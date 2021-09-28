Best Fall Decor to Dress Up Your Table This Season

If you're treating guests to a decadent fall meal, presenting it on a thoughtfully curated tablescape that's complete with candlesticks, warm color tones and pumpkin decor galore is a must. If you're hoping to channel your inner-Martha Stewart this fall, look no further for hosting inspiration than ET Style.

Our team has scoured the Internet in search of some of the coziest decor items to help elevate your tablescape game and dress up your home in celebration of the fall season. Some of our favorite finds include a charming pumpkin napkin ring set, golden taper candlesticks from Anthropologie and a lush maple centerpiece from Wayfair.

Check out ET Style's best decor picks to dress up your table for fall. Need more design inspiration for fall and beyond? Shop our must-have fall furniture recommendations and the best candles to create a cozy vibe.

DomeStar Artificial Pumpkins Amazon DomeStar Artificial Pumpkins The white pumpkin seems to be the fall decor piece of 2021. These mini pumpkins can dress up your table or act as accent pieces in any room of the house. $18 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Pumpkin Graphic Fall Table Runner Wayfair Pumpkin Graphic Fall Table Runner This simple pumpkin table runner keeps dining room fall decor classy. If you need more table decor ideas, just add votive candles, a faux pumpkin and a vase for a fall tablescape. $26 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Halloween Decorations From Etsy 2021

The Cutest, Funniest Halloween Costumes for Dogs

The 26 Most Adorable Squishmallows You Can Get Right Now

The 13 Best Fall Candles to Create a Cozy Vibe

Cozy Blankets From Barefoot Dreams Are on Sale at Nordstrom Rack

Fall Patio Furniture Deals Under $200

Cozy Furniture and Decor to Get Your Home Ready for Fall

Fall Fashion Guide: Amazon Best Deals on Purses

The Best Meal Kits To Try This Fall

The Best Fall Candles to Create a Cozy Vibe