Taking a shower can become a luxurious experience with the right upgrades.

Shower steamers, sleek bathroom organization and fresh-smelling shampoos and body washes are just a few ways to take the shower experience from sub-par to successful self-care that makes getting out of bed worthwhile.

One essential shower or bath-time tool is the bath towel. Wrapping up in a plush, soft bath towel can continue the coziness of a warm shower. Picking the best bath towel is all about personal preference. From extra-absorbent waffle towels to oversized bath sheets and materials ranging from Turkish cotton to bamboo blends, there are various options out there. While having multiple towels to choose from is excellent, finding the best of the best in these towel categories is easier said than done.

Luckily, we've scoured the internet for highly rated and best-selling bath towels and bath sheets to help you refresh your shower experience. Below, shop our round-up of the best bath towels and bath sheets from Cozy Earth, Amazon, Brooklinen, Parachute and more.

The Best Bath Towels

Cozy Earth Waffle Bath Towels Cozy Earth Cozy Earth Waffle Bath Towels The double-sided Cozy Earth Waffle Bath Towel has a mini waffle weave on one side and terry fabric on the other, giving bathers the best of both worlds in one plush towel. $120 $96 Shop Now

The Best Bath Sheets

