The Best Mother's Day Sales and Deals On Gifts to Shop Now

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Mother's Day is May 8, which is less than a few weeks away, so now is the time to figure out what to get your mom, grandma, aunt, and other special moms in your life. If you've been saving up for the special day, figuring out how to best treat your mom, you're in luck. There are tons of incredible deals going on right now, so you can spoil Mom without worrying about breaking the bank. 

We've rounded up the best Mother's Day 2022 deals available right now to gift mom something she'll really love. Some retailers even have early Mother's Day sales going on to shop and save. Everything from home appliances at Dyson, jewelry, skincare, designer clothes and accessories at Anthropologie, Keurig, Macy's and so much more are having huge spring sales. You're not going to want to miss out on the opportunity to grab any of these discounted items.

Below, shop all the best deals and sales for Mother's Day gifts happening now. 

1-800-Flowers

Until May 1, save 25% on 1-800-Flowers' Mother's Day plants collection with code MDAYPLANT. You can also get a free vase with the purchase of a Mother's Day bouquet until May 5.

Two Dozen Assorted Roses
Two Dozen Assorted Roses
1800 Flowers
Two Dozen Assorted Roses

These multi-colored roses will be a hit with any mother figure in your life. And if they've got a sweet tooth, this one comes with a delicious box of chocolates to boot.

$80$48
Planted with Love Gift Basket
Planted with Love Gift Basket
1800 Flowers
Planted with Love Gift Basket

Flowers come in all shapes and forms, so if your mom is more of a gardener, gift her with this stunning basket of seeds, ready for her to cultivate herself. Plus, it comes with a few goodies from Harry & David like delicious tea and shortbread cookies for an extra treat she'll devour.

$70$55

Aurate

Get mom the sparkle she deserves with 20% off all fine jewelry at Aurate or 25% off orders over $400. Through Wednesday, April 27, all you need to do is use the code ONTIME at checkout. 

Proud Pearl Earrings with White Diamonds
Proud Pearl Earrings with White Diamonds
Aurate
Proud Pearl Earrings with White Diamonds

A stunning 12mm pearl beams from beneath a row of 12 white diamonds in a mesmerising contrast. Spoil your mom with the contemporary design of these timeless earrings that are a statement piece without being too gaudy. 

 

 

$1,300$975
WITH CODE ONTIME
Diamond Connection Necklace
Diamond Connection Necklace
Aurate
Diamond Connection Necklace

Aurate's best-selling necklace officially comes with diamonds. The delicate necklace works well on its own or layered with Mom's other jewelry pieces. 

$850$637
WITH CODE ONTIME

Keurig

Stock up on your favorite coffees and treat Mom to a new coffee maker with 25% off sitewide at Keurig. Use the code LOVEMOM22 for savings until Wednesday, April 27. 

K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Keurig
K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

At less than 5" wide, the incredibly slim and easy to use K-Mini single serve coffee maker makes anywhere perfect for great coffee.

$80$60
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker
Keurig
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

Brew a perfect cup of coffee, tea, hot cocoa or iced beverage in under one minute at the touch of a button.

$150$112

BaubleBar

Grab tons of incredible jewelry pieces at crazy low prices, like the popular Chloe Necklace (adorned with any letter of your choosing). Just use code EXTRA20 for an additional 20% off selected items.

Chloe Necklace
Chloe Necklace
Baublebar
Chloe Necklace

Hang your own initial for Mom this Mother's Day with this gold and diamond pave monogram charm she'll absolutely adore. With sales this good, you could even grab more than one.

$48$15
Mini Alidia Ring
stackable ring
Baublebar
Mini Alidia Ring

Add some bling to Mom's spring wardrobe with any of these best-selling stackable rings from Baublebar. Available in five different stone colors, it's something she'll be sure to love.

$44$15

Coach Outlet

Not only does Coach Outlet have hundreds of handbags, wallets, shoes and more up to 70% off, but right now during the Friends & Family Sale, you can take an extra 15% off everything. Just use code FRIENDS15 at checkout. 

Coach Zip Top Tote In Signature Canvas
Zip Top Tote In Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Coach Zip Top Tote In Signature Canvas

Don't overlook this zip-top tote, an ideal bag for her daily commute this spring, now 64% off.

$278$99
Coach Rowan File Bag
Rowan File Bag
Coach Outlet
Coach Rowan File Bag

Save 60% on this best-selling crossbody bag in textured leather, which also comes in white for warmer summer days.

$250$99
Coach Lonnie Baguette In Signature Jacquard
Lonnie Baguette In Signature Jacquard
Coach Outlet
Coach Lonnie Baguette In Signature Jacquard

The millennial mom will die for this throwback baguette bag, reminiscent of the ones she took to middle school dances in the early aughts. Grab the best-selling purse in any of the bold springtime colors for 57% off before it's gone.

$350$149

Kate Spade

Each day, Kate Spade Surprise has a 24-hour Deal of the Day with savings of up to 80% on highly-coveted Kate Spade purses, jewelry and more. It is the perfect place to find something special for the mom in your life.

Kate Spade Harlow Crossbody
Kate Spade Harlow Crossbody
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Harlow Crossbody

For today only, you can grab this stylish crossbody bag from Kate Spade for only $59.

$279$59
Kate Space Sailor's Knot Bangle Bundle
sailor's knot bangle bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Space Sailor's Knot Bangle Bundle

Grab this classy gold bangle and knotted earrings for an incredibly low price while it lasts.

