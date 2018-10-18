Shay Mitchell Launches New Lifestyle Brand and Everything Is Under $85

When we think of wanderlust, Shay Mitchell immediately comes to mind.

Jet-setting all around the world, coined #Shaycation, the former Pretty Little Liars star documents her enviable travels (Paris, Shanghai, India, Greece, Africa, the list goes on) via her flawless Instagram page and on YouTube.

So it's only natural for the globetrotter to launch a lifestyle line of travel luggage and accessories called BÉIS. For her first collection, the affordable range starts with seven pieces, including a weekender bag, backpack, duffle, toiletry cases, passport holder and luggage tag. Not only will these organizing essentials make traveling easy, they're also fantastic pieces for everyday as a gym bag, makeup storage, etc.

And with the holidays coming up, aka vacation time, the line is perfect for future travels (and great for gift giving, too).

“Throughout my life and career, I’ve been fortunate enough to travel all over the world. After countless trips and Shaycations, I realized there was a need for chic, affordable and durable pieces for travelers like myself and that is why I decided to create BÉIS, a product I’m proud to use,” said Mitchell in a press release. “We are all in motion throughout the day and you don’t have to buy a plane ticket to find our products useful - BÉIS is for EVERYONE.”

The brand also benefits Girl Up, the UN Foundation's initiative that supports girls and education, donating a portion of the proceeds to the organization.

With everything under $85, you'll want to book your next trip stat after browsing through the line. Shop our favorites ahead.

BÉIS The Weekender $78

BÉIS The Backpack in Beige $62

BÉIS The Cosmetic Case $38

BÉIS The Passport Holder $15

BÉIS The Luggage Tag $12

