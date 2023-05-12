Best Buy is kicking off the weekend with a huge sale on tech and appliances. If you're refreshing your gadgets this spring, Best Buy's 3-Day Sale has huge savings on big-name brands like Apple, Samsung, Bose, and Sony, with home deals from the likes of LG and Keurig also in the mix. You don't have to wait until Memorial Day to score these limited-time bargains ahead of the big holiday shopping rush.

Shop the Best Buy Sale

This Best Buy sale ends Sunday, so you've only got a few days to take advantage of the savings. From laptops and monitors to TVs, tablets and headphones, we’ve rounded up the best offers that you can take advantage of right now. You'll find record-low prices on major appliances and vacuums to upgrade your kitchen and laundry room, and if you're looking to get outside this summer, there are fantastic deals on e-bikes and grills too.

Best Buy 3-Day Sale Top Deals

KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer Best Buy KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer It's no wonder the KitchenAid Stand Mixer is a dream buy. With 10 optimized speeds powerful enough for nearly any task or recipe and 10 available attachments, there's nothing it can't do. And it can now be yours for a new low price in black, blue, red or stainless steel. $450 $350 Shop Now

Samsung The Freestyle Portable Projector Best Buy Samsung The Freestyle Portable Projector The popular Samsung Freestyle portable projector has a 180-degree design and optimized screen size, which auto-focuses and levels the image even when pointed at an angle. Designed for indoor and outdoor use, the Freestyle can also access streaming service apps, which makes setting up a movie night even easier. $800 $600 Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max Best Buy Apple AirPods Max Turn up your music game and unwind to your favorite songs in comfort with Apple's popular AirPods Max. $500 $450 Shop Now

Theragun Elite Best Buy Theragun Elite Lightweight and fully personalized for your body’s needs, the Theragun Elite is Therabody's quietest smart massage. Thanks to its unparalleled power, the Theragun Elite is your ultimate wellness partner and massage device. $400 $330 Shop Now

Galaxy Buds2 Best Buy Galaxy Buds2 Comfortably listen to superior sound quality with these expertly designed wireless headphones from Samsung. $150 $100 Shop Now

