Joanna Gaines' 2021 Magnolia Holiday Collection Is So Cute and Cozy -- Shop Decor and Other Home Essentials

By Kyley Warren‍
The queen of all things home design and decor (aka Ms. Joanna Gaines) has graced us yet again with new goodies to fill our homes with -- and just in time for the holiday season, no less. 

Gaines' Hearth & Hand with Magnolia home decor line -- which is available at Target -- officially dropped its highly anticipated holiday collection and the lineup of product offerings is *unsurprisingly* very cute and cozy.

From rustic holiday decor accents, artificial berry wreaths and plaid table runners to stoneware mixing bowl sets (holiday baking just got a whole lot more stylish), foliage-inspired throw pillows and yes, even a farmhouse-chic tree bells advent calendar, the collection has everything you'd need to make your home that much more festive for the upcoming holiday season and beyond.

Hearth and Hand with Magnolia Holiday Collection 2021
While the full collection won't be available until Oct. 24, shoppers can still peruse through the drop's current offerings and preview what will soon be available.

Ahead, shop cozy decor and other home essentials from Joanna Gaines' Hearth & Hand with Magnolia holiday collection. In need of more home design inspo ahead of the holiday season? Check out the coziest furniture to get your home prepped for fall, plus shop the best holiday decor deals from Macy's, Wayfair, Home Depot and more.

Happy Holidays Bordered Coir Doormat
Happy Holidays Bordered Coir Doormat
Season's greetings take on a whole new meaning with this charming outdoor mat.
$20
Pre-Lit Artificial Pine Christmas Tree
Pre-Lit Artificial Pine Christmas Tree
The holidays just aren't the same without a cozy Christmas tree perched in the corner of your home.
$150
Holiday Stripes Stoneware Mixing Bowl Set
Holiday Stripes Stoneware Mixing Bowl Set
Get prepped for a busy season of holiday baking with this minimalistic mixing bowl set from the collection.
$40
Magnolia Women's Reindeer Good Tidings Union Suit
Magnolia Women's Reindeer Good Tidings Union Suit
Cozy up in something a little more festive this holiday season with Joanna's newest matching jammies inspired by the Christmas season.
$22 AT TARGET
Toy Train
Toy Train
Child-like fun and cozy holiday aesthetics are combined in this charming toy train.
$20
Tree Bells Advent Calendar
Tree Bells Advent Calendar
Count down to Christmas in style with this unique, bell-centric advent calendar.
$37
Round Metal Catchall Tray Antique Copper
Round Metal Catchall Tray Antique Copper
Set the perfect and most elegant tablescape for all of your holiday dinners with this copper tray.
$17
Tartan Plaid Table Runner
Tartan Plaid Table Runner
Dress up your dining table with a chic and multi-seasonal table runner -- perfect for fall and winter dinner parties.
$18
Tree Shape Steel Cookie Cutter Set
Tree Shape Steel Cookie Cutter Set
The holidays are sure to be sweet with these classic, tree-shaped cookie cutters.
$6
Metal Letters To Santa Mailbox
Metal Letters To Santa Mailbox
Embrace the spirit of the season with this rustic, metal letter decor box. 
$40
Faux Needle Pine Plant Garland
Faux Needle Pine Plant Garland
Regardless of how you want to style this garland, it's definitely the most festive home decor accent.
$40
Stoneware Milk & Cookies Plate Set
Stoneware Milk & Cookies Plate Set
Serve your favorite holiday goodies on this plate set that's perfect for guests (and Santa too, of course).
$20
Merry & Bright Seasonal Sign
Merry & Bright Seasonal Sign
This sign speaks for itself -- make your home merry and bright with this charming decor piece from the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia holiday collection.
$17
Faux Pine Wreath with Red Berries and Pinecones
Faux Pine Wreath with Red Berries and Pinecones
Bring the natural essence of winter into your home with this artificial pine wreath -- decorated in faux berries and pinecones, no less.
$35
Bottleneck Stoneware Bud Vase Set Red
Bottleneck Stoneware Bud Vase Set Red
These deep, red-colored vases can add the prettiest holiday touch to any room or space.
$15

Plus, for those who take their interior design cues from the Magnolia co-founder herself, be sure to watch Joanna Gaines' show on Hulu and sign up for the streaming service below.

Hulu + Live TV
Hulu + Live TV
Sign up for Hulu + Live TV.
$55/MONTH FOR HULU

