Shopping

The Best Candles You Can Still Shop for Mother's Day: Gift Luxe Scents from Voluspa, Jo Malone and More

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Voluspa
Voluspa

A candle is a welcome gift for any occasion, but their ability to lift moods in an instant makes them a superior choice for Mother's Day.

While we think moms deserve the very best every day, the holiday gives us an extra excuse to spoil them with candles that look just as beautiful as they smell. No matter your budget, we've found the best candles to gift this Mother's Day from most-loved brands such as Boy Smells, Yankee Candle, NEST and more.

If your mom is a total homebody who loves all things cozy, La Jolie Muses' comforting Vanilla Cake candle smells just like a homemade cake with milky vanilla frosting. For the sophisticated mama who appreciates the finer things in life, Voluspa's Mokara features refined notes of orchid, white lily and spring moss. And if you have no idea what kind of scent she might like, LAFCO's fresh blend of chamomile, lavender, and sage is sure to put a smile on her face.

Below, shop our top candle picks for Mother's Day that'll arrive in time for May 14th.

Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt Home Candle
Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt Home Candle
Jo Malone
Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt Home Candle

Treat a loved one to a full-size Jo Malone candle. Our top pick is the bestselling Wood Sage & Sea Salt Home Candle: the fresh and subtle seaside scent is perfect for mom. 

$75
L’or de Seraphine Designer Scented Candle in Mansour Marrakech
L’or de Seraphine Designer Scented Candle in Mansour Marrakech
Amazon
L’or de Seraphine Designer Scented Candle in Mansour Marrakech

Once you finish this citrus, green tea and ginger candle, the decorative ceramic vessel doubles as home decor.

$36
Voluspa Mokara Candle
Voluspa Mokara Candle
Voluspa
Voluspa Mokara Candle

Perfumed with elegant orchid, white lily and spring moss, Voluspa's Mokara makes any living space really feel like a home. You'll get the smell of fresh-cut flowers without the hassle of taking care of real ones. 

$37
LAFCO New York Classic Candle, Chamomile Lavender
LAFCO New York Classic Candle, Chamomile Lavender
Amazon
LAFCO New York Classic Candle, Chamomile Lavender

The comforting scents of lavender and chamomile combined with a stunning hand-blown glass vessel makes this candle the perfect gift.

$50
LA JOLIE MUSE Scented Candle Vanilla Cake
LA JOLIE MUSE Scented Candle Vanilla Cake
Amazon
LA JOLIE MUSE Scented Candle Vanilla Cake

This vanilla-scented candle will transform any room into a favorite local bakery.

$22$19
Maison Louis Marie No.04 Bois de Balincourt Natural Soy Wax Candle
Maison Louis Marie No.04 Bois de Balincourt Natural Soy Wax Candle
Amazon
Maison Louis Marie No.04 Bois de Balincourt Natural Soy Wax Candle

For the most elegant woman in your life, Maison Louis Marie's woodsy, botanical fragrance is everything her heart desires with notes of cedar, sandalwood, warm spices and amber.

$38
NEST New York Driftwood & Chamomile Scented Classic Candle
NEST New York Driftwood & Chamomile Scented Classic Candle
Amazon
NEST New York Driftwood & Chamomile Scented Classic Candle

Soothing scents of ocean wood and chamomile makes unwinding that much easier.

$46
Les Boy Smells Candle
Les Boy Smells Candle
Amazon
Les Boy Smells Candle

"This line of candles is not only non-toxic using a coconut and bees wax blend with a braided cotton wick but they smell AMAZING!" one happy reviewer praised this black currant, jasmine rice and cedar-scented candle from Boy Smells.

$38
Voluspa Mini Havana Mint Mojito Glass Jar Candle
Voluspa Mini Havana Mint Mojito Glass Jar Candle
Sephora
Voluspa Mini Havana Mint Mojito Glass Jar Candle

This candle with an earthy fragrance of lime, mint and rum not only smells amazing, but it's also so gorgeous with the glass detail and green hue.

$20
P.F. Candle Co. Black Fig Classic Standard Scented Soy Wax Candle
P.F. Candle Co. Black Fig Classic Standard Scented Soy Wax Candle
Amazon
P.F. Candle Co. Black Fig Classic Standard Scented Soy Wax Candle

This sultry-sweet candle is made with 100% domestically-grown soy wax for a clean burn.

$24
Yankee Candle Café al Fresco Scented, Classic 22oz Large Jar Single Wick Candle
Yankee Candle Café al Fresco Scented, Classic 22oz Large Jar Single Wick Candle
Amazon
Yankee Candle Café al Fresco Scented, Classic 22oz Large Jar Single Wick Candle

Awaken your senses with aromas of coffee, caramel and cinnamon.

$31

Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Mother's Day Flower Deals: Save on Beautiful Blooms for Mom

The Best Last-Minute Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Every Budget

The 12 Best Perfume Gift Sets for Mother's Day

The 25 Best Mother’s Day Sales and Deals to Shop This Week

15 Best Mother's Day Gifts for Your Wife That Will Arrive Just in Time

The Best Mother's Day Gifts for Grandma That'll Arrive by May 14th

15 Oprah-Approved Mother's Day Gifts That Will Arrive by May 14

The Best Mother's Day Beauty Sales to Shop This Week

The Best Luxe Mother's Day Gifts Under $100 That'll Arrive in Time

Save Up to 75% on Kate Spade Mother's Day Gifts