Coach's Stylish Handbags Make the Perfect Mother's Day Gift: Shop Our Favorite Picks for Every Type of Mom

By Lauren Gruber
Coach Mother's Day Gift Guide
Coach

Mother's Day is all about celebrating the superhero women in our lives. And while it might feel impossible to encapsulate the gratitude we have for our mothers with a single gift, the holiday does pose a great opportunity to spoil her with something really special — and luxurious, no less. 

Whether you're shopping for your mom, grandmother, wife, mother-in-law or even friend this Mother's Day, you can never go wrong with gifting them a fashionable, statement handbag — especially if it's from Coach. 

Shop Coach Purses

Beloved since 1941 for its quality leather goods and accessible prices, Coach has stylish options for every type of mom. From the TikTok-famous Pillow Tabby purse and canvas-printed bags to shapely crossbodies, deep totes and more, the luxury label is home to some of fashion's trendiest handbags — with designs perfect for elevating every woman's unique style.

Ahead, ET has compiled a few of our favorite spring handbags and purses from Coach that make the perfect Mother's Day gift. No matter if she prefers the structured elegance of the Brooke Carryall or a playful option from Coach's Disney collaboration, you're bound to find her perfect bag. Shop our selection below.

Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18
Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18
Coach
Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18

Brighten up any Mother's Day celebrations with the cult-favorite Coach Pillow Tabby bag in a sunny, golden color.

$395
Swinger Bag
Swinger Bag
Coach
Swinger Bag

Give your mom or mother-figure the gift of a shapely Swinger Bag from Coach — available in two stylish colors.

$295
Rogue Bag 25 In Colorblock With Tea Rose
Rogue Bag 25 In Colorblock With Tea Rose
Coach
Rogue Bag 25 In Colorblock With Tea Rose

Treat your mom's wardrobe to a more spring-friendly touch with this best-selling colorblock purse — complete with delicate floral embellishments.

$895
Willow Shoulder Bag In Colorblock
Willow Shoulder Bag In Colorblock
Coach
Willow Shoulder Bag In Colorblock

With an inside snap pocket, Coach's Willow Shoulder Bag has enough storage space to seamlessly carry all the daily essentials.

$395
Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 In Signature Canvas
Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 In Signature Canvas
Coach
Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 In Signature Canvas

Coach's signature print contrasted by rich red leather takes this Tabby to the next level.

$450
Bethany Belt Bag
Bethany Belt Bag
Coach
Bethany Belt Bag

This belt bag is perfect for moms on the go, and can be worn so many ways.

$195
Wyn Small Wallet With Floral Print
Wyn Small Wallet With Floral Print
Coach
Wyn Small Wallet With Floral Print

This sunny floral wristlet is bound to put a smile on her face this spring.

$150
Brooke Carryall 28
Brooke Carryall 28
Coach
Brooke Carryall 28

Elegant and timeless, this Coach tote will elevate all of her office outfits.

$495
Accordion Zip Wallet In Colorblock Signature Canvas With Heart Print
Accordion Zip Wallet In Colorblock Signature Canvas With Heart Print
Coach
Accordion Zip Wallet In Colorblock Signature Canvas With Heart Print

Show your love for Mom with this sweet heart-covered wallet.

$250
Tabby Crossbody Wristlet
Tabby Crossbody Wristlet
Coach
Tabby Crossbody Wristlet

For the mom who loves to go out on the town, this Tabby crossbody is just the right size for dancing all night.

$225
Cary Shoulder Bag
Cary Shoulder Bag
Coach
Cary Shoulder Bag

Made of buttery soft leather with just the right amount of slouch, this roomy shoulder bag will never go out of style.

$395
Tabby Messenger 19
Tabby Messenger 19
Coach
Tabby Messenger 19

Rich, cognac-colored leather makes this messenger bag a cut above the rest.

$450
Wyn Crossbody
Wyn Crossbody
Coach
Wyn Crossbody

This baby blue crossbody is as practical as it is pretty.

$225
Rogue 12 In Colorblock Regenerative Leather
Rogue 12 In Colorblock Regenerative Leather
Coach
Rogue 12 In Colorblock Regenerative Leather

They say that good things come in small packages, which is certainly true of this petite Rouge purse.

$195

Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom. 

