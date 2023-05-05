If Mom has been hinting that the perfect gift this Mother's Day is elegant jewelry, you might be wondering how to grant her wish without breaking the budget.

Our moms deserve everything in the world, and Sam's Club is here to save Mother's Day. That's right: The retailer you know and love for their great deals on bulk food, health, beauty and home items is also a convenient source for affordable fine jewelry. From sophisticated gold necklaces to stunning diamond rings, Sam's Club has exactly what you'd find at high-end jewelry stores, but at a fraction of the cost. All you need to cash in on these savings is a Sam's Club Membership.

Trendy layering necklaces, diamond earrings or a personalized necklace that spells out her favorite nickname — "Mama" — are just a few of the pieces you can find within the impressive Sam's Club jewelry department. Since jewelry isn't the only thing available at Sam's Club, you can also get the food you'll need for a Mother's Day breakfast in bed, a fresh bouquet of flowers and even designer fragrances for the big day on Sunday, May 14.

To help you pick out the perfect Mother's Day present, we've rounded up our favorite jewelry gift ideas that she's sure to cherish for a lifetime. A few of the stunning pieces are even on sale with doorbuster deals until Sunday, May 7, so you can show Mom how much you care without the stress of last-minute gift-shopping.

Don't have a Sam's Club membership yet? Right now, there is a Sam's Club deal offering new customers a one-year membership for $35. That's $15 off the usual price of a Sam's Club membership — along with exclusive access to Sam's Club membership perks such as cheaper groceries, TVs and household essentials, fuel discounts, Instant Savings and cash back.

Sign Up for Sam's Club

Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.

RELATED CONTENT:

Le Creuset's Newest Spring Color Is the Perfect Hue for Mother's Day

The 18 Best Mother's Day Gifts for Moms Who Love Coffee

Get a 1-Year Sam's Club Membership for $35 to Save on Gas & Groceries

Save on Mother's Day Flowers from UrbanStems With Our Exclusive Code

15 Best Personalized Mother's Day Gifts for the Mom Who Has Everything

The Best Little-Known Benefits to Becoming a Sam's Club Member

Shop Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful Kitchenware Line Ahead of Mother's Day