At the heart and soul of every family is a super loving grandmother — there to spoil the grandchildren, pass on her wisdom and serve as the glue that helps to keep everyone together. And while the mothers and grandmothers in our lives deserve to be celebrated every day, Mother's Day provides the perfect opportunity to show them a little extra appreciation with the help of a great gift, of course.

With the upcoming holiday on May 14, it's simply impossible to properly honor the world-changing women in your life without paying extra tribute to the OG mother (or rather, Original Grandma). Whether you're looking to help the kiddos shop for their own perfect gift for grandma or you're hoping to find some much-needed gifting inspiration for your own, rest assured — there are so many gifts out there every type of grandma could possibly need.

From personalized jewelry and wall art to flowers and adorable mugs that show your love, we've found truly thoughtful and unique gifts for grandmas. Ahead, shop ET's favorite picks of Mother's Day gifts to give your grandmother and don't forget to follow up with a call or in-person visit.

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum Sephora Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum If Chanel No. 5 is the essence of Coco Chanel, Coco Mademoiselle is what she would have worn in her younger, more free-spirited years. Top notes of orange keep it fresh, while patchouli and bourbon vanilla give it a warm richness. $122 Shop Now

UGG Scuffette II Slipper Nordstrom UGG Scuffette II Slipper UGG slippers are great gifts in any season, but they're especially perfect for Mother's Day and for a grandma who needs to kick back and relax. $95 Shop Now

Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.

