The Best 4K TV Deals to Shop Right Now: Save Hundreds on Samsung, Sony, and LG TVs
Your TV is the center point of your living room — after all, it brings your whole family together for movie night and a round of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the Nintendo Switch. If you've been considering upgrading your older TV to a new 4K TV, we've found the best deals on 4K TVs available now with some of the biggest discounts you're likely to see for a while.
TV processors are constantly evolving with new technology that minimizes blur and screen-tearing and some that even provide motion-tracking capabilities. Whether you’re shopping for a 4K OLED TV to improve your gaming experience or a 4K Ultra HD TV to offer true-to-life picture resolution when watching your favorite shows, there's a 4K TV deal just right for your home.
No matter if you're a brand loyalist or you've been thinking about switching to an Amazon Fire TV, there are 4K TV sales at Best Buy, Samsung, Amazon, and Walmart. Keep scrolling to check out our top picks for the best sales on 4K TVs.
Take in every detail even in the darkest lit scenes with Samsung's Quantum Matrix Tech. The AI-based Neo Quantum Process 4K allows this Samsung 4K TV to constantly learn to improve the sound-tracking and contract capabilities. Along with the $900 you can save on this Samsung model, it's hard to beat this deal.
A mid-size television, such as this 55-inch Amazon Fire 4-Series TV, is the ideal size for many living rooms. Save 33% on the TV, which comes with a Fire TV Alexa voice remote. Use it to find favorite apps or shows, check the weather or even find out the score of the big game.
Thanks to the Crystal Processor 4K on this Samsung UHD 4K TV, you don't have to worry about sacrificing quality for the price. You still get to experience all your fave movie moments and TV series in crystal clear 4K high-definition.
The LG NanoCell 4K TV gives you a home theater experience thanks to its Active HDR, which gives you access to the Filmmaker Mode. Plus, this 4K TV gives you access to LG's Magic Explorer that allows you to look up details about your fave actors or questions about a movie — all without navigating away from the show or movie you're watching. You can also save $200 on an LG soundbar system when you pair it with this TV purchase.
The LG OLED GX can hang on your wall like a painting — hence, why it's known as a gallery-design TV. And while other LG OLED TVs are suitable for wall mounting, this LG OLED TV takes wall mounting to the next level: LG promises there'll be "no gap" between your ultra-thin screen and the wall. The 2020 55-inch model is marked down 13%. The GX boasts 4K resolution, built-in Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as built-in streaming apps for Netflix and more.
If there's a deal worth shopping right now, it's this deal on Samsung's The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV— which features $400 off the internet-loved Frame TV.
The 55-inch Sony Bravia XR OLED TV is $200 off right now on Amazon. The Sony screen features a cognitive processor meant to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high-peak brightness and natural colors. Thanks to its Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, the screen is the speaker. This smart TV comes with access to Google TV and works with most voice assistants.
This seamlessly stunning smart 4K TV has multiple voice assistants built into it, so you can start streaming or gaming as soon as you set up this Samsung TV.
If you've been toying with the idea of upgrading to a smart TV, this is the deal you want to take advantage of. You can save on the Amazon Fire TV to get cinematic 4K entertainment with Alexa built in for a hands-free experience.
If you want to save a lot of money and still get all the clarity and quality of a Sony TV, this 83-inch smart TV uses cognitive TV processing to deliver lifelike picture quality by understanding the way humans see and hear. Plus, you also save up to $200 on a Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar with Dolby Atmos when you bundle it with this 4K TV.
This TCL 4K UHD HDR TV offers four times the resolution of a standard Full HD TV. So, you get to sit back on your sofa, relax and enjoy the crystal clear picture of your favorite episodes and movie moments. Plus, you can access 500,000 movies and episodes to stream for free with this smart TV.
Thanks to the Motion Rate 120 imaging processing technology, you can sit back and watch competitive sports or fast-paced action scenes without having to deal with lag or screen tearing. This Hisense 4K smart TV is also compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa devices.
Shop this 55" smart 4K TV from Toshiba for half off its original price. This smart TV easily connects with Amazon Alexa devices, so you can experience a hands-free streaming experience.
Samsung's super-fast 4K Processor minimalizes lag time on this TV, so you never have to deal with a pixelated picture between scenes again. You can also use Ambient Mode+ to mimic the wall behind that TV or use it to display photos or artwork whenever you aren't watching TV.
Samsung's Crystal 4K Processor automatically converts everything you watch into a beautiful 4K display. Meanwhile, the Motion Xcelerator technology diminishes blur, so you can still see all the vivid details even in the middle of fast-paced action scenes (which also makes this 4K TV the perfect pick for sports fans).
