From affordable dupes for luxury makeup to stylish options for workout clothes, we'd be remiss to say that TikTok isn't brimming with brilliant ideas for improving your life. The video-sharing platform has introduced us to some seriously useful products, including kitchen gadgets and appliances designed to save time while making cooking as fun and efficient as possible.

Among the many, many TikTok trends we love, our newest favorite is "Things That I Don't Regret Buying for My Kitchen" and other similarly titled videos. These clips — which are often posted in installments — showcase various cool kitchen gadgets, like a genius pasta maker or a sleek milk frother, with a voiceover explaining why we can't live without them.

Some of the products we've seen seem truly handy, and other stuff will just look really cool on the kitchen counter (like the GE Profile Countertop Nugget Ice Maker, because who wouldn't love nugget ice?!). But regardless of the function each of these items serves, once you have them in your kitchen, you'll wonder where they'd been hiding all along.

Buying stuff because we saw it on the internet? Consider us influenced. Shop ET's top 23 TikTok-approved kitchen tools below to upgrade your kitchen this spring.

GoWise 1700-Watt Digital Air Fryer Amazon GoWise 1700-Watt Digital Air Fryer Air fryers have become an evergreen topic on TikTok. Every other video on your FYP is bound to be an air fryer hack or recipe. If you want to follow along to recipes like @foodthewrongway's pita bread pizza, then we found the perfect air fryer for you. Plus, this 8-in-1 air fryer also comes with a recipe book of its own. $120 $80 Shop Now

Wilton Round Pan 4-Piece Set Wilton Wilton Round Pan 4-Piece Set Thrifting for vintage cake pans is a super popular trend on TikTok. When user @thriftingtreasure posted a TikTok about vintage pans, many users became obsessed with the sturdy brand Wilton. Though it isn't vintage, this durable 4-piece round cake pan set by Wilton is perfect for baking. $58 Shop Now

Hoforife Glass Kitchen Olive Oil Bottle With Silicone Brush Amazon Hoforife Glass Kitchen Olive Oil Bottle With Silicone Brush This glass oil dispenser allows you to easily get the right portion of your favorite cooking oil. Made popular by @simplyalfinds on TikTok, the dispenser comes with a handy brush attached to the silicone dropper. Having a brush ready makes it perfect for glazing olive oil on some fresh pizza dough before you finish it off and put it in the oven. $13 $12 Shop Now

Bonsenkitchen Stainless Steel Hand Stick Immersion Blender Amazon Bonsenkitchen Stainless Steel Hand Stick Immersion Blender If you don't have the counter space for a 5 Qt. stand mixer, this handheld blender loved my TikTok could be a great alternative for you. User @notsorryimmyranda showed off some of the hand blender's unique features, and TikTok was obsessed. With 20 different speeds, a whisk attachment and a chopper attachment, we can see why the app loves this kitchen gadget so much. $30 $25 Shop Now

hand2mind Play and Freeze Ice Cream Ball Amazon hand2mind Play and Freeze Ice Cream Ball Part kitchen gadget, part science experiment! Make your own pint of homemade ice cream in about 20 minutes with a combination of rock salt, ice, ice cream mix and hand-powered energy -- the ice cream forms by rolling the ball steadily rather than using electricity. The Play and Freeze Ice Cream Ball a fun way to create DIY desserts, and we discovered it via @rachelhutchens1. $57 $50 Shop Now

PopBabies Portable Personal Blender Amazon PopBabies Portable Personal Blender There are so many cool features on this 14-ounce portable blender, which allows you to make and drink smoothies on the go. It charges with a USB cord, is the perfect size to throw in your gym bag and comes with a silicone ice cube tray. See it in action on @toponlinefinds' TikTok page. $50 $31 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Meal Delivery Deals for March: Save Up to 70% On Meal Kits

The Best Kitchen Tools To Help Your Groceries Last Longer: Shop Vacuum Sealers, Storage Containers and More

Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful Kitchen Line Is On Sale Right Now at Walmart — Shop the Collection

Drew Barrymore Launches Sustainable Home Collection with Grove Co.

Instant Pot Deals: Save Up to 53% On Best-Selling Kitchen Appliances

The 30 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now: TVs, Kitchen, Luggage and More

The Best Amazon Keurig Deals: Save on Single-Serve Coffee Makers Now

The Best Kitchen Knives to Upgrade Your Cooking Skills This Spring

The Best Ninja and KitchenAid Appliance Deals For Spring Cooking

Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives from Selena + Chef Are on Sale Right Now

Drew Barrymore’s Kitchen Line Now Comes in A Gorgeous New Color

The Best Cookware Deals at Amazon To Upgrade Your Kitchen for Spring