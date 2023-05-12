Best Buy Kicks Off 3-Day Sale With Huge Discounts on TVs, Appliances and More — This Weekend Only
Best Buy is kicking off the weekend with a huge sale on tech and appliances. If you're refreshing your gadgets this spring, Best Buy's 3-Day Sale has huge savings on big-name brands like Apple, Samsung, Bose, and Sony, with home deals from the likes of LG and Keurig also in the mix. You don't have to wait until Memorial Day to score these limited-time bargains ahead of the big holiday shopping rush.
This Best Buy sale ends Sunday, so you've only got a few days to take advantage of the savings. From laptops and monitors to TVs, tablets and headphones, we’ve rounded up the best offers that you can take advantage of right now. You'll find record-low prices on major appliances and vacuums to upgrade your kitchen and laundry room, and if you're looking to get outside this summer, there are fantastic deals on e-bikes and grills too.
Best Buy 3-Day Sale Top Deals
The Dyson TP01 purifying fan generates the circulation power to draw allergens and pollutants into the machine, projecting purified air throughout the room.
Samsung’s new 4.5 cu. ft. large capacity Front Load Washer features Super Speed Wash, so you can wash full loads with full performance in just 28 minutes. It also has built-in Wi-Fi so you can receive end of cycle alerts and remotely start, stop, and schedule laundry right from your smartphone.
This smart electric dryer is Wi-Fi connected, so you can get end of cycle alerts, remotely start, schedule and more from your smartphone with the SmartThings App. It also features Steam Sanitize+, which reduces wrinkles and odors and steams away 95% of pollen from fabric.
Cleaning is a breeze with the lightweight, cordless Dyson V10. Having a pet is no problem with this Dyson vacuum, since it comes with special rollers designed to suction up pet hair. At the moment, you can save $100.
Replace your tedious mopping, sweeping and vacuuming routine with Tineco's 3-in-1 cleaning tool that quickly picks up dirt and debris while thoroughly washing every inch.
It's no wonder the KitchenAid Stand Mixer is a dream buy. With 10 optimized speeds powerful enough for nearly any task or recipe and 10 available attachments, there's nothing it can't do. And it can now be yours for a new low price in black, blue, red or stainless steel.
The popular Samsung Freestyle portable projector has a 180-degree design and optimized screen size, which auto-focuses and levels the image even when pointed at an angle. Designed for indoor and outdoor use, the Freestyle can also access streaming service apps, which makes setting up a movie night even easier.
Turn up your music game and unwind to your favorite songs in comfort with Apple's popular AirPods Max.
Lightweight and fully personalized for your body’s needs, the Theragun Elite is Therabody's quietest smart massage. Thanks to its unparalleled power, the Theragun Elite is your ultimate wellness partner and massage device.
Comfortably listen to superior sound quality with these expertly designed wireless headphones from Samsung.
Get blur-free picture quality in fast-moving sports and action-packed movies with native 120Hz refresh rate and Motionflow XR technology.
Use your voice to control your TV — featuring built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit and more.
Thanks to the Quantom Dot color-matching processor, you can have next level movie-watching experience. The technology of this TV models also minimizes blurring, so you can focus on the crisp video quality without losing a second of detail.
Watch the deep blacks and bright whites pop from LED lights directly behind your screen. Dolby Atmos and object tracking sound makes your TV's sound move with the on-screen action.
