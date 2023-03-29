This just in: Becoming a Sam's Club member might be the chicest money-saving move you'll make this year.

Sam's Club membership perks are details your parents and budget-savvy friends have probably gushed about. Maybe you know all about their in-store bakery filled with freshly baked buttery cinnamon rolls, croissants and more delicious treats. Maybe you've tagged along with a friend or family member as they shop Sam's Club aisles of bulk groceries and multi-pack cleaning products. Perhaps you've even taken a break in their caf é to snack on a sizzling hot dog and ice-cold beverage for only $1.38. If these bonuses weren't enough to make you a believer or if you're not yet aware of the hype around Sam's Club, we're here to let you know that there are even more benefits to becoming a Sam's Club member that you might not be aware of.

In fact, there are so many advantages to being a Sam's Club member that we've noticed them popping up on our FYP feeds on TikTok. Fellow TikTokkers are sharing their favorite little-known Sam's membership perks and showing off their favorite shopping hacks, such as finding major discounts on designer brands, skipping the checkout line by scanning while you shop, and details on how to earn Sam's Cash while shopping at other stores. All of this and more is within reach thanks to a Sam's Club membership.

A Sam's Club membership gives you access to their stores, owned by the retail-leader Walmart, offering bulk goods and discounted big-ticket items. Since their prices are so marked down, not just everyone can shop their aisles--you have to be a member which normally costs $50 per year, but right now the membership is half-off for a limited time.

Wondering if you should become a Sam's Club member? Then you'll want to check out these TikTok tips and awesome discoveries that prove the minimal annual fee is totally worth the cost.

Fashion and Home Decor Lookalikes for Less

Here at ET, we're no strangers to TikTok trends. It's no secret that some of the best deals, hacks and tips can be found while scrolling on the platform, and getting the most out of your Sam's Club membership is no exception. According to TikTok, Sam's Club has some awesome fashion lookalikes that will save you major coin.

For example, Anthropologie has this gorgeous large Primrose floor mirror that costs over $1,198, one TikTok user found a very similar version at Sam's Club for just $150. That's over $1,000 back in your pocket!

This TikTokker noticed a travel bag often in stock at Sam's Club that's a dead ringer for the BEIS travel bag.

Save Big on Designer Brands

Sure, Sam's Club has bulk items, electronics and furniture. But did you know they also have designer brands at a fraction of the cost you pay at other stores? TikTok taught us that Gucci, Tom Ford, UGG and other luxury brands can be found in-store at Sam's Club. These major savings are also sometimes available online, just be sure to sign in using your membership information.

Gucci GG Marmont Matelassé Mini Bag Sam's Club Gucci GG Marmont Matelassé Mini Bag You can get this authentic Gucci bag at Sam's Club right now in black or dusty pink for only $1,000. While that may seem like a high price, the same bag on Gucci's website sells for $1,550 right now. That's over $500 in savings! $1,000 Shop Now

UGG Fluff Yeah Slides Sam's Club UGG Fluff Yeah Slides While not technically a designer brand, UGG has been all the rage this year and you can get them at Sam's Club. They sell out fast though, which makes sense as other sites have them selling for around $75 to $80. $50 Shop Now

Earn 'Free' Money with Sam's Cash

Many TikTok users have shared the fact that Sam's Club has an awesome Bonus Offers Program where you can earn Sam's Cash, which can be used toward future purchases. All you have to do to start earning is link an eligible card to your Sam's account. Then, when you shop at participating merchants including restaurants, shops and local hot stops, you'll get a percentage back as Sam's Cash. For example, Panera offers 20% back in Sam's Cash.

You can use Sam's Cash when making purchases at Sam's Club, to pay for your yearly membership or you can even cash it out by visiting your local Sam's Club.

If you sign up for a Sam's Club Plus Membership, which is $110 yearly versus the normal $50, then you'll earn back 20% more Sam's Cash, but that's not the only benefit to this upgraded tier of membership. You'll also get free shipping on all your online orders, qualify for extra savings in their optical and pharmacy departments and get access to early shopping hours when the store is only open to Plus members so you can avoid crowds.

Shopping Time Savers

You may be thinking the more items you load into your cart while shopping at Sam's Club, the longer you'll wait in line. Not so! Sam's has a shop-and-go feature that makes checking out a snap. Simply link a qualifying card to your Sam's account, scan your products into the app as you shop, show the worker at the door, and head out.

Once you're done shopping, make sure to fill up the tank at Sam's Club gas station which typically has the lowest fuel costs in the area. If you pay at the pump with their Scan & Go feature, you'll get an additional five cents off your purchase. That's savings on savings on savings.

Top-notch Meal Prep

It's spring, which means schedules are packed. If you struggle to get a home-cooked meal on the table, there are so many Sam's Club tips and tricks that will help out in the kitchen. Just because the cost is low doesn't mean you're skimping on quality: Sam's Club has high-quality meats and produce, as well as traceable seafood, sashimi-grade salmon and ultra-premium USDA Prime Beef that's hand-trimmed by their expert butchers.

For those that want to meal prep, their bulk-sized produce and meats are perfect for making all your meals in one go. They even have handy lunch containers for easy storage.

Sam's Club also offers delicious prepped meals. One of the most popular options is their plump and ready-to-eat Member's Mark seasoned rotisserie chicken —which costs less than $5 — or their mouth-watering Member's Mark chicken alfredo dish.

Stick to Wedding and Event Budgets

#WeddingTikTok is all about ways to pull off our special day without breaking the bank. If you're due to walk down the aisle soon or you're planning a large-scale event soon, Sam's Club should be your first stop for food and decorations. Sam's Club has affordable catering trays and decorations that can help any host or hostess on a budget.

Panera $100 Value eGift Card Sam's Club Panera $100 Value eGift Card The morning of your nuptials will be a busy day. Get breakfast catered with the help of Panera, you can buy a maximum of two of these $100 gift cards for only $85 a piece so you're getting instant savings. $100 $85 Shop Now

If you need to save money on your wedding cake, consider the viral TikTok hack for saving majorly on your nuptial desserts. As seen in this TikTok, flowers can be added to Sam's Club's plain white-tiered cake from their custom bakery for a gorgeous upgrade.

RELATED CONTENT:

Today's Best Deals to Shop from Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale

Shop Casper Mattresses for Up to $600 Off Before the Sale Ends Tonight

La Mer's Iconic Moisturizer Is 80% Off Right Now!

Brooklinen's Sale Ends Tonight: Save 20% On Your Spring Bedding Swap

The Samsung Frame TV Drops to Record-Low Prices at Amazon

Spring into Savings With the 28 Best Walmart Deals to Shop Now

30 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now: Adidas, Peloton, Samsung and More