With Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Paramount+, Netflix, Peacock, Discovery+ and even more streaming services, there’s no shortage of options when choosing what to binge-watch this weekend. However, sometimes the amount of great film and television available to stream can be overwhelming and lead to scrolling aimlessly — hoping to land on that perfect piece of content.



Scroll no more! To help you out, ET has rounded up the best movies and TV shows to stream this weekend, including new arrivals, nostalgia-filled favorites and titles you may have missed the (well-deserved) hype on that are worth circling back for.

From Amazon's series adaptation of the bestselling Jenny Han novel, The Summer I Turned Prettyto the streaming premiere of The Worst Person in the World, we’ve got your content covered this week. For even more recommendations, make sure to check out our guide for everything new on Prime Video, Hulu, Peacock, Apple TV+ and more this month.

Starring fan favorites including Bryan Cranston, Dakota Johnson, Bowen Yang, Margaret Cho, Ewan McGregor, Rose Byrne, Theo James, Vanessa Bayer, Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Tom Hiddleston, Joe Alwyn, Robert Pattinson, Andrew Garfield and more, here are the best TV shows and movies to stream this week:



ET, Showtime and Paramount+ are all subsidiaries of Paramount.

The Summer I Turned Pretty

DANA HAWLEY/AMAZON STUDIOS

Isabel "Belly" Conklin's family spends every summer at her mom's lifelong friend Susannah's beach house. But this summer is different. At sixteen, Belly isn't a kid anymore. And Susannah's handsome teenage sons, Conrad and Jeremiah, have definitely noticed.

From the author of To All The Boys I've Loved Before, this new coming-of-age romance (which has already been renewed for a Season 2) is set to be a must-watch series this summer, streaming exclusively on Prime Video starting June 17.

Watch on June 17

Jerry & Marge Go Large

JAKE GILES NETTER/PARAMOUNT+

Inspired by real events, Jerry & Marge Go Large tells the story of retired math whiz Jerry Selbee, who, with the help of his wife, uses a mathematical loophole in the lottery to win millions. Bryan Cranston, Annette Bening and Rainn Wilson star in this whacky new comedy, which premieres June 17 on Paramount+.

Watch on June 17

Cha Cha Real Smooth

Apple TV+

Recent college grad Andrew is living with his parents, feeling aimless and working as a professional party starter for bar and bat mitzvahs. But when he strikes up a friendship with a mom and her autistic daughter, he begins to finally figure out what he wants his future to look like. Cooper Raiff writes, directs and stars alongside Dakota Johnson in this unique dramedy, which brought home the audience award at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. Cha Cha Real Smooth is streaming June 17 on Apple TV+.

Watch on June 17

Players

LARA SOLANKI/PARAMOUNT+

From the co-creators of American Vandal, in association with Funny or Die, this mockumentary series follows an esports team dealing with tension between their aging star player and a new wild card rookie. Will ego get in the way of these e-athletes' dreams, or will they finally bring home the championship title? This scathing comedy is now streaming on Paramount+.

Watch Now

The Worst Person in the World

Neon

Nominated for Best International Feature Film at the 2022 Oscars, The Worst Person in the World follows Julie, an indecisive woman trying to navigate her love life and career in Oslo, Norway. Lead actress Renate Reinsve took home the Best Actress award at Cannes for her performance in this dark romantic comedy.

Watch Trailer

Ms. Marvel

Marvel Studios

Muslim American teenager Kamala Khan is living an average teenage life in Jersey City. She loves video games, writing fanfiction, and superheroes -- especially Captain Marvel. She struggles to fit in and copes by crafting a rich fantasy world in her head. But fantasy and reality begin to blur when Kamala gets superpowers of her own. Starring newcomer Iman Vellani, this MCU miniseries is now streaming on Disney+.

Watch Trailer

Irma Vep

CAROLE BETHUEL/HBO

In this series remake of Olivier Assayas’s 1996 film of the same name, reluctant movie star Mira (played by Alicia Vikander) moves to Paris to play Irma Vep in a remake of the French silent film classic Les Vampires. Hoping the role will help her reconnect to her craft, Mira begins to commit to her character in unsettling ways. New episodes of Irma Vep are now streaming weekly on HBO Max.

Watch Now

Fire Island

JEONG PARK/SEARCHLIGHT

This 2022 retelling of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice follows a group of queer best friends as they set out on their annual trip to Fire Island. Joel Kim Booster stars alongside Bowen Yang, Margaret Cho, Conrad Ricamora and James Scully in this tender rom-com, now streaming on Hulu.

