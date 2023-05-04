Kate Spade Is Having A Huge Mother's Day Sale: Save 30% On Purses, Wallets and More Stylish Gifts
Just in time to help you shop for Mom, Kate Spade has launched a new Mother's Day sale full of timeless gifts. If you’re looking to score an incredible deal on jewelry, sandals, wallets and more for the mother figure in your life, you are not going to want to miss this Kate Spade sale. With sitewide markdowns on iconic Kate Spade designs, finding a stylish Mother's Day gift is now easier than ever.
Until Sunday May 14, Kate Spade is offering an extra 30% off your entire purchase with the code MOM. Shoppers can save on Kate Spade spring wardrobe essentials like gorgeous designer handbags, dresses, and espadrilles. We've found the best Kate Spade clothing and accessories on sale in both classic and trendy silhouettes to head into the warmer weather in style.
Standouts from Kate Spade's spring sale include the brand's big selection of iconic handbags. If you are looking to refresh Mom's collection with an everyday tote or crossbody, take advantage of the great savings on quality handbags and purses this week.
To ensure your gift will arrive on time for Mother's Day, you'll want to get your order in by Wednesday, May 10 with two-day shipping and Thursday, May 11 with one-day shipping. Keep scrolling to shop our favorite Kate Spade deals for Mother's Day. These picks would make gorgeous graduation gifts, too.
This embossed leather bag with beautiful florals is just the right size for all of your essentials.
The Meringue Small Crossbody comes in a spring bright lime color with an adjustable crossbody strap.
We adore this straw tote bag for its bold dragonfly and flower embellishments. Though it has a slim profile, this tote still fits the essentials: phone, cards, hand sanitizer, gum.
Big enough to fit an iPad, the Knott has multiple pockets for keeping everything organized.
Bring a beautiful bouquet wherever you go with top-handle bag embellished with colorful floral accents.
Taking inspiration from the '90s, Kate Spade's new Sam Icon hobo is a sleek revamp of a perennial crowd favorite. Made from spazzolato leather, this bag is durable and easy to clean, so you can cherish it for many years to come.
Enjoy spring with this midi dress, done in smooth Patio Tile print twill with faux pearl accents, is sure to brighten up your day.
Style meets function with Kate Spade's new Hudson Backpack. Made from luxe pebbled leather, it holds all your essentials and can fit a 13-inch laptop.
Kate Spade's new crossbody brings the rain and the shine. It features a 3D metallic cloud with crystals and 'raindrop' chain accents for a high-shine statement.
Channel the Amalfi Coast with a blue and white tile-printed purse.
White pants made from breathable cotton are an essential for summer wardrobes.
You can never go wrong with a simple leather crossbody, especially in an icy lavender.
Kate Spade's signature flower print adorns this oversized tote — available in three colorways.
Feel simply elegant in a one-shoulder dress perfect for summer parties.
Doubling as a crossbody and tote, this Knott bag gives you major versatility thanks to an optional and adjustable shoulder strap.
Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.
