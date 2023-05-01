Shopping

The 15 Best Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Grandma: Self-Care, Flowers, Keepsakes and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Best Mother's Day Gifts for Grandma
At the heart and soul of every family is a super loving grandmother — there to spoil the grandchildren, pass on her wisdom and serve as the glue that helps to keep everyone together. And while the mothers and grandmothers in our lives deserve to be celebrated every day, Mother's Day provides the perfect opportunity to show them a little extra appreciation with the help of a great gift, of course.

With the upcoming holiday on May 14, it's simply impossible to properly honor the world-changing women in your life without paying extra tribute to the OG mother (or rather, Original Grandma). Whether you're looking to help the kiddos shop for their own perfect gift for grandma or you're hoping to find some much-needed gifting inspiration for your own, rest assured — there are so many gifts out there every type of grandma could possibly need. 

From personalized jewelry and wall art to flowers and adorable mugs that show your love, we've found truly thoughtful and unique gifts for grandmas. Ahead, shop ET's favorite picks of Mother's Day gifts to give your grandmother and don't forget to follow up with a call or in-person visit.

Eve's Addiction Custom Birthstone Family Tree Necklace
Eve's Addiction Custom Birthstone Family Tree Necklace
Eve's Addiction
Eve's Addiction Custom Birthstone Family Tree Necklace

This family tree pendant necklace that allows you to put in up to nine birthstones will make for the most thoughtful Mother's Day gift for your grandmother — especially if she has a new grandkid on the way. 

$119$83
WITH CODE SAVE30
KitchenAid Pistachio Electric Kettle
KitchenAid Pistachio Electric Kettle
Amazon
KitchenAid Pistachio Electric Kettle

Treat your grandma to a sweetly-colored kettle from KitchenAid in a throwback shade — an essential for any tea-lover or coffee drinker. 

$100
UrbanStems The Unicorn Flower Arrangement
UrbanStems The Unicorn Flower Arrangement
UrbanStems
UrbanStems The Unicorn Flower Arrangement

Flowers are the perfect gift for any occasion — especially Mother's Day. Grandma will be delighted to have these delivered to her doorstep. 

$55
Personalization Mail Special Grandma Personalized Cookie Jar
Personalization Mail Special Grandma Personalized Cookie Jar
Personalization Mail
Personalization Mail Special Grandma Personalized Cookie Jar

Every grandmother needs a special cookie jar or cookie plate in her life. Not only will this personalized cookie jar help to spruce up her kitchen with a cozier touch, but it will also probably guarantee more cookies for you. Win win!

$70$49
Grandmother's Journal: Memories and Keepsakes for My Grandchild
Grandmother's Journal: Memories and Keepsakes for My Grandchild
Amazon
Grandmother's Journal: Memories and Keepsakes for My Grandchild

Perhaps the perfect gift you could give your grandma is the opportunity for her pass along her wisdom to you!

$19$17
Uncommon Goods Self-Watering Lavender Grow Kit
Uncommon Goods Self-Watering Lavender Grow Kit
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods Self-Watering Lavender Grow Kit

Remove the hassle of traditional gardening and allow your sweet grandmother to grow her favorite plants in style — and in the comforts of her own home.

$38
Martha Stewart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Martha Stewart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Amazon
Martha Stewart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

She brings sunshine to your life and now you can bring the same brightness to her kitchen with this sunny enameled cast iron from Martha Stewart. It's a gift that keeps giving because you'll get some future delicious meals out of it.

$80$70
Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum
Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum
Sephora
Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum

If Chanel No. 5 is the essence of Coco Chanel, Coco Mademoiselle is what she would have worn in her younger, more free-spirited years. Top notes of orange keep it fresh, while patchouli and bourbon vanilla give it a warm richness.

$122
BeeGreen Customized Monogram Tote Bag
BeeGreen Customized Monogram Tote Bag
Amazon
BeeGreen Customized Monogram Tote Bag

Personalized gifts always feel thoughtful, and we love this monogrammed tote with its inner zip pouch and button closure. It's a useful gift she'll absolutely adore.

$20$19
WITH COUPON
Sur La Table Jardin Kitchen Towels
Sur La Table Jardin Kitchen Towels
Sur La Table
Sur La Table Jardin Kitchen Towels

Gift your friend or family a fresh set of beautiful tea towels to decorate their kitchen — perfect for spring hosting and entertaining.

$25
UGG Scuffette II Slipper
UGG Scuffette II Slipper
Nordstrom
UGG Scuffette II Slipper

UGG slippers are great gifts in any season, but they're especially perfect for Mother's Day and for a grandma who needs to kick back and relax. 

$95
Kate Spade Morgan Saffiano Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade Morgan Saffiano Crossbody Bag
Nordstrom
Kate Spade Morgan Saffiano Crossbody Bag

For the fashionable grandma, a luxury handbag is a perfect addition to any wardrobe.

$228
Vilight Grandma’s Brag Board
Vilight Grandma’s Brag Board
Amazon
Vilight Grandma’s Brag Board

Help your nana keep track of her favorite memory with you or any other grandchildren with a rustic "brag board" from Amazon.

$16$15
BigNoseDeer Pink Ceramics Grandma Coffee Mug
Pink Ceramics Grandma Coffee Mug
Amazon
BigNoseDeer Pink Ceramics Grandma Coffee Mug

Never let your grandmother forget the superhero she is with this dainty and feminine coffee mug that says "I'm a Grandma, what's your superpower?"

$14$13
WITH COUPON
La Chatelaine Hand Cream Trio Tin Gift Set
La Chatelaine Hand Cream Trio Tin Gift Set
Amazon
La Chatelaine Hand Cream Trio Tin Gift Set

It's just a fact, moms (and grandmas) always have the softest hands. Keep them silky smooth with this beautiful gift tin filled with a trio of luxury lotions. 

$29$28
WITH COUPON

Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.

