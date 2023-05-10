The Summer Discover Samsung Event Returns May 15: Get Ready to Shop Huge Deals All Week Long
Whether you need a new smartphone, a stunning TV or a smart washer and dryer, now's the time to make your wish list for the Discover Samsung Summer Event. Starting Monday, May 15 through Sunday, May 21, Samsung's quarterly sales event is back with the tech giant's best deals of the season. The Discover Samsung sale offers a massive variety of tech and appliances up to 35% off across Samsung's site, including a rotating selection of daily deals and limited-time flash deals.
Next week will be the best time of the year to score savings on some of Samsung's best devices. If you've been eyeing the newest Galaxy S23 Ultra and Frame TV or you're remodeling your entire kitchen, you'll find everything you're looking for for less at this sale. To make sure you don't miss out on some of the biggest summer discounts, we've rounded up the best weeklong deals below.
When is the Discover Samsung Sale?
The Discover Samsung Event returns on Monday, May 15, 2023. You will have an entire week to shop Samsung's hottest deals until Sunday, May 21.
Deals to expect during the Discover Samsung Sale
Samsung's summer sale is comprised of Weeklong Deals. Starting at 9 a.m. ET, you’ll also find Deals of the Day every day that last for 24 hours. Then, from12-4 p.m. ET every day, Flash Deals will be available too.
You can also expect Buy More, Save More deals along with discounts on bundles to save even more on connected Samsung devices.
What are the best Summer Discover Samsung deals?
Here’s everything we know about the weeklong Discover Samsung deals being offered from May 15 to May 21. From home appliances to gaming monitors and even Oprah's favorite projector, check out the most exciting offers on products to help you upgrade your tech.
Samsung Smartphone Deals
- 50% off Galaxy Z Flip4 – Save up to $500 with enhanced trade-in (promo price: $499)
- 44% off Galaxy Z Fold4 – Storage upgrade and save up to $800 with enhanced trade-in (promo price: $999)
- 88% off Galaxy S23 & S23+ – Save up to $700 with enhanced trade-in (promo price: $99)
- 63% off Galaxy S23 Ultra – Save up to $750 with enhanced trade-in (promo price: $499)
- 56% off Galaxy A54 5G - Save $250 (promo price: $199)
Samsung Appliance Deals
- 40% off 6.0 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Gas Range with Air Fry in Stainless Steel – Save $800
- 36% off Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator (30 cu. ft.) with Beverage Center in Stainless Steel - Save $1,200
- 35% off 6.0 cu. ft. Total Capacity Smart Dial Washer with FlexWash and Super Speed Wash in Brushed Black - Save $700
- 35% off 7.5 cu. ft. Smart Dial Electric Dryer with FlexDry and Super Speed Dry in Brushed Black - Save $700
- 35% off 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and AI Smart Dial in Brushed Black - Save $500
- 34% off 7.4 cu. ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ in Champagne & Brushed Black - Save $370
- 33% off Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer with AI OptiWash and Auto Dispense in Silver Steel & Brushed Navy - Save $550
- 29% off 6.3 cu. ft. Smart Rapid Heat Induction Slide-in Range with Air Fry & Convection+ in Stainless Steel - Save $650
- 27% off Smart 42dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+ and Smart Dry in Stainless Steel - Save $300
- 26% off Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator (23 cu. ft.)–with Family Hub Panel in White Glass - Save $1,100
- 20% off Samsung Jet 75+ Cordless Stick Vacuum - Save $100
Samsung TV Deals
- 42% off 85” QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV – Save $1,900
- Up to 35% off Terrace Full Sun Anti-Glare Outdoor TV – Save up to $4,000
- Up to 27% off Frame Smart TV – Save up to $800
- Up to 15% off The Serif QLED Smart TV – Save up to $300
Samsung Soundbar and Monitor Deals
- 50% off MX-ST40B Sound Tower High Power Audio 160W (2022) — Save $250
- 36% off MX-ST50B Sound Tower High Power Audio 240W (2022) – Save $250
- 33% off The Freestyle – Save $300
- 33% off 55” Odyssey Ark 4K Monitor – Save $1,000
- 17% off 34” ViewFinity S65UA Curved Monitor – Save $120
- 24% off Samsung Interactive Pro 65" – Save $620
- 22% off 24" SR35 IPS Panel Borderless LED Flat Monitor – Save $40
- 21% off 32” ViewFinity S80A UHD High-Resolution Monitor – Save $100
- 21% off 32" M80B 4K UHD Smart Monitor W/ Streaming TV & SlimFit Camera in Warm White – Save $150
- Up to 20% off The Premiere 4k Smart Triple Laser Projector – Save up to $700
Samsung Projector Deals
- 33% off The Freestyle – Save $300
- Up to 20% off The Premiere 4k Smart Triple Laser Projector – Save up to $700
