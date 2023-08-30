The Brooklinen Labor Day Sale is here with sitewide discounts on sheets, duvets, comforters, bath towels, and more.
If you've been dreaming of replacing those worn-out bedding essentials and treating yourself to a comfy bedroom refresh before fall arrives, now’s your chance to finally invest in a better night's sleep for less. The Brooklinen Labor Day Sale is here with 20% off nearly everything from the luxury bedding and home brand. There are few feelings better than fresh bedding and the Brooklinen sale has you covered.
Now through Wednesday, September 6, shoppers can score sitewide Labor Day savings from Brooklinen. That means you can save on the Internet's favorite sheets, plush bath towels, and even the new organic collection.
No matter how you sleep, Brooklinen's famous sheets made from breezy organic cotton and airy linen will deliver sweat-free dreams if you tend to be a hot sleeper. Brooklinen's breathable down and down alternative comforters are also ideal to use as a duvet insert with varied levels of warmth for all-season comfort.
Your bed sheets, duvet, and comforter can make a huge difference in your sleep quality, so shop the best deals from Brooklinen's Labor Day Sale to give your bed the refresh it deserves.
The Best Brooklinen Labor Day Deals to Shop Now
Linen Core Sheet Set
Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen's Linen Core Sheet Set features a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, and comes in six essential colors plus four limited edition seasonal shades.
Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle
Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle
This bundle includes a Core Sheet Set, Duvet Cover and two extra Pillowcase in Brooklinen's best-selling Luxe Sateen weave.
Classic Core Sheet Set
Classic Core Sheet Set
The Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set will help you stay cool all night long during warmer nights.
Luxe Sateen Core Sheet Set
Luxe Sateen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen's best-selling luxe sateen sheets feature a luxurious 480-thread count — the ultimate bedding upgrade.
Lightweight Down Comforter
Lightweight Down Comforter
Snuggle up to varied levels of warmth and construction, each tucked within Brooklinen's ultra-soft, 100% long staple cotton shell.
All-Season Down Comforter
All-Season Down Comforter
Like the Goldilocks of comforters, the All-Season Down Comforter provides ideal comfort that lasts year round.
Ultra-Warm Down Comforter
Ultra-Warm Down Comforter
For those who like it extra cozy, this comforter is luxurious and fit for snuggling.
Down Alternative Comforter
Down Alternative Comforter
This stylish down comforter alternative is a great eco-friendly option, as it's made from recycled PET fibers, according to the retailer.
Lightweight Textured Throw Blanket
Lightweight Textured Throw Blanket
The Lightweight Textured Throw Blanket is a versatile option all year long, wrap it around yourself or layer it on your bed.
Weighted Throw Blanket
Weighted Throw Blanket
Cozy up in something warmer with Brooklinen's heavy-duty, weighted blanket throw.
Pure Wool Throw Blanket
Pure Wool Throw Blanket
A lightweight and ultra soft blanket made of the finest and softest virgin lambswool.
Super-Plush Bath Towels
Super-Plush Bath Towels
Stay comfortable from the bedroom to the bathroom with these ridiculously soft and luxurious towels. Made from 100% Turkish Cotton, they are extra thick for spa-like comfort.
