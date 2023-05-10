If you're looking to supercharge your home entertainment setup before the NBA Finals and this summer's highly anticipated movie season, one of our favorite TVs is being majorly marked down. Right now, Amazon is offering up to $900 off Samsung's latest model of the The Frame TV. From an apartment-friendly 32-inch to home theatre-worthy 85-inch, there are six different sizes of Samsung's cult-favorite 4K TV included in the Amazon sale.

Featuring vibrant picture and sound that are both automatically optimized, the Samsung Frame TV utilizes Quantum Dot technology to present a gorgeous picture and lifelike color that always stays natural and true. Samsung's artful Frame TV can not only stream your favorite TV show or movie from the built-in Tizen interface, but it is one of the most visually stunning QLED TVs out there. Shop all the best Frame TV deals at Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2023 below.

Whether you're refreshing your home this spring or have been looking to upgrade your living room setup, Samsung TVs are known for delivering an immersive watching experience and and that is no different on The Frame TV.

The 2022 Samsung Frame TV includes the same beloved features like crisp image quality, a slim fit, and a customizable bezel, but now the 4K TV has an updated user interface, which brings all your favorite content together — no matter what streaming service it lives on. An anti-reflection screen and the premium matte finish limit reduce the effects of glare so your shows will look as good in the morning as they do at night with the lights on.

The latest Samsung Frame TV model came out in April 2022 and Samsung introduced an anti-reflection matte display to the top-rated Frame TV that makes artwork almost look like canvas. It makes The Frame nearly unrecognizable as a TV while in art mode.

By switching to Art Mode, the Frame TV allows you to choose from various picture frame options to display classic artworks or photography. Whenever you want to watch TV, it delivers stunning 4K picture quality and 100% color volume for a top-notch viewing experience. Along with a built-in brightness sensor that automatically adjusts to the lighting in any room, all sizes of the Frame TV come equipped with an anti-glare and low-reflection matte display, so it looks even more like a real work of art.

Samsung's smart TV also features 4K AI upscaling and Adaptive Sound+ technology to automatically adjust the TV's audio to enhance your favorite TV shows and Oscar-winning movies.