$128$45

Nordstrom

Don't miss Nordstrom's Sale, which includes savings on gifts from Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandals to Levi's high-waisted jeans and the NuFACE advanced facial toning device

Viski Belmont Set of 3 Cheese Knives
Belmont Set of 3 Cheese Knives VISKI
Nordstrom
Viski Belmont Set of 3 Cheese Knives

If your mom's a foodie, grab her these luxe cheese knives with the makings of a personalized charcuterie board for a thoughtful gift she'll cherish.

$50$30
UGG Scuffette II Slipper
Scuffette II Slipper
Nordstrom
UGG Scuffette II Slipper

Start Mother's Day on the right foot with these ultra comfy slippers in eye-catching animal print, now 50% off.

$100$50
Open Edit Set of 2 Initial Beaded Bracelets
Set of 2 Initial Beaded Bracelets OPEN EDIT
Nordstrom
Open Edit Set of 2 Initial Beaded Bracelets

Write your mom a special message with a bunch of these embellished beaded bracelets, perfect for spelling out "I LOVE YOU" in style.

$25$10

Nordstrom Rack

Save on all the latest deals in Nordstrom Rack's Mother's Day Shop for incredible prices on luxury designer gifts.

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh Spring Perfume
Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh Spring Perfume
Nordstrom Rack
Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh Spring Perfume

With notes of green tea blossoms, matcha tea and a bright burst of pink pepper, Daisy Eau So Fresh Spring is a comforting fresh scent. Transport your mom to a world of blooming daisies and voluptuous greenery.

$100$50
Free People All Or Nothing Joggers
Free People All Or Nothing Joggers
Nordstrom Rack
Free People All Or Nothing Joggers

Add cozy comfort to Mom's wardrobe with these vibrant colorblock joggers. 

$108$50
Terre Mere 24K Gold Wand
Terre Mere 24K Gold Wand
Nordstrom Rack
Terre Mere 24K Gold Wand

Give mom the at-home spa treatment with this compact 24K Gold Wand that firms and stimulates your facial muscles, improving skin tone and reducing wrinkles around your eyes, lips, forehead and neck. 

$128$23

Our Place

Upgrade Mom's kitchen essentials at Our Place's Spring Sale where everything from the 8-in-1 Always Pan to a walnut cutting board are discounted. 

Always Pan
Always Pan
Our Place
Always Pan

Our Place's cult-favorite (and TikTok-approved) Always Pan is intended to encompass eight separate pieces of essential cookware in one convenient kitchen tool.

$145$115
Perfect Pot
Perfect Pot
Our Place
Perfect Pot

The Perfect Pot does everything from crisping and steaming to boiling and baking. Talk about an all-in-one product!

$165$125

Macy's

Macy's Friends & Family Sale is taking an extra 30% off Mother's Day gifts, including designer brands, and 15% off beauty products like Marc Jacobs and Gucci perfumes or the cult-favorite Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair serum. Use the code FRIEND to save on all the best gifts for Mom. 

Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum Spray
Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum Spray
Macy's
Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum Spray

Soft yet noticeable, Gucci Bloom is a sophisticated perfume that is like a lovely bouquet of white florals where you can still smell the cut stems. 

$138$117
All-Clad Essentials Nonstick 10-Pc. Cookware Set
All-Clad Essentials Nonstick 10-Pc. Cookware Set
Macy's
All-Clad Essentials Nonstick 10-Pc. Cookware Set

Upgrade your mother's cookware to the superior nonstick aluminum performance of this All-Clad 10-piece set. Designed for easy cleanup and storage, it includes the basic pots and pans every great kitchen needs plus two bonus silicone trivets.

$670$400

J.Crew

Take up to 40% off dresses, swimwear, jewelry and more right now at the J.Crew sale

J.Crew Tiered Denim Squareneck Dress
Tiered denim squareneck dress
J.Crew
J.Crew Tiered Denim Squareneck Dress

Save 33% on this easy-to-throw-on denim tiered sundress that Mom will love for spring and summer.

$118$79
J.Crew Rectangle Cotton Raffia-Wrapped Earrings
Rectangle cotton raffia-wrapped earrings
J.Crew
J.Crew Rectangle Cotton Raffia-Wrapped Earrings

Available in four bold colors for spring time, these retro-inspired earrings make a perfect Mother's Day gift.

$40$24
J.Crew Medium Montauk Tote
J.Crew Medium Montauk Tote
J.Crew
J.Crew Medium Montauk Tote

Fill this tote with a fast-drying towel, a pair of flip flops and a great book for a beach-ready bag Mom will absolutely adore.

$90$54

Anthropologie

Anthro's Mother's Day Sale is here, so you can give the gift of comfortable pajamas, candles, decor and more for 20% off. Order by April 26 to ensure your gift arrives in time for Mother's Day. 

Anthropologie Nostalgia Candle
Nostalgia Candle
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Nostalgia Candle

Nostalgia is in the air, literally, with any of the specific-smelling candles, guaranteed to remind Mom of her best road trip, beach trip and other important scents.

$24$19
Anthropologie Marbled Monogram Mug
Marbled Monogram Mug
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Marbled Monogram Mug

A monogrammed mug from Anthropologie is a classic Mother's Day gift for a reason. Save 20% on this marbled one for a present she'll appreciate every morning.

$14$11
Anthropologie Kupia Handpainted Vase Set
Kupia Handpainted Vase Set
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Kupia Handpainted Vase Set

Show Mom you understand her personal style with this best-selling set of hand-painted vases, now on sale for a limited time.

$58$46

Check out more ideas from our ultimate guide to Mother's Day gifts for every type of mom and from our friends at Dabl and CBS Essentials.

