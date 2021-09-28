Shopping

Best Fall Decor to Dress Up Your Table This Season

By ETonline Staff
If you're treating guests to a decadent fall meal, presenting it on a thoughtfully curated tablescape that's complete with candlesticks, warm color tones and pumpkin decor galore is a must. If you're hoping to channel your inner-Martha Stewart this fall, look no further for hosting inspiration than ET Style.

Our team has scoured the Internet in search of some of the coziest decor items to help elevate your tablescape game and dress up your home in celebration of the fall season. Some of our favorite finds include a charming pumpkin napkin ring set, golden taper candlesticks from Anthropologie and a lush maple centerpiece from Wayfair.

Check out ET Style's best decor picks to dress up your table for fall. Need more design inspiration for fall and beyond? Shop our must-have fall furniture recommendations and the best candles to create a cozy vibe.

DomeStar Artificial Pumpkins
DomeStar Artificial Pumpkins
Amazon
DomeStar Artificial Pumpkins
The white pumpkin seems to be the fall decor piece of 2021. These mini pumpkins can dress up your table or act as accent pieces in any room of the house. 
$18 AT AMAZON
Pumpkin Graphic Fall Table Runner
Pumpkin Graphic Fall Table Runner
Wayfair
Pumpkin Graphic Fall Table Runner
This simple pumpkin table runner keeps dining room fall decor classy. If you need more table decor ideas, just add votive candles, a faux pumpkin and a vase for a fall tablescape.
$26
Unfinished Natural Wood Slices Wooden Circles
Unfinished Natural Wood Slices Wooden Circles
Amazon
Unfinished Natural Wood Slices Wooden Circles
Incorporate a more rustic essence to your tablescape with these cozy wood circles.
$12 AT AMAZON
Artificial Fall Lighted Maple Tree
Artificial Fall Lighted Maple Tree
Amazon
Artificial Fall Lighted Maple Tree
Who says you can't bring fall straight into your home?
$22 AT AMAZON
Give Thanks Leaves Tea Towel Set
Give Thanks Leaves Tea Towel Set
Michaels
Give Thanks Leaves Tea Towel Set
This harvest-themed towel features tones of orange and white.
$24 AT MICHAELS (REGULARLY $40)
13" Brown & Orange Basket with Pumpkins Tabletop Décor
13" Brown & Orange Basket with Pumpkins Tabletop Décor
Michaels
13" Brown & Orange Basket with Pumpkins Tabletop Décor
Make your Thanksgiving and fall season one to remember with this picturesque basket of pumpkins.
$47 AT MICHAELS (REGULARLY $94)
glitzhome Autumn Harvest Table Centerpiece
glitzhome Autumn Harvest Table Centerpiece
Amazon
glitzhome Autumn Harvest Table Centerpiece
We're thankful for this super charming, metal decor sign from Amazon.
$66 AT AMAZON
3 Little Pumpkins in a Box Decorative Accent
3 Little Pumpkins in a Box Decorative Accent
Wayfair
3 Little Pumpkins in a Box Decorative Accent
Whether you're looking to add some autumn flair to your mantle or fall table decorations, these decorative pumpkins will spice up any space.
$47 AT WAYFAIR
Pumpkin Napkin Ring Set
Pumpkin Napkin Ring Set
Wayfair
Pumpkin Napkin Ring Set
Dress up your fall table decor with this elegant pumpkin napkin ring set.
$40 AT WAYFAIR
Constance Botanical Taper Candles, Set of 2
Constance Botanical Taper Candles, Set of 2
Anthropologie
Constance Botanical Taper Candles, Set of 2
Shed some light on the wonder of the fall season with these quirky, golden candlesticks. Use them as a fall centerpiece or pair them with pine cones for your Thanksgiving table.
$30 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE
Dash Mini Waffle Maker (2 Pack)
Dash Mini Waffle Makers
Amazon
Dash Mini Waffle Maker (2 Pack)
Make spooky mini waffles with these easy to clean, non-stick waffle makers. 
$30 AT AMAZON
OurWarm Embroidered Fall Table Runner
OurWarm Embroidered Fall Table Runner
Amazon
OurWarm Embroidered Fall Table Runner
Accent any table with this fall leaf-centric table runner. 
$14 AT AMAZON

