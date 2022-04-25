The Best Mother's Day Sales and Deals On Gifts to Shop Now

Mother's Day is May 8, which is less than a few weeks away, so now is the time to figure out what to get your mom, grandma, aunt, and other special moms in your life. If you've been saving up for the special day, figuring out how to best treat your mom, you're in luck. There are tons of incredible deals going on right now, so you can spoil Mom without worrying about breaking the bank.

We've rounded up the best Mother's Day 2022 deals available right now to gift mom something she'll really love. Some retailers even have early Mother's Day sales going on to shop and save. Everything from home appliances at Dyson, jewelry, skincare, designer clothes and accessories at Anthropologie, Keurig, Macy's and so much more are having huge spring sales. You're not going to want to miss out on the opportunity to grab any of these discounted items.

Below, shop all the best deals and sales for Mother's Day gifts happening now.

Until May 1, save 25% on 1-800-Flowers' Mother's Day plants collection with code MDAYPLANT. You can also get a free vase with the purchase of a Mother's Day bouquet until May 5.

Two Dozen Assorted Roses 1800 Flowers Two Dozen Assorted Roses These multi-colored roses will be a hit with any mother figure in your life. And if they've got a sweet tooth, this one comes with a delicious box of chocolates to boot. $80 $48 Buy Now

Planted with Love Gift Basket 1800 Flowers Planted with Love Gift Basket Flowers come in all shapes and forms, so if your mom is more of a gardener, gift her with this stunning basket of seeds, ready for her to cultivate herself. Plus, it comes with a few goodies from Harry & David like delicious tea and shortbread cookies for an extra treat she'll devour. $70 $55 Buy Now

Get mom the sparkle she deserves with 20% off all fine jewelry at Aurate or 25% off orders over $400. Through Wednesday, April 27, all you need to do is use the code ONTIME at checkout.

Proud Pearl Earrings with White Diamonds Aurate Proud Pearl Earrings with White Diamonds A stunning 12mm pearl beams from beneath a row of 12 white diamonds in a mesmerising contrast. Spoil your mom with the contemporary design of these timeless earrings that are a statement piece without being too gaudy. $1,300 $975 WITH CODE ONTIME Buy Now

Diamond Connection Necklace Aurate Diamond Connection Necklace Aurate's best-selling necklace officially comes with diamonds. The delicate necklace works well on its own or layered with Mom's other jewelry pieces. $850 $637 WITH CODE ONTIME Buy Now

Stock up on your favorite coffees and treat Mom to a new coffee maker with 25% off sitewide at Keurig. Use the code LOVEMOM22 for savings until Wednesday, April 27.

Grab tons of incredible jewelry pieces at crazy low prices, like the popular Chloe Necklace (adorned with any letter of your choosing). Just use code EXTRA20 for an additional 20% off selected items.

Chloe Necklace Baublebar Chloe Necklace Hang your own initial for Mom this Mother's Day with this gold and diamond pave monogram charm she'll absolutely adore. With sales this good, you could even grab more than one. $48 $15 Buy Now

Mini Alidia Ring Baublebar Mini Alidia Ring Add some bling to Mom's spring wardrobe with any of these best-selling stackable rings from Baublebar. Available in five different stone colors, it's something she'll be sure to love. $44 $15 Buy Now

Not only does Coach Outlet have hundreds of handbags, wallets, shoes and more up to 70% off, but right now during the Friends & Family Sale, you can take an extra 15% off everything. Just use code FRIENDS15 at checkout.

Coach Lonnie Baguette In Signature Jacquard Coach Outlet Coach Lonnie Baguette In Signature Jacquard The millennial mom will die for this throwback baguette bag, reminiscent of the ones she took to middle school dances in the early aughts. Grab the best-selling purse in any of the bold springtime colors for 57% off before it's gone. $350 $149 Buy Now

Each day, Kate Spade Surprise has a 24-hour Deal of the Day with savings of up to 80% on highly-coveted Kate Spade purses, jewelry and more. It is the perfect place to find something special for the mom in your life.

Don't miss Nordstrom's Sale, which includes savings on gifts from Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandals to Levi's high-waisted jeans and the NuFACE advanced facial toning device.

Save on all the latest deals in Nordstrom Rack's Mother's Day Shop for incredible prices on luxury designer gifts.

Terre Mere 24K Gold Wand Nordstrom Rack Terre Mere 24K Gold Wand Give mom the at-home spa treatment with this compact 24K Gold Wand that firms and stimulates your facial muscles, improving skin tone and reducing wrinkles around your eyes, lips, forehead and neck. $128 $23 Buy Now

Upgrade Mom's kitchen essentials at Our Place's Spring Sale where everything from the 8-in-1 Always Pan to a walnut cutting board are discounted.

Always Pan Our Place Always Pan Our Place's cult-favorite (and TikTok-approved) Always Pan is intended to encompass eight separate pieces of essential cookware in one convenient kitchen tool. $145 $115 Buy Now

Perfect Pot Our Place Perfect Pot The Perfect Pot does everything from crisping and steaming to boiling and baking. Talk about an all-in-one product! $165 $125 Buy Now

Macy's Friends & Family Sale is taking an extra 30% off Mother's Day gifts, including designer brands, and 15% off beauty products like Marc Jacobs and Gucci perfumes or the cult-favorite Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair serum. Use the code FRIEND to save on all the best gifts for Mom.

Take up to 40% off dresses, swimwear, jewelry and more right now at the J.Crew sale.

Anthro's Mother's Day Sale is here, so you can give the gift of comfortable pajamas, candles, decor and more for 20% off. Order by April 26 to ensure your gift arrives in time for Mother's Day.

Anthropologie Nostalgia Candle Anthropologie Anthropologie Nostalgia Candle Nostalgia is in the air, literally, with any of the specific-smelling candles, guaranteed to remind Mom of her best road trip, beach trip and other important scents. $24 $19 Buy Now

Anthropologie Marbled Monogram Mug Anthropologie Anthropologie Marbled Monogram Mug A monogrammed mug from Anthropologie is a classic Mother's Day gift for a reason. Save 20% on this marbled one for a present she'll appreciate every morning. $14 $11 Buy Now

Check out more ideas from our ultimate guide to Mother's Day gifts for every type of mom and from our friends at Dabl and CBS Essentials.

