The Best Appliance Deals to Shop from Samsung's Spring Black Friday Sale

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Samsung Spring Black Friday Appliance Sale
Samsung

You've heard about Christmas in July, but what about Black Friday in spring? 

It's a novel idea, but Samsung is serving out the savings with incredible appliance deals that rival those typically found during the biggest shopping holiday of the year. Major appliances can be one of the most expensive purchases for your home, especially when you’re shopping for a top-end model. If you're looking for discounts on refrigerators, washers, dryers, robot vacuums and other home appliances, you'll definitely want to check out Samsung's Spring Black Friday Sale.

Shop Samsung's Appliance Sale

Until Wednesday, May 3, you can level up your home appliances and get up to $1,400 off Samsung refrigerators, $440 off electric ranges that can also air fry, and up to $1,400 off Samsung washer and dryer bundles. Spring is the perfect time to look around your home and reassess what hardworking machines of yours could use an upgrade. You don't want to cut corners on these investments, so we've found steep discounts on quality Samsung home and kitchen appliances.

Whether your home appliances need an update after years of usage or your laundry room has seen better days, Samsung's Spring Black Friday deals are hard to beat. You can get almost every top-rated Samsung appliance for some of the best prices of the year to finally tackle that home renovation project. Keep scrolling to shop the best Samsung appliance deals for a smarter and cleaner home.

Best Samsung Washer and Dryer Deals

Right now you can save up to $550 on select washers and dryers. That means if you replace them both, because it is always nice to have a matching set, you can get over $1,000 in savings.

Bespoke Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer with AI OptiWash and Auto Dispense
Bespoke Ultra Capacity Gas Dryer
Samsung
Bespoke Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer with AI OptiWash and Auto Dispense

Upgrade to Samsung's stylish Bespoke AI washer featuring a clean flat-panel design, flexible installation options and easy-to-use controls. With speedy cycles and a space-saving design, you’ll get more laundry done in less time.

$1,689$1,099
Samsung Laundry Set Bundle
Samsung Laundry Set Bundle
Samsung
Samsung Laundry Set Bundle

Save $1,400 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. 

$3,998$2,598
ELECTRIC DRYER
$4,098$2,698
GAS DRYER
Front Load Washer with Vibration Reduction Technology+
Front Load Washer with Vibration Reduction Technology
Samsung
Front Load Washer with Vibration Reduction Technology+

The large 4.5 cubic foot drum means you can wash more items in a single load. Samsung's innovative VRT Plus technology reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing every time. 

$1,049$679
Smart Top Load Washer and Smart Steam Sanitize+ Electric Dryer
Smart Top Load Washer and Smart Steam Sanitize+ Electric Dryer
Samsung
Smart Top Load Washer and Smart Steam Sanitize+ Electric Dryer

With Wi-Fi connectivity, the Samsung SmartThings App enables cycle alerts and scheduling feature, even while you're remote.

$2,198$1,458
Extra-Large Capacity Smart Dial Front Load Washer with Optiwash 5 cu. ft.
Samsung Smart Dial Front Load Washer
Samsung
Extra-Large Capacity Smart Dial Front Load Washer with Optiwash 5 cu. ft.

This smart dial front load washer earned itself the 2021 Best Smart Washing Machine by Good Housekeeping, so you know its smart features and Wi-Fi connectivity are top of the line. This model also comes equipped with CleanGuard antimicrobial technology, which helps prevent mildew, mold and unwanted smells from building up in the drum of your Samsung washer.

$1,599$1,439

Best Samsung Refrigerator Deals

Get a refrigerator that does it all with Samsung's massive deals on fridges with up to $1,400 in instant savings. You can get refrigerators with ice makers that deliver superior nugget-style ice, fridges with beverages centers to keep all your drinks chilled while neatly stored and even smart fridges that can keep up with the shopping list. 

Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Beverage Center
Samsung Smart 4 Door Flex Refrigerator with Beverage Center
Samsung
Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Beverage Center

This 29 cu. ft. smart refrigerator comes equipped with a dual ice maker. And it's an energy-saving appliance, so you can save some money on your utility bill every year. Plus, this fridge can earn you a $125 energy rebate in some states.

$3,799$2,699
Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center
Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center
Samsung
Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center

This 24 cu. foot Bespoke refrigerator is the perfect addition to your kitchen — you can customize the door colors to match your home, choose between two kinds of ice, and get access to two different kinds of fresh, filtered water. Plus, you can change the temperature setting from the Samsung SmartThings App. 

$3,399$2,199
26.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub
26.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub
Samsung
26.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub

Samsung’s Family Hub, now with Alexa built-in, lets you control your Samsung smart appliances and devices, stream music, share pictures with your family, and so much more, all right from your fridge.

$3,499$2,599
23 cu. ft. Smart Counter Depth 4-Door Flex Refrigerator
23 cu. ft. Smart Counter Depth 4-Door Flex Refrigerator
Samsung
23 cu. ft. Smart Counter Depth 4-Door Flex Refrigerator

Save $1,400 on a Samsung smart refrigerator. Samsung’s Family Hub, now with Alexa built-in, lets you control your Samsung smart appliances and devices, stream music, share pictures with your family, and so much more, all right from your fridge. 

$4,699$3,299
Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub
Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub
Samsung
Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub

Display precious memories, stream music and shows, share notes, and more with this side-by-side refrigerator with an interactive touch screen display.

$2,332$1,799

Best Samsung Electric Range Deals

These marked-down ovens are so advanced they also have air fryer technology, meaning you can cut down on other appliances crowding the kitchen.

Bespoke Smart Slide-in Electric Range 6.3 cu. ft. with Smart Dial & Air Fry
Bespoke Smart Slide-in Electric Range 6.3 cu. ft. with Smart Dial & Air Fry
Samsung
Bespoke Smart Slide-in Electric Range 6.3 cu. ft. with Smart Dial & Air Fry

No need to store a separate Air Fry appliance anymore. Air Fry mode is built into this range with no preheating needed. There is also a fan with a heated element that circulates hot air in the oven for perfect baking and roasting.

$2,449$1,699
6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range with Air Fry
6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range with Air Fry
Samsung
6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range with Air Fry

Samsung's new smart Front Control Slide-In Electric Range with Air Fry is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice enabled, making it easy to create delicious meals for your family.

$1,849$1,199

Best Samsung Vacuum Deals

Spring cleaning is a great excuse to buy a vacuum, especially when they are so discounted, but they can also help cut down on those pesky summertime allergens. 

Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station
Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum
Samsung
Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station

Clean your home more efficiently with LiDAR sensors and accurate room maps. This robot vacuum also releases clean air with an advanced 5-layer filtration system. 

$800$403
Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum with Object Recognition
Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum with Object Recognition
Samsung
Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum with Object Recognition

Clean your home more efficiently with a robot vacuum that creates accurate room maps to navigate. No pick-up is needed before vacuuming as Jet Bot AI+’s powerful sensors and object recognition technology identify which objects to avoid.

$1,300$1,000

