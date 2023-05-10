The 25 Best Cooling Sheets and Comforters for Hot Sleepers to Sleep Comfortably Through Summer
With warmer temperatures here, you'll want to think about swapping out your usual bedding for soft, cooling sheets that can completely change the way you sleep. If you get hot flashes, night sweats or you just tend to be a hot sleeper, this simple upgrade is more than necessary.
There's no shortage of bedding options to help you stay sweat-free in your sleep. Your bedroom is one of your comfort spaces and there's nothing like adding cooling bedding like linen sheets to your bed and investing in a mattress that regulates your body temperature. From temperature-controlled pillows to cooling technologies and moisture-wicking fabrics, there are breathable finds from Casper, Brooklinen, Cozy Earth, Buffy and more for a good night's sleep this summer.
Whether you're a hot sleeper or live in a warm climate, you can sleep comfortably and coolly by switching to breathable sheets, pillows, mattresses and comforters. Ahead, shop the best cooling sheets and more bedding for a small change that will have a big impact on your sleep.
Best Cooling Sheets
Buffy's Eucalyptus Sheet Set is naturally dyed, hypoallergenic and plant-based (it's made from eucalyptus). But let's get to the details: This sheet set includes a top sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases, which are all cool to the touch and lightweight. That makes falling asleep in the warmer months a lot easier.
Available in 8 stunning colors, this one-of-a-kind bamboo sheet is made from 100% viscose and is the highest bamboo thread count on the market. These sheets are naturally moisture-wicking & thermal-regulating to help keep you cooler in the summer & warmer in the winter.
Bedsure bamboo sheet sets are made from 100% organic bamboo material, providing a comfortable surface for sleepers. You can sleep cool and comfortably on warmer nights with these moisture-wicking sheets.
This cooling sheet set is made from a trifecta of breathable fabric: linen, bamboo and organic cotton. These sheets also have moisture-wicking properties, so if you have night sweats these sheets will help combat that. The extra tight sewing thread make the sheets even more durable.
Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. The media mogul added the sheet set to her list of Favorite Things in 2018, writing it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases.
This breathable linen duvet cover set comes in 22 colors and prints. The high-quality material is sturdy and has weight, but is simultaneously soft and doesn't pile after washing.
Best Cooling Pillows
This pillow from Nestl is made with cooling bamboo fibers and icy silk to keep your temperature regulated all through the night.
With over 224,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, these plush bounce-back pillows are designed to keep you cool at night.
Made with a down-alternative fill, the popular Casper Original Pillow mimics the airy softness of down.
Made with an intense cooling combination of cool gel surface and pin core ventilation, this pillow comes in high and low profile options to accommodate any kind of sleeper.
This pillow recreates a luxury hotel pillow experience with 100% all vegan, microfiber materials, that will help you sleep better and wake up rested.
This luxuriously comfortable pillow is also made with Casper's patented Snow Technology for a cooler sleep up to 12 hours.
Built with two cooling gel pads (one on either side of the pillow), this memory foam pillow draws heat away from your head while you sleep. Plus, Tempurpedic is the gold standard in memory foam, so you know it's ultra-comfy, too.
Every part of this pillow is ventilated for maximum breathability. If memory foam isn't for you, this is a great option that'll still keep you cool.
Best Cooling Mattresses
Casper's Airscape cooling gel works with air circulated gel pods in this hybrid mattress to give you the best support for your aching back, and a cooler sleep. What more could you ask for?
This medium-soft mattress combines a layer of SealyCool gel-infused memory foam with CopperChill technology, breathable gel foam, and traditional support foam for adaptive support and enhanced cooling.
Brooklyn Bedding's Aurora hybrid mattress is designed to regulate body temperature. Side sleepers will find the Aurora quite comfortable, thanks to its cooling technologies, including CopperFlex foam and proprietary materials designed to keep their skin cool.
A thick layer of foam core is combined with Serta's gel foam layer to keep air circulating all night long, for a cooler and better night's sleep.
Best Cooling Comforters
Made entirely from super-soft TENCEL lyocell, which absorbs moisture more efficiently than conventional cotton or polyester, this cloud-like comforter covered in 100% eucalyptus comforter keeps your skin feeling cool and dry throughout the night.
This cooling comforter has the same softness as a down comforter, just without all the heavy fabric that locks in heat and moisture. The best part of this lightweight breathable fabric is that there's minimal rustling, so you won't inadvertently wake yourself up from tossing and turning. Currently, you can use an Amazon coupon for an extra 20% off.
Made from recycled plastic bottles, the Brooklinen Down Alternative Comforter is a bedding option that won't weigh you down in the hot and humid months.
The Casper Humidity Fighting Duvet is a quality duvet for anyone who lives in a humid region, as well as sweaty sleepers. Some price tags can be hard to commit to, but thankfully Casper has a 30-night risk-free trial. So, if you don't absolutely love this duvet within 30 nights, you can return it.
The Saatva All-Year Down Comforter gives you the 3D plushness of a winter down comforter without all the extra weight. The lyocell fill fabric that gives this comforter its cloud-like softness also has moisture-wicking properties. Thus, it won't lock in humidity or your sweat.
The Slumber Cloud Lightweight Comforter uses NASA-approved temperature regulating properties to keep you cool all night long. This lightweight comforter is made from hypoallergenic fabric that's super soft and breathable.
