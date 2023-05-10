The Best Candles You Can Still Shop for Mother's Day: Gift Luxe Scents from Voluspa, Jo Malone and More
A candle is a welcome gift for any occasion, but their ability to lift moods in an instant makes them a superior choice for Mother's Day.
While we think moms deserve the very best every day, the holiday gives us an extra excuse to spoil them with candles that look just as beautiful as they smell. No matter your budget, we've found the best candles to gift this Mother's Day from most-loved brands such as Boy Smells, Yankee Candle, NEST and more.
If your mom is a total homebody who loves all things cozy, La Jolie Muses' comforting Vanilla Cake candle smells just like a homemade cake with milky vanilla frosting. For the sophisticated mama who appreciates the finer things in life, Voluspa's Mokara features refined notes of orchid, white lily and spring moss. And if you have no idea what kind of scent she might like, LAFCO's fresh blend of chamomile, lavender, and sage is sure to put a smile on her face.
Below, shop our top candle picks for Mother's Day that'll arrive in time for May 14th.
Treat a loved one to a full-size Jo Malone candle. Our top pick is the bestselling Wood Sage & Sea Salt Home Candle: the fresh and subtle seaside scent is perfect for mom.
Once you finish this citrus, green tea and ginger candle, the decorative ceramic vessel doubles as home decor.
Perfumed with elegant orchid, white lily and spring moss, Voluspa's Mokara makes any living space really feel like a home. You'll get the smell of fresh-cut flowers without the hassle of taking care of real ones.
The comforting scents of lavender and chamomile combined with a stunning hand-blown glass vessel makes this candle the perfect gift.
This vanilla-scented candle will transform any room into a favorite local bakery.
For the most elegant woman in your life, Maison Louis Marie's woodsy, botanical fragrance is everything her heart desires with notes of cedar, sandalwood, warm spices and amber.
Soothing scents of ocean wood and chamomile makes unwinding that much easier.
"This line of candles is not only non-toxic using a coconut and bees wax blend with a braided cotton wick but they smell AMAZING!" one happy reviewer praised this black currant, jasmine rice and cedar-scented candle from Boy Smells.
This candle with an earthy fragrance of lime, mint and rum not only smells amazing, but it's also so gorgeous with the glass detail and green hue.
This sultry-sweet candle is made with 100% domestically-grown soy wax for a clean burn.
Awaken your senses with aromas of coffee, caramel and cinnamon.
Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.
