A long-lasting scented candle is the perfect gift in any season — but it's an especially affordable Mother's Day gift. Easier than a fragrance which can be considered deeply personal, lighting a candle can be a self-care ritual and help mom unwind with her favorite TV show. Whether she lights candles every day and night for that cozy homey vibe or could just use a wonderfully relaxing gift, Homesick Candles just launched a Mother's Day candle sale.

Shop the Candle Sale

Right now, you can get 25% off Homesick Candles that your mom, grandma or mother figure will be delighted to receive on Mother’s Day. Cult-favorite candle company Homesick makes thoughtful scents for every holiday-related occasion, including Mother's Day. There are so many beautiful candle scents to shop that can help transform a space and let mom know you're thinking of her.

Homesick candles are meant to smell like home and help you walk down memory lane. From scents that show off your hometown pride to rose, vanilla, sandalwood, peony, jasmine and more floral notes — a candle really is the sweetest of Mother's Day gifts. Ahead, shop some of our favorite candles from the Homesick Mother's Day Sale with dreamy scents worth adding to your cart.

Thank You, Mom Candle Homesick Thank You, Mom Candle Few things are as surprising or touching on Mother's Day as receiving an unexpected "thank you" — especially one that smells like sage and a bouquet of freshly trimmed flowers. $38 $29 Shop Now

Sunday Farmstand Candle Homesick Sunday Farmstand Candle If your mom loves Sundays at the Farmers Market, bring the smell of a fragrant bouquet and fresh and seasonal fruits and vegetables to them. $38 $29 Shop Now

Wildflowers Candle Homesick Wildflowers Candle Bring a vibrant field of blooms as far as the eye can see into her home with this wildflower-scented candle. $38 $29 Shop Now

Bonfire Nights Candle Homesick Bonfire Nights Candle Notes of smoky embers and perfectly roasted marshmallows fill the air to transport your loved one to nights around the campfire. $38 $29 Shop Now

Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Sweetest Mother's Day Jewelry Gifts to Shop from Kendra Scott

The 28 Best Skincare and Beauty Gifts to Elevate Mom's Beauty Routine

All the Best Mother's Day Sales and Deals to Shop for Thoughtful Gifts

The Best Mother's Day Gifts to Shop from Coach Outlet's Sale

The 14 Best Mother's Day Gifts for Wine Lovers

The Best Mother's Day Flower Deals to Save On Beautiful Blooms

Shop Mother's Day Jewelry at Sam's Club

Monos Mother's Day Sale: Shop the Best Deals on Luggage & Accessories

The 15 Best Mother's Day Gifts to Shop from lululemon