The Best Bath Towels and Bath Sheets: Shop Cozy Earth, Pottery Barn, Brooklinen, Parachute and More

The Best Bath Towels and Bath Sheets
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 10:23 AM PDT, October 4, 2023

With these superior bath towels and bath sheets, drying off has never been so delightful.

Taking a shower can become a luxurious experience with the right upgrades.

Shower steamers, sleek bathroom organization and fresh-smelling shampoos and body washes are just a few ways to take the shower experience from sub-par to successful self-care that makes getting out of bed worthwhile.

One essential shower or bath-time tool is the bath towel. Wrapping up in a plush, soft bath towel can continue the coziness of a warm shower. Picking the best bath towel is all about personal preference. From extra-absorbent waffle towels to oversized bath sheets and materials ranging from Turkish cotton to bamboo blends, there are various options out there. While having multiple towels to choose from is excellent, finding the best of the best in these towel categories is easier said than done.

Luckily, we've scoured the internet for highly rated and best-selling bath towels and bath sheets to help you refresh your shower experience. Below, shop our round-up of the best bath towels and bath sheets from Cozy Earth, Amazon, Brooklinen, Parachute and more.

The Best Bath Towels

Cozy Earth Waffle Bath Towels

Cozy Earth Waffle Bath Towels
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Waffle Bath Towels

The double-sided Cozy Earth Waffle Bath Towel has a mini waffle weave on one side and terry fabric on the other, giving bathers the best of both worlds in one plush towel. 

$120 $96

Shop Now

Riley Spa Towel Collection

Riley Spa Towel Collection
Riley

Riley Spa Towel Collection

These elegant towels crafted from fine-combed Egyptian cotton are absorbent and durable. 

Brooklinen Super-Plush Bath Towels

Brooklinen Super-Plush Bath Towels
Brooklinen

Brooklinen Super-Plush Bath Towels

Super plush and extra thick, these Brooklinen towels feel like a cloud. 

Parachute Organic Cotton Mosaic Towels

Parachute Organic Cotton Mosaic Towels
Parachute

Parachute Organic Cotton Mosaic Towels

You don't have to sacrifice style when shopping for the best bath towels when you opt for this fun pattern from Parachute. 

Martha Stewart Noah Turkish Cotton Bath Towels Set

Martha Stewart Noah Turkish Cotton Bath Towels Set
Amazon

Martha Stewart Noah Turkish Cotton Bath Towels Set

Feel like you're at a luxurious spa with these plush towels made with 100% Turkish cotton.

$60 $50

Shop Now

Hotel Collection Ultimate Micro Cotton Bath Towel

Hotel Collection Ultimate Micro Cotton Bath Towel
Macy's

Hotel Collection Ultimate Micro Cotton Bath Towel

Upgrade your old and faded bath towels with a fresh color. Thanks to the discounts on the Hotel Collection bath and hand towels, you can mix and match to create a set that fits your style.

American Soft Linen Luxury 4-Piece Bath Towel Set

American Soft Linen Luxury 4-Piece Bath Towel Set
Amazon

American Soft Linen Luxury 4-Piece Bath Towel Set

Made with 100% Turkish cotton, these towels are plush and luxurious. Choose from a selection of 15 colors to perfectly match your bathroom. 

$47 $40

Shop Now

The Best Bath Sheets 

Dream Towels Bath Sheet

Dream Towels Bath Sheet
Pottery Barn

Dream Towels Bath Sheet

Pottery Barn's best-selling bath sheet, the aptly named Dream Towel, is plush and fluffy while still having high absorbency power. 

Cozy Earth Premium Plush Bath Sheets

Cozy Earth Premium Plush Bath Sheets
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Premium Plush Bath Sheets

These bath sheets are larger than your standard towels for maximum coziness.

Garnet Hill Plush Egyptian Cotton & Bamboo Towels

Garnet Hill Plush Egyptian Cotton & Bamboo Towels
Garnet Hill

Garnet Hill Plush Egyptian Cotton & Bamboo Towels

Customers love Garnet Hill Plush Egyptian Cotton & Bamboo Bath Sheets. One reviewer said, "Have been using these towels for years. Originally purchased because my husband liked size of the bath sheet. We weren’t sorry. They don’t shed, hold color and are cushy soft and are absorbent."

Onsen Waffle Bath Sheet

Onsen Waffle Bath Sheet
Onsen

Onsen Waffle Bath Sheet

Available in multiple colors, this towel's lightweight, open weave made from 100% Supima cotton provides superior absorbency. 

Company Cotton Spectrum Bath Towel

Company Cotton Spectrum Bath Towel
The Company Store

Company Cotton Spectrum Bath Towel

Add some color to your bathroom with these vibrant, 100% cotton bath sheets with a woven texture.

Boll & Branch Plush Bath Sheet Set

Boll & Branch Plush Bath Sheet Set
Boll & Branch

Boll & Branch Plush Bath Sheet Set

Made from 100% long-staple cotton, Boll & Branch's bath towels are durable with superior quality.

Luxome Spa Collection Bath Sheet Set

Luxome Spa Collection Bath Sheet Set
Luxome

Luxome Spa Collection Bath Sheet Set

Luxome's Spa Collection Bath Sheets are made from a bamboo and cotton blend for silky softness and high absorbency. 

$115 $100

Shop Now

