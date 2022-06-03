Your TV is the center point of your living room — after all, it brings your whole family together for movie night and a round of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the Nintendo Switch. If you've been considering upgrading your older TV to a new 4K TV, we've found the best deals on 4K TVs available now with some of the biggest discounts you're likely to see for a while.

TV processors are constantly evolving with new technology that minimizes blur and screen-tearing and some that even provide motion-tracking capabilities. Whether you’re shopping for a 4K OLED TV to improve your gaming experience or a 4K Ultra HD TV to offer true-to-life picture resolution when watching your favorite shows, there's a 4K TV deal just right for your home.

No matter if you're a brand loyalist or you've been thinking about switching to an Amazon Fire TV, there are 4K TV sales at Best Buy, Samsung, Amazon, and Walmart. Keep scrolling to check out our top picks for the best sales on 4K TVs.

LG 70" NanoCell 4K UHD Smart TV Best Buy LG 70" NanoCell 4K UHD Smart TV The LG NanoCell 4K TV gives you a home theater experience thanks to its Active HDR, which gives you access to the Filmmaker Mode. Plus, this 4K TV gives you access to LG's Magic Explorer that allows you to look up details about your fave actors or questions about a movie — all without navigating away from the show or movie you're watching. You can also save $200 on an LG soundbar system when you pair it with this TV purchase. $900 $700 Buy Now

