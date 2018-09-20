Pretty Little Liars fans, rejoice!

While we're still waiting to see if any former PLL stars will make cameos in the highly anticipated spinoff, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, the cast is planning to reunite to watch the premiere episode.

Shay Mitchell told ET the exciting news when we caught up with her at Entertainment Weekly's pre-Emmy bash on Saturday.

"I can't wait to see the pilot episode of it! I'm so excited, we're all gonna get together and watch it together," she revealed.

When asked if she meant the "whole cast" she said, "Yes! We are gonna aim for that, as many people as we can gather together in L.A., we are gonna try and get together."

But... womp womp. She says not to expect any "Emison" in the pilot episode but didn't totally rule out an appearance in future episodes.

"You know, you never know. Not planned as of now, you never know!" she teased.

But c'mon, what about Emily and Ali's twins? Well, Mitchell had an answer for that, too.

"Oh my gosh, I can only imagine [what is going to happen to the twins], but you know what, it's in really, really great hands with those writers, so it's gonna be good whatever it is."

The 31-year-old star is currently focused on her Lifetime series, You. We're just two episodes in, but Mitchell promises it's only going to get darker.

"You know, on a roller coaster when you just start off, this is the beginning, you just buckled your seat belts, so get ready!" she exclaimed.

RELATED CONTENT:

Sasha Pieterse Spills 'Perfectionists' Details: Emison, the Twins & Where It Picks Up Post-'PLL'! (Exclusive)

'Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists' Boss Talks Emison, Mona's Dollhouse & More Spinoff Answers!

'Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists': How Alison and Mona Come Together in 'Darker' Spinoff (Exclusive)