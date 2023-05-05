The Best Mother's Day Jewelry Gifts at Sam's Club That Shine as Much as She Does
If Mom has been hinting that the perfect gift this Mother's Day is elegant jewelry, you might be wondering how to grant her wish without breaking the budget.
Our moms deserve everything in the world, and Sam's Club is here to save Mother's Day. That's right: The retailer you know and love for their great deals on bulk food, health, beauty and home items is also a convenient source for affordable fine jewelry. From sophisticated gold necklaces to stunning diamond rings, Sam's Club has exactly what you'd find at high-end jewelry stores, but at a fraction of the cost. All you need to cash in on these savings is a Sam's Club Membership.
Trendy layering necklaces, diamond earrings or a personalized necklace that spells out her favorite nickname — "Mama" — are just a few of the pieces you can find within the impressive Sam's Club jewelry department. Since jewelry isn't the only thing available at Sam's Club, you can also get the food you'll need for a Mother's Day breakfast in bed, a fresh bouquet of flowers and even designer fragrances for the big day on Sunday, May 14.
To help you pick out the perfect Mother's Day present, we've rounded up our favorite jewelry gift ideas that she's sure to cherish for a lifetime. A few of the stunning pieces are even on sale with doorbuster deals until Sunday, May 7, so you can show Mom how much you care without the stress of last-minute gift-shopping.
The herringbone chain necklace is a classic jewelry capsule wardrobe piece that is very on trend right now. Choose from three different lengths. Doorbuster offer ends Sunday, May 7.
Save 30% on this necklace that is perfect for Mother's Day. It has an adjustable length and comes in gold or silver. Doorbuster offer ends Sunday, May 7.
Simple in their elegance, you can't go wrong with these classic round diamond earrings.
Tennis bracelets are popular right now, but they're also a timeless piece. This diamond bracelet is something mom will cherish and be able to wear for many years. Doorbuster offer ends Sunday, May 7.
Seven dazzling diamonds create a beautiful flower in these cluster earrings that mom will adore. Doorbuster offer ends Sunday, May 7.
We will say it again, tennis is queen (just like Mom) right now when it comes to jewelry trends. You see it everywhere and Sam's Club prices are incredible!
Here's a tennis necklace perfect for the mom who loves a pop of color. Plus, you'll love the price.
A favorite of many Sam's Club members, this one ring looks like five sparkling rings stacked on top of each other.
Show Mom exactly how you feel with this stunning necklace. It looks sweet when worn alone or when stacked with other pieces.
Mom will love wearing these earrings with a three-stone design. They're also available in ruby.
Mom will be mesmerized by this beautiful ring. The appraisal value is more than $1,000 than the price Sam's Club's is selling it for, making this one incredible deal.
Don't have a Sam's Club membership yet? Right now, there is a Sam's Club deal offering new customers a one-year membership for $35. That's $15 off the usual price of a Sam's Club membership — along with exclusive access to Sam's Club membership perks such as cheaper groceries, TVs and household essentials, fuel discounts, Instant Savings and cash back.
Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.
