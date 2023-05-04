Just in time to help you shop for Mom, Kate Spade has launched a new Mother's Day sale full of timeless gifts. If you’re looking to score an incredible deal on jewelry, sandals, wallets and more for the mother figure in your life, you are not going to want to miss this Kate Spade sale. With sitewide markdowns on iconic Kate Spade designs, finding a stylish Mother's Day gift is now easier than ever.

Shop the Kate Spade Sale

Until Sunday May 14, Kate Spade is offering an extra 30% off your entire purchase with the code MOM. Shoppers can save on Kate Spade spring wardrobe essentials like gorgeous designer handbags, dresses, and espadrilles. We've found the best Kate Spade clothing and accessories on sale in both classic and trendy silhouettes to head into the warmer weather in style.

Standouts from Kate Spade's spring sale include the brand's big selection of iconic handbags. If you are looking to refresh Mom's collection with an everyday tote or crossbody, take advantage of the great savings on quality handbags and purses this week.

To ensure your gift will arrive on time for Mother's Day, you'll want to get your order in by Wednesday, May 10 with two-day shipping and Thursday, May 11 with one-day shipping. Keep scrolling to shop our favorite Kate Spade deals for Mother's Day. These picks would make gorgeous graduation gifts, too.

Meringue Small Crossbody Kate Spade Meringue Small Crossbody The Meringue Small Crossbody comes in a spring bright lime color with an adjustable crossbody strap. $348 $244 WITH CODE MOM Shop Now

Knott Medium Satchel Kate Spade Knott Medium Satchel Big enough to fit an iPad, the Knott has multiple pockets for keeping everything organized. $348 $171 WITH CODE MOM Shop Now

Sam Icon Leather Mini Hobo Bag Kate Spade Sam Icon Leather Mini Hobo Bag Taking inspiration from the '90s, Kate Spade's new Sam Icon hobo is a sleek revamp of a perennial crowd favorite. Made from spazzolato leather, this bag is durable and easy to clean, so you can cherish it for many years to come. $298 $146 WITH CODE MOM Shop Now

Pearl-Embellished Patio Tile Dress Kate Spade Pearl-Embellished Patio Tile Dress Enjoy spring with this midi dress, done in smooth Patio Tile print twill with faux pearl accents, is sure to brighten up your day. $398 $234 WITH CODE MOM Shop Now

Hudson Large Backpack Kate Spade Hudson Large Backpack Style meets function with Kate Spade's new Hudson Backpack. Made from luxe pebbled leather, it holds all your essentials and can fit a 13-inch laptop. $358 $251 WITH CODE MOM Shop Now

Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Designer Handbag Deals to Shop on Amazon for Spring

Coach's Stylish Handbags Are Perfect for Mother's Day Gifting

The Best Mother's Day Flowers from UrbanStems to Make Her Day

The Best Beauty Sales to Shop Now: Moroccanoil, NuFace, Laneige & More

The Best Candles to Light Up Her Mother's Day from Diptyque and More

25 Thoughtful Gifts for New Moms to Celebrate Them This Mother's Day

Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Every Budget That Mom Will Actually Love

Everything You Need to Transform Your Home Into a Spa for Mother's Day

20 Best Mother's Day Gift Basket Ideas for Every Type of Mom

Shop the Kate Spade Surprise Sale to Save 75% on New Spring Handbags