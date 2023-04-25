You've heard about Christmas in July, but what about Black Friday in spring?

It's a novel idea, but Samsung is serving out the savings with incredible appliance deals that rival those typically found during the biggest shopping holiday of the year. Major appliances can be one of the most expensive purchases for your home, especially when you’re shopping for a top-end model. If you're looking for discounts on refrigerators, washers, dryers, robot vacuums and other home appliances, you'll definitely want to check out Samsung's Spring Black Friday Sale.

Shop Samsung's Appliance Sale

Until Wednesday, May 3, you can level up your home appliances and get up to $1,400 off Samsung refrigerators, $440 off electric ranges that can also air fry, and up to $1,400 off Samsung washer and dryer bundles. Spring is the perfect time to look around your home and reassess what hardworking machines of yours could use an upgrade. You don't want to cut corners on these investments, so we've found steep discounts on quality Samsung home and kitchen appliances.

Whether your home appliances need an update after years of usage or your laundry room has seen better days, Samsung's Spring Black Friday deals are hard to beat. You can get almost every top-rated Samsung appliance for some of the best prices of the year to finally tackle that home renovation project. Keep scrolling to shop the best Samsung appliance deals for a smarter and cleaner home.

Best Samsung Washer and Dryer Deals

Right now you can save up to $550 on select washers and dryers. That means if you replace them both, because it is always nice to have a matching set, you can get over $1,000 in savings.

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Samsung Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Save $1,400 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. $3,998 $2,598 ELECTRIC DRYER Shop Now $4,098 $2,698 GAS DRYER Shop Now

Best Samsung Refrigerator Deals

Get a refrigerator that does it all with Samsung's massive deals on fridges with up to $1,400 in instant savings. You can get refrigerators with ice makers that deliver superior nugget-style ice, fridges with beverages centers to keep all your drinks chilled while neatly stored and even smart fridges that can keep up with the shopping list.

Best Samsung Electric Range Deals

These marked-down ovens are so advanced they also have air fryer technology, meaning you can cut down on other appliances crowding the kitchen.

Best Samsung Vacuum Deals

Spring cleaning is a great excuse to buy a vacuum, especially when they are so discounted, but they can also help cut down on those pesky summertime allergens.

