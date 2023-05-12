Shopping

Best Buy Kicks Off 3-Day Sale With Huge Discounts on TVs, Appliances and More — This Weekend Only

By ETonline Staff
LG Appliances at Best Buy
Best Buy

Best Buy is kicking off the weekend with a huge sale on tech and appliances. If you're refreshing your gadgets this spring, Best Buy's 3-Day Sale has huge savings on big-name brands like Apple, Samsung, Bose, and Sony, with home deals from the likes of LG and Keurig also in the mix. You don't have to wait until Memorial Day to score these limited-time bargains ahead of the big holiday shopping rush. 

Shop the Best Buy Sale

This Best Buy sale ends Sunday, so you've only got a few days to take advantage of the savings. From laptops and monitors to TVs, tablets and headphones, we’ve rounded up the best offers that you can take advantage of right now. You'll find record-low prices on major appliances and vacuums to upgrade your kitchen and laundry room, and if you're looking to get outside this summer, there are fantastic deals on e-bikes and grills too. 

Best Buy 3-Day Sale Top Deals

Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan TP01 Tower
Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan TP01 Tower
Best Buy
Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan TP01 Tower

The Dyson TP01 purifying fan generates the circulation power to draw allergens and pollutants into the machine, projecting purified air throughout the room. 

$400$300
Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
Best Buy
Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash

Samsung’s new 4.5 cu. ft. large capacity Front Load Washer features Super Speed Wash, so you can wash full loads with full performance in just 28 minutes. It also has built-in Wi-Fi so you can receive end of cycle alerts and remotely start, stop, and schedule laundry right from your smartphone.

$1,035$800
Samsung Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ and Sensor Dry
Samsung Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ and Sensor Dry
Best Buy
Samsung Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ and Sensor Dry

This smart electric dryer is Wi-Fi connected, so you can get end of cycle alerts, remotely start, schedule and more from your smartphone with the SmartThings App. It also features Steam Sanitize+, which reduces wrinkles and odors and steams away 95% of pollen from fabric.

$1,125$900
Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Best Buy
Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Cleaning is a breeze with the lightweight, cordless Dyson V10. Having a pet is no problem with this Dyson vacuum, since it comes with special rollers designed to suction up pet hair. At the moment, you can save $100.

$550$450
Tineco Floor One S5 Extreme
Tineco Floor One S5 Extreme
Best Buy
Tineco Floor One S5 Extreme

Replace your tedious mopping, sweeping and vacuuming routine with Tineco's 3-in-1 cleaning tool that quickly picks up dirt and debris while thoroughly washing every inch.

$500$400
KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
Best Buy
KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer

It's no wonder the KitchenAid Stand Mixer is a dream buy. With 10 optimized speeds powerful enough for nearly any task or recipe and 10 available attachments, there's nothing it can't do. And it can now be yours for a new low price in black, blue, red or stainless steel.

$450$350
Samsung The Freestyle Portable Projector
Samsung Freestyle Projector
Best Buy
Samsung The Freestyle Portable Projector

The popular Samsung Freestyle portable projector has a 180-degree design and optimized screen size, which auto-focuses and levels the image even when pointed at an angle. Designed for indoor and outdoor use, the Freestyle can also access streaming service apps, which makes setting up a movie night even easier. 

$800$600
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Best Buy
Apple AirPods Max

Turn up your music game and unwind to your favorite songs in comfort with Apple's popular AirPods Max.

$500$450
Theragun Elite
Theragun Elite
Best Buy
Theragun Elite

Lightweight and fully personalized for your body’s needs, the Theragun Elite is Therabody's quietest smart massage. Thanks to its unparalleled power, the Theragun Elite is your ultimate wellness partner and massage device. 

$400$330
Galaxy Buds2
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Earbuds
Best Buy
Galaxy Buds2

Comfortably listen to superior sound quality with these expertly designed wireless headphones from Samsung.

$150$100
Sony 65" X85K Series 4K Ultra HD TV
Sony 65" X85K Series 4K Ultra HD TV
Best Buy
Sony 65" X85K Series 4K Ultra HD TV

Get blur-free picture quality in fast-moving sports and action-packed movies with native 120Hz refresh rate and Motionflow XR technology.

$1,000$800
LG 75” Class UQ9000 Series LED 4K TV
LG 65-Inch Class UQ9000 Series Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV
Best Buy
LG 75” Class UQ9000 Series LED 4K TV

Use your voice to control your TV — featuring built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit and more. 

$900$780
Samsung 85" Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung 75-inch Class Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV
Best Buy
Samsung 85" Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV

Thanks to the Quantom Dot color-matching processor, you can have next level movie-watching experience. The technology of this TV models also minimizes blurring, so you can focus on the crisp video quality without losing a second of detail. 

$1,800$1,600
Samsung 65" Class Q80B QLED 4K TV
65" Samsung Class Q80B QLED 4K TV
Best Buy
Samsung 65" Class Q80B QLED 4K TV

Watch the deep blacks and bright whites pop from LED lights directly behind your screen. Dolby Atmos and object tracking sound makes your TV's sound move with the on-screen action.

$1,300$1,000

