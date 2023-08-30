If you've been dreaming of replacing those worn-out bedding essentials and treating yourself to a comfy bedroom refresh before fall arrives, now’s your chance to finally invest in a better night's sleep for less. The Brooklinen Labor Day Sale is here with 20% off nearly everything from the luxury bedding and home brand. There are few feelings better than fresh bedding and the Brooklinen sale has you covered.

Shop the Brooklinen Sale

Now through Wednesday, September 6, shoppers can score sitewide Labor Day savings from Brooklinen. That means you can save on the Internet's favorite sheets, plush bath towels, and even the new organic collection.

No matter how you sleep, Brooklinen's famous sheets made from breezy organic cotton and airy linen will deliver sweat-free dreams if you tend to be a hot sleeper. Brooklinen's breathable down and down alternative comforters are also ideal to use as a duvet insert with varied levels of warmth for all-season comfort.

Your bed sheets, duvet, and comforter can make a huge difference in your sleep quality, so shop the best deals from Brooklinen's Labor Day Sale to give your bed the refresh it deserves.

The Best Brooklinen Labor Day Deals to Shop Now

Linen Core Sheet Set Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set Brooklinen's Linen Core Sheet Set features a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, and comes in six essential colors plus four limited edition seasonal shades. $299 $239 Shop Now

Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle Brooklinen Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle This bundle includes a Core Sheet Set, Duvet Cover and two extra Pillowcase in Brooklinen's best-selling Luxe Sateen weave. $363 $232 Shop Now

Classic Core Sheet Set Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set The Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set will help you stay cool all night long during warmer nights. $159 $127 Shop Now

Luxe Sateen Core Sheet Set Brooklinen Luxe Sateen Core Sheet Set Brooklinen's best-selling luxe sateen sheets feature a luxurious 480-thread count — the ultimate bedding upgrade. $179 $143 Shop Now

Lightweight Down Comforter Brooklinen Lightweight Down Comforter Snuggle up to varied levels of warmth and construction, each tucked within Brooklinen's ultra-soft, 100% long staple cotton shell. $269 $215 Shop Now

All-Season Down Comforter Brooklinen All-Season Down Comforter Like the Goldilocks of comforters, the All-Season Down Comforter provides ideal comfort that lasts year round. $379 $341 Shop Now

Ultra-Warm Down Comforter Brooklinen Ultra-Warm Down Comforter For those who like it extra cozy, this comforter is luxurious and fit for snuggling. $509 $407 Shop Now

Down Alternative Comforter Brooklinen Down Alternative Comforter This stylish down comforter alternative is a great eco-friendly option, as it's made from recycled PET fibers, according to the retailer. $209 $167 Shop Now

Lightweight Textured Throw Blanket Brooklinen Lightweight Textured Throw Blanket The Lightweight Textured Throw Blanket is a versatile option all year long, wrap it around yourself or layer it on your bed. $149 $119 Shop Now

Weighted Throw Blanket Brooklinen Weighted Throw Blanket Cozy up in something warmer with Brooklinen's heavy-duty, weighted blanket throw. $169 $152 Shop Now

Pure Wool Throw Blanket Brooklinen Pure Wool Throw Blanket A lightweight and ultra soft blanket made of the finest and softest virgin lambswool. $249 $199 Shop Now

Super-Plush Bath Towels Brooklinen Super-Plush Bath Towels Stay comfortable from the bedroom to the bathroom with these ridiculously soft and luxurious towels. Made from 100% Turkish Cotton, they are extra thick for spa-like comfort. $79 $63 Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

RELATED CONTENT: