream for skincare lovers. This limited edition set is packed with fan favorites from the brand -- like the Midnight Recovery Concentrate, Calendula Serum-Infused Water Cream and Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Mask -- as well as over $100 in savings.
$99 AT KIEHL'S
Rituals 3D Advent Calendar 2021
Rituals 3D Advent Calendar 2021 Gift Set
Rituals 3D Advent Calendar 2021
The Rituals 3D Advent Calendar includes 24 beauty and skin care surprises from the famed brand, including the best-selling Ritual of Sakura, Ritual of Ayurveda, Ritual of Jing and the Ritual of Karma products -- along with much more. 
$112 AT AMAZON
The Body Shop Share the Joy Advent Calendar
The Body Shop Share the Joy Advent Calendar
The Body Shop Share the Joy Advent Calendar
Holiday shopping for a friend who deserves to be pampered? Here's a sneak peek at what's behind the doors of The Body Shop's beauty calendar:  bath bubbles, body butters and sheet masks galore.
$79 AT THE BODY SHOP

