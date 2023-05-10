A candle is a welcome gift for any occasion, but their ability to lift moods in an instant makes them a superior choice for Mother's Day.

While we think moms deserve the very best every day, the holiday gives us an extra excuse to spoil them with candles that look just as beautiful as they smell. No matter your budget, we've found the best candles to gift this Mother's Day from most-loved brands such as Boy Smells, Yankee Candle, NEST and more.

If your mom is a total homebody who loves all things cozy, La Jolie Muses' comforting Vanilla Cake candle smells just like a homemade cake with milky vanilla frosting. For the sophisticated mama who appreciates the finer things in life, Voluspa's Mokara features refined notes of orchid, white lily and spring moss. And if you have no idea what kind of scent she might like, LAFCO's fresh blend of chamomile, lavender, and sage is sure to put a smile on her face.

Below, shop our top candle picks for Mother's Day that'll arrive in time for May 14th.

Voluspa Mokara Candle Voluspa Voluspa Mokara Candle Perfumed with elegant orchid, white lily and spring moss, Voluspa's Mokara makes any living space really feel like a home. You'll get the smell of fresh-cut flowers without the hassle of taking care of real ones. $37 Shop Now

Les Boy Smells Candle Amazon Les Boy Smells Candle "This line of candles is not only non-toxic using a coconut and bees wax blend with a braided cotton wick but they smell AMAZING!" one happy reviewer praised this black currant, jasmine rice and cedar-scented candle from Boy Smells. $38 Shop Now

Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.