Watch Now

The Boys (Season 3)

Amazon Studios

In a world where superheroes are treated as gods and behave as villains, the Boys are on a quest to expose the powerful figures' dirty secrets. Season 3 of Prime Video's The Boys sees the return of Antony Starr, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid and Erin Moriarty. New episodes of The Boys are now streaming weekly on Prime Video.

Watch Now

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Lucasfilm

Ewan McGregor reprises his beloved role as Obi-Wan and Hayden Christensen returns as Anakin-turned-Vader for the first time since the 2005 film, Revenge of the Sith, in this new limited series. Obi-Wan Kenobi picks up 10 years after Obi-Wan’s apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, turned to the dark side and became Darth Vader.

Watch Now

Physical (Season 2)

Apple TV+

This dark comedy stars Rose Byrne as an unhappy housewife in the '80s who struggles daily with her inner critic. Her life starts to turn around, however, when she discovers the wonderful world of aerobics. New episodes of Physical are now streaming weekly on Apple TV+.

Watch on June 3

Stranger Things

Netflix

After three long years, the fourth season of Stranger Things is finally here. Six months after the Battle of Starcourt, the gang is all separated and struggling with starting high school. With everyone looking forward to spring break, a new supernatural threat is headed to Hawkins and poised to spoil everyone's vacation plans. Vol. 1 of Netflix' Stranger Things (AKA the first seven episodes of the season), is now streaming on Netflix.

Watch Now

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars

RICHARD PHIBBS/PARAMOUNT+

In RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, fan-favorite queens from past seasons come back for the chance to be inducted into RuPaul's Drag Race Hall of Fame. This new season features the franchise's first all-winners cast, with past victors making a valiant return to fight for the title of "Queen of All Queens" and a doubled-up cash prize of $200,000. The stakes have never been higher. Season seven of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars premieres May 20 on Paramount+.

Watch Now

Angelyne

Peacock

Peacock’s latest limited series takes a deeper look at an '80s Hollywood icon: the titular Angelyne. Known by locals as the mysterious blonde bombshell from the billboards, Angelyne explores the woman behind the Los Angeles lore. Starring Emmy Rossum, Alex Karpovsky, Lukas Gage, Martin Freeman and more, all five episodes of Angelyne are now available to stream on Peacock.



Watch Now

The Time Traveler's Wife

Macall B. Polay/HBO

Game of Thrones actress Rose Leslie and Divergent actor Theo James star in this twisted romantic miniseries based off the best-selling Audrey Niffenegger novel, The Time Traveler's Wife. The series follows a couple whose love story overcomes all, even time travel. New episodes of this limited series are streaming weekly on HBO Max.

Watch Now

I Love That For You

NICOLE WILDER/SHOWTIME

Comedy giants Vanessa Bayer and Molly Shannon star in this hilarious series, which follows a childhood leukemia survivor as she pursues her dream of becoming a host on a home-shopping channel. The catch? To keep her job, she has to lie about her cancer prognosis. Inspired by true events, new episodes of I Love That For You are airing (and subsequently streaming) weekly on Showtime.

Watch the first episode free

The Lost City

Paramount Pictures

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum star in this fun and flirty adventure flick. The Lost City follows a reclusive romance novelist (Bullock) who, after being kidnapped by a treasure-hunting billionaire (played by Daniel Radcliffe), winds up living out the fantasies from her books opposite her dreamy cover model (Tatum). The Lost City is now streaming on Paramount+.

Watch Now

Conversations With Friends

Enda Bowe/Hulu

The creative minds behind the critically acclaimed Normal People reunite to bring Rooney's debut novel, Conversations With Friends, to the small screen. Set in Dublin, Conversations With Friends follows 21-year-old college student Frances and her former girlfriend and current best friend, Bobbi, as they navigate a complex new relationship with a married couple. Alison Oliver, Joe Alwyn, Sasha Lane and Jemima Kirke star in this new Hulu original series.

Watch Now

The Essex Serpent

Apple TV+

In Victorian England, the newly-widowed Cora (Claire Danes) moves to Essex and becomes obsessed with a local superstition that a mythical serpent haunts the area. While investigating rumors of the "Essex Serpent," Cora strikes up a friendship with the local pastor. But after tragedy continues to plague the town, Cora's new community starts to turn against her. Danes stars opposite Tom Hiddleston in The Essex Serpent, streaming May 13 on Apple TV+.

