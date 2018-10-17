Get your wallets ready, people!

Famed interior designer Jonathan Adler has launched a new line on Amazon and it's everything you'll ever want for your home.

Boasting graphic prints, playful silhouettes and modern flair, Adler's New House collection exudes his signature, coveted aesthetic you can easily get your hands on from the e-trailer giant with a click of the mouse.

Compared to his luxe line, New House pieces are affordable home goods with beautiful trays that start at $16, bold coffee tables for under $200 and beautiful rugs available for $208.

Elevate your abode by shopping our favorite items from the gorgeous collection below.

Amazon

New House by Jonathan Adler Terrazzo Decorative Tray $16

Amazon

New House by Jonathan Adler Tall Cloud Vase $38

Amazon

New House by Jonathan Adler Glass Knot $58

Amazon

New House by Jonathan Adler Mod Lines Modular Candleholder $58

Amazon

New House by Jonathan Adler Vally Duvet Cover Set $100

Amazon

New House by Jonathan Adler Maze Collection Area Rug $124

Amazon

New House by Jonathan Adler Grid Wall Mirror $198

Amazon

New House by Jonathan Adler Josef Cocktail Table $348

Amazon

New House by Jonathan Adler Vally Club Chair $598

Amazon

New House by Jonathan Adler Eye-Con Bar Cabinet $698

For more on lifestyle, see below:

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Reese Witherspoon's New Tabletop Collection Will Make You Feel Like You're Having Family Dinner With Her

Get Your Wallets Ready -- Chrissy Teigen Is Launching a Kitchen Collection at Target

Meghan Markle Collaborates With Grenfell Tower Fire Survivors for New Cookbook