15 Best Personalized Mother's Day Gifts for the Mom Who Has Everything
Mother's Day is coming up quickly, which means that the pressure to find the perfect gift for the superhero woman in your life is officially on. Whether you're shopping for your mom, grandma, wife, mother-in-law or even just a friend, we know one thing for certain: you can never go wrong with gifting something personalized just for them — especially on a holiday as endearing as Mother's Day.
Sure, we all love receiving a more luxurious, splurge-worthy gift from time to time. But a personalized gift helps to show that you care in a more thoughtful (oftentimes even unforgettable) way. And with so many unique and personalized gifts to shop, you can be sure that you're gifting your mother with something that's well-suited to her and her personality.
From monogrammed totes to personalized jewelry, engraved goodies, customizable photo frames and more, there are so many great options to incorporate a more meaningful touch into your Mother's Day gift-giving this year — and from top brands like Uncommon Goods, BaubleBar, Cuyana, Anthropologie and Amazon, no less.
Ahead, browse ET's picks for personalized gifts that your mom will treasure on Mother's Day and beyond. Plus, check out the best Mother's Day gifts on Amazon, and shop diamond jewelry that will make your mom sparkle.
Treat Mom to a personalized cheese board, so she can enjoy endless charcuterie spreads when she's relaxing on her days off or when she's hosting her next party.
Away has some of the most popular luggage on the market right now. Before you check out, this splurge-worthy travel gear also offers the opportunity to add a more personalized touch with a customizable luggage tag and a custom monogram on the luggage itself.
Help Mom lay back and lounge in style with this customizable (and cozy) throw blanket from BaubleBar.
Her cup of coffee, cocoa or tea will taste even better sipped out of this adorable monogrammed mug.
You can never go wrong with gifting a woman her own stylish travel bags.
Treat mom to a monogrammed tote that's as chic as it is practical — with enough interior space to hold all of her daily essentials.
Embrace the beauty of the birthstone with Gorjana's subtle and personal gemstone selection.
Fill your home with the essence of love with the help of Homesick's ethereal Mother's Day candle — available to personalize with a custom note on the box, too.
This set of custom monogram etched glasses makes an elegant gift for wine lovers.
Remind your mom of the superhero she is with a unique, soft cover book that puts her superpowers into print.
Create mom something elegant and thoughtful from scratch through via Monica Rich Kosann's custom design offerings.
Lay out all the reasons to love your mother via a handcrafted container.
Whether she's still working from home or heading back to the office, this photo calendar will help elevate your mother's office space with reminders of family love.
Another great gift for candle lovers is this custom option with a unique scent for each birth date.
Personalized gifts are always a thoughtful choice, such as this rose gold necklace that can be customized with a name or meaningful word.
Check out more ideas from our ultimate guide to Mother's Day gifts for every type of mom.
