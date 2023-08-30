Sales & Deals

Brooklinen's Labor Day Sale Starts Now — Save 20% On Best-Selling Sheets, Duvets, Towels and More

Brooklinen Labor Day Sale
Brooklinen
By ETonline Staff
Published: 10:45 AM PDT, August 30, 2023

The Brooklinen Labor Day Sale is here with sitewide discounts on sheets, duvets, comforters, bath towels, and more.

If you've been dreaming of replacing those worn-out bedding essentials and treating yourself to a comfy bedroom refresh before fall arrives, now’s your chance to finally invest in a better night's sleep for less. The Brooklinen Labor Day Sale is here with 20% off nearly everything from the luxury bedding and home brand. There are few feelings better than fresh bedding and the Brooklinen sale has you covered.

Shop the Brooklinen Sale

Now through Wednesday, September 6, shoppers can score sitewide Labor Day savings from Brooklinen. That means you can save on the Internet's favorite sheets, plush bath towels, and even the new organic collection.

No matter how you sleep, Brooklinen's famous sheets made from breezy organic cotton and airy linen will deliver sweat-free dreams if you tend to be a hot sleeper. Brooklinen's breathable down and down alternative comforters are also ideal to use as a duvet insert with varied levels of warmth for all-season comfort. 

Your bed sheets, duvet, and comforter can make a huge difference in your sleep quality, so shop the best deals from Brooklinen's Labor Day Sale to give your bed the refresh it deserves.

The Best Brooklinen Labor Day Deals to Shop Now

Linen Core Sheet Set

Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen

Linen Core Sheet Set

Brooklinen's Linen Core Sheet Set features a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, and comes in six essential colors plus four limited edition seasonal shades.

$299 $239

Shop Now

Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle

Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle
Brooklinen

Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle

This bundle includes a Core Sheet Set, Duvet Cover and two extra Pillowcase in Brooklinen's best-selling Luxe Sateen weave. 

$363 $232

Shop Now

Classic Core Sheet Set

Classic Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen

Classic Core Sheet Set

The Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set will help you stay cool all night long during warmer nights. 

$159 $127

Shop Now

Luxe Sateen Core Sheet Set

Luxe Sateen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen

Luxe Sateen Core Sheet Set

Brooklinen's best-selling luxe sateen sheets feature a luxurious 480-thread count — the ultimate bedding upgrade. 

$179 $143

Shop Now

Lightweight Down Comforter

Lightweight Down Comforter
Brooklinen

Lightweight Down Comforter

Snuggle up to varied levels of warmth and construction, each tucked within Brooklinen's ultra-soft, 100% long staple cotton shell. 

$269 $215

Shop Now

All-Season Down Comforter

All-Season Down Comforter
Brooklinen

All-Season Down Comforter

Like the Goldilocks of comforters, the All-Season Down Comforter provides ideal comfort that lasts year round.

$379 $341

Shop Now

Ultra-Warm Down Comforter

Ultra-Warm Down Comforter
Brooklinen

Ultra-Warm Down Comforter

For those who like it extra cozy, this comforter is luxurious and fit for snuggling. 

$509 $407

Shop Now

Down Alternative Comforter

Down Alternative Comforter
Brooklinen

Down Alternative Comforter

This stylish down comforter alternative is a great eco-friendly option, as it's made from recycled PET fibers, according to the retailer.

$209 $167

Shop Now

Lightweight Textured Throw Blanket

Lightweight Textured Throw Blanket
Brooklinen

Lightweight Textured Throw Blanket

The Lightweight Textured Throw Blanket is a versatile option all year long, wrap it around yourself or layer it on your bed. 

$149 $119

Shop Now

Weighted Throw Blanket

Weighted Throw Blanket
Brooklinen

Weighted Throw Blanket

Cozy up in something warmer with Brooklinen's heavy-duty, weighted blanket throw.

$169 $152

Shop Now

Pure Wool Throw Blanket

Pure Wool Throw Blanket
Brooklinen

Pure Wool Throw Blanket

A lightweight and ultra soft blanket made of the finest and softest virgin lambswool. 

$249 $199

Shop Now

Super-Plush Bath Towels

Super-Plush Bath Towels
Brooklinen

Super-Plush Bath Towels

Stay comfortable from the bedroom to the bathroom with these ridiculously soft and luxurious towels. Made from 100% Turkish Cotton, they are extra thick for spa-like comfort. 

$79 $63

Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

