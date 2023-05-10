Whether you need a new smartphone, a stunning TV or a smart washer and dryer, now's the time to make your wish list for the Discover Samsung Summer Event. Starting Monday, May 15 through Sunday, May 21, Samsung's quarterly sales event is back with the tech giant's best deals of the season. The Discover Samsung sale offers a massive variety of tech and appliances up to 35% off across Samsung's site, including a rotating selection of daily deals and limited-time flash deals.

Next week will be the best time of the year to score savings on some of Samsung's best devices. If you've been eyeing the newest Galaxy S23 Ultra and Frame TV or you're remodeling your entire kitchen, you'll find everything you're looking for for less at this sale. To make sure you don't miss out on some of the biggest summer discounts, we've rounded up the best weeklong deals below.

When is the Discover Samsung Sale?

The Discover Samsung Event returns on Monday, May 15, 2023. You will have an entire week to shop Samsung's hottest deals until Sunday, May 21.

Deals to expect during the Discover Samsung Sale

Samsung's summer sale is comprised of Weeklong Deals. Starting at 9 a.m. ET, you’ll also find Deals of the Day every day that last for 24 hours. Then, from12-4 p.m. ET every day, Flash Deals will be available too.

You can also expect Buy More, Save More deals along with discounts on bundles to save even more on connected Samsung devices.

What are the best Summer Discover Samsung deals?

Here’s everything we know about the weeklong Discover Samsung deals being offered from May 15 to May 21. From home appliances to gaming monitors and even Oprah's favorite projector, check out the most exciting offers on products to help you upgrade your tech.

50% off Galaxy Z Flip4 – Save up to $500 with enhanced trade-in (promo price: $499)

44% off Galaxy Z Fold4 – Storage upgrade and save up to $800 with enhanced trade-in (promo price: $999)

88% off Galaxy S23 & S23+ – Save up to $700 with enhanced trade-in (promo price: $99)

63% off Galaxy S23 Ultra – Save up to $750 with enhanced trade-in (promo price: $499)

56% off Galaxy A54 5G - Save $250 (promo price: $199)

40% off 6.0 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Gas Range with Air Fry in Stainless Steel – Save $800

36% off Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator (30 cu. ft.) with Beverage Center in Stainless Steel - Save $1,200

35% off 6.0 cu. ft. Total Capacity Smart Dial Washer with FlexWash and Super Speed Wash in Brushed Black - Save $700

35% off 7.5 cu. ft. Smart Dial Electric Dryer with FlexDry and Super Speed Dry in Brushed Black - Save $700

35% off 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and AI Smart Dial in Brushed Black - Save $500

34% off 7.4 cu. ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ in Champagne & Brushed Black - Save $370

33% off Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer with AI OptiWash and Auto Dispense in Silver Steel & Brushed Navy - Save $550

29% off 6.3 cu. ft. Smart Rapid Heat Induction Slide-in Range with Air Fry & Convection+ in Stainless Steel - Save $650

27% off Smart 42dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+ and Smart Dry in Stainless Steel - Save $300

26% off Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator (23 cu. ft.)–with Family Hub Panel in White Glass - Save $1,100

20% off Samsung Jet 75+ Cordless Stick Vacuum - Save $100

42% off 85” QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV – Save $1,900

Up to 35% off Terrace Full Sun Anti-Glare Outdoor TV – Save up to $4,000

Up to 27% off Frame Smart TV – Save up to $800

Up to 15% off The Serif QLED Smart TV – Save up to $300

50% off MX-ST40B Sound Tower High Power Audio 160W (2022) — Save $250

36% off MX-ST50B Sound Tower High Power Audio 240W (2022) – Save $250

33% off The Freestyle – Save $300

33% off 55” Odyssey Ark 4K Monitor – Save $1,000

17% off 34” ViewFinity S65UA Curved Monitor – Save $120

24% off Samsung Interactive Pro 65" – Save $620

22% off 24" SR35 IPS Panel Borderless LED Flat Monitor – Save $40

21% off 32” ViewFinity S80A UHD High-Resolution Monitor – Save $100

21% off 32" M80B 4K UHD Smart Monitor W/ Streaming TV & SlimFit Camera in Warm White – Save $150

Up to 20% off The Premiere 4k Smart Triple Laser Projector – Save up to $700

