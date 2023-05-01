Shopping

The 11 Best Deals at Our Place's Spring Sale: Shop Cookware Favorites in Time for Mother's Day

By ETonline Staff
Aura Always Pan
Our Place

For home cooks, the start of a new season brings the motivation to revitalize their kitchen with new cookware and appliances. Whether you're looking to update your old pots and pans or searching for the perfect Mother's Day gift for the mom in your life who loves to cook, the Our Place Spring Sale is filled with incredible deals on best-sellers, including the iconic Always Pan

Now through Monday, May 15, Our Place's cult-favorite cookware, tableware and more kitchen essentials are all up to 25% off. 

Shop the Our Place Sale

The do-it-all Our Place Alway Pan is a fan favorite across social media for its stylish design and versatility. New and improved, the Always Pan is now oven-safe and can do the job of ten pieces of traditional cookware. Marked down from $150, get the Always Pan 2.0 for $115 before your favorite color sells out. 

Our Place Always Pan 2.0
Our Place Always Pan 2.0
Our Place
Our Place Always Pan 2.0

Adding two extra functions with it's upgraded technology, the Always Pan 2.0 basically does it all. Just as gorgeous as the original, you can get the new pan in eight different colors. 

$150$115

Our Place's customer-favorites make excellent Mother's Day and housewarming gifts for the foodies and chefs in your life. From the brand's newest releases like the Cast Iron Always Panovenware set, and the mini versions of the Always Pan and Perfect Pot to Selena Gomez's kitchenware collection, you can't go wrong gifting these stylish cooking bestsellers for Mother's Day.

Perfect Pot
Perfect Pot
Our Place
Perfect Pot

Our Place's reimagined cooking pot does it all — no, really. From boiling and baking to crisping and steaming, you can consider this your new favorite, all-in-one cooking essential.

$165$132
Cast Iron Always Pan
Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan
Our Place
Cast Iron Always Pan

The 8-in-1 cast iron version of Our Place's bestselling Always Pan is now in stock in seven different colors. 

$155$124
Our Place Always Pan Duo
Our Place Always Pan Duo
Our Place
Our Place Always Pan Duo

The Always Pan is a revolutionary cooking tool that does the job of eight different pans. The nonstick pan works as a braiser, searing pan, steamer, strainer, saute pan, fry pan, boiling pot, serving pot, and storage container. And with this bundle, you get the incredible Always Pan in two different sizes. 

$265$198
Home Cook Duo
Our Place Home Cook Duo
Our Place
Home Cook Duo

Save $79 on the Perfect Pot and Always Pan Bundle, designed to replace a 16-piece cookware set.

$315$236
Mini Home Cook Duo
Mini Home Cook Duo
Our Place
Mini Home Cook Duo

The Mini Perfect Pot and Mini Always Pan offer the perfect size for smaller meals. 

$240$180
Cookware Set
Cookware Set
Our Place
Cookware Set

Try out new recipes this spring with Our Place's multifunctional 4-piece cookware set, designed with ceramic nonstick coating.

$550$395

The cookware, tableware, and kitchen tools in Our Place's collection make stylish additions to any home. Included in the Our Place sale are plates, bowls, and mugs that will liven up any kitchen's aesthetic this spring season. Shop more of our favorite kitchen must-haves from Our Place below.

Main Plates
Our Place Main Plates
Our Place
Main Plates

We love the chic and simple look of these hand-painted porcelain plates.

$50$40
Side Bowls
Our Place Side Bowls
Our Place
Side Bowls

Ready to complete your set of dinnerware? Opt for these soup and side bowls, which will match your plates perfectly.

$45$35
Mug Set
Mug Set
Our Place
Mug Set

Start your mornings with Our Place's limited-edition, handmade porcelain mugs. They come in a set of four so you can easily share with your nearest and dearest.

$40$30
The Knife Trio Bundle
Our Place Knife Trio
Our Place
The Knife Trio Bundle

Cover all your slicing needs with just three knives: Everyday Chef’s Knife, Serrated Slicing Knife and Precise Paring Knife. 

$170$127

Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.