Watch Now

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

MARNI GROSSMAN/PARAMOUNT+

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds finds actor Anson Mount reprising his Discovery role as Captain Pike. In the new series, Pike retreats to his ranch back on Earth after having caught a glimpse of the grim future that fans know awaits him in The Original Series. But when the Starfleet standout learns that one of his former crew members desperately needs him, Pike jumps back into the action. Discovery stars Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck return alongside Mount in this new Star Trek series, streaming exclusively on Paramount+.

Watch Now

Crush

Hulu

Girl Meets World actress Rowan Blanchard stars in this coming-of-age, lesbian rom-com. A high-school senior and aspiring artist, Paige harbors major feelings for the star of her track team. Paige is also trying to get into her dream college. When she's forced to join track herself, Paige takes it as an opportunity to cozy up to her crush — until she's partnered for practice with AJ, her crush's charming younger sister (played by Moana star Auli'i Cravalho). Her newfound friendship with AJ causes Paige to question who, and what, she should be pursuing. Isabella Ferreira, Tyler Alvarez and Teala Dunn also star in this teen romance, now streaming on Hulu.

Watch Now

The Offer

Nicole Wilder/Paramount+

This 10-episode miniseries follows legendary Hollywood producer Al Ruddy as he adapts author Mario Puzo's novel, The Godfather, for the screen. As The Offer retells it, Ruddy assembles a dream team, including director Francis Ford Coppola (who co-wrote the script with Puzo) and Hollywood star Marlon Brando, only to see his production challenged by behind-the-scenes tensions -- and a prominent mob boss. Miles Teller stars alongside Dan Fogler, Giovanni Ribisi, Matthew Goode, Juno Temple in The Offer, now streaming on Paramount+.

Watch Now

Shining Girls

Apple TV+

Starring Elisabeth Moss, Shining Girls follows Kirby, a newspaper archivist working at the Chicago Sun-Times in the early '90s. A brutal attack from her past leaves Kirby in a constantly shifting reality, unable to keep the facts of her day-to-day life straight. But, when a murder with eerily similar details to Kirby's own attack occurs, she must team up with a colleague to finally pin down her past. Wagner Moura, Jamie Bell, Phillipa Soo and Amy Brenneman star alongside Moss in this bone-chilling new thriller series with new episodes premiering weekly on Apple TV+.

Watch Now

Under the Banner of Heaven

Hulu

Andrew Garfield stars in this original limited series based on the true crime bestseller by Jon Krakauer. Garfield plays Detective Jeb Pyre, a man slowly untangling the 1984 murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty (played by Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby in a suburb of Salt Lake Valley, Utah. The series also stars Sam Worthington, Denise Gough, Wyatt Russell, Billy Howle, Gil Birmingham, Adelaide Clemens, Rory Culkin, Seth Numrich, Chloe Pirrie and Sandra Seacat. New episodes stream weekly on Hulu.

Watch Now

The Batman

Warner Bros. Pictures

While Matt Reeves’ gothic take on the superhero is still playing in theaters across the country, you can now watch Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz fight crime together in Gotham City from the comfort of your own couch. Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell and Paul Dano also star in this epic, action-packed film, now streaming on HBO Max.

Watch Now

Minx

Katrina Marcinowski

Starring Jake Johnson and Ophelia Lovibond, Minx takes us back to the 1970s and follows Joyce, a second-wave feminist who dreams of publishing a radical feminist magazine called The Matriarchy Awakens. When she can't find a traditional publisher, Joyce is forced to team up with Doug, a porn industry mogul and the last person she'd choose to partner up with. Together, the pair set out to rebrand The Matriarchy Awakens as the first erotic magazine for women. New episodes of this raunchy period piece are streaming weekly on HBO Max.

Watch Now

The Kardashians

Hulu

Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie are back — now on Hulu. The Kardashian-Jenner clan is making their valiant return to reality TV this month with an all new series. It's the Kardashian's as you've never seen them before, pulling the curtain back on a wide range of drama, from Kim and Kanye to Kravis, plus a front row seat to Kylie's second pregnancy. Follow along with the most famous family in Calabasas through the pressures of running billion-dollar businesses and the joys of everyday life.

Watch Now

Moon Knight

© Marvel Studios 2022

Oscar Isaac stars in Marvel’s dark new series, Moon Knight. The show follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift shop employee, and Marc Spector, a potentially dangerous mercenary. The pair both live within Steven, who has dissociative identity disorder and often blacks out or experiences flashbacks to another life. Together, they must solve a dangerous mystery while navigating their identity. Ethan Hawke and Gaspard Ulliel also star in Moon Knight, new episodes premiering weekly on Disney+.

Watch Now