Kate Spade Is Having A Huge Mother's Day Sale: Save 30% On Purses, Wallets and More Stylish Gifts

By Lauren Gruber
Kate Spade Mother's Day Sale
Kate Spade

Just in time to help you shop for Mom, Kate Spade has launched a new Mother's Day sale full of timeless gifts. If you’re looking to score an incredible deal on jewelry, sandals, wallets and more for the mother figure in your life, you are not going to want to miss this Kate Spade sale. With sitewide markdowns on iconic Kate Spade designs, finding a stylish Mother's Day gift is now easier than ever. 

Shop the Kate Spade Sale

Until Sunday May 14, Kate Spade is offering an extra 30% off your entire purchase with the code MOM. Shoppers can save on Kate Spade spring wardrobe essentials like gorgeous designer handbags, dresses, and espadrilles. We've found the best Kate Spade clothing and accessories on sale in both classic and trendy silhouettes to head into the warmer weather in style.   

Standouts from Kate Spade's spring sale include the brand's big selection of iconic handbags. If you are looking to refresh Mom's collection with an everyday tote or crossbody, take advantage of the great savings on quality handbags and purses this week. 

To ensure your gift will arrive on time for Mother's Day, you'll want to get your order in by Wednesday, May 10 with two-day shipping and Thursday, May 11 with one-day shipping. Keep scrolling to shop our favorite Kate Spade deals for Mother's Day. These picks would make gorgeous graduation gifts, too. 

Knott Tulip Toss Embossed Medium Crossbody Tote
Knott Tulip Toss Embossed Medium Crossbody Tote
Kate Spade
Knott Tulip Toss Embossed Medium Crossbody Tote

This embossed leather bag with beautiful florals is just the right size for all of your essentials. 

$378$265
WITH CODE MOM
Meringue Small Crossbody
Meringue Small Crossbody
Kate Spade
Meringue Small Crossbody

The Meringue Small Crossbody comes in a spring bright lime color with an adjustable crossbody strap.

$348$244
WITH CODE MOM
Sam Icon Dragonfly Embellished Straw Small Tote
Sam Icon Dragonfly Embellished Straw Small Tote
Kate Spade
Sam Icon Dragonfly Embellished Straw Small Tote

We adore this straw tote bag for its bold dragonfly and flower embellishments. Though it has a slim profile, this tote still fits the essentials: phone, cards, hand sanitizer, gum.

$398$279
WITH CODE MOM
Knott Medium Satchel
Knott Medium Satchel
Kate Spade
Knott Medium Satchel

Big enough to fit an iPad, the Knott has multiple pockets for keeping everything organized. 

$348$171
WITH CODE MOM
In Bloom Embellished 3D Bouquet Top-handle Bag
In Bloom Embellished 3D Bouquet Top-handle Bag
Kate Spade
In Bloom Embellished 3D Bouquet Top-handle Bag

Bring a beautiful bouquet wherever you go with top-handle bag embellished with colorful floral accents. 

$448$314
WITH CODE MOM
Sam Icon Leather Mini Hobo Bag
Sam Icon Leather Mini Hobo Bag
Kate Spade
Sam Icon Leather Mini Hobo Bag

Taking inspiration from the '90s, Kate Spade's new Sam Icon hobo is a sleek revamp of a perennial crowd favorite. Made from spazzolato leather, this bag is durable and easy to clean, so you can cherish it for many years to come.

$298$146
WITH CODE MOM
Pearl-Embellished Patio Tile Dress
Pearl-embellished Patio Tile Dress
Kate Spade
Pearl-Embellished Patio Tile Dress

Enjoy spring with this midi dress, done in smooth Patio Tile print twill with faux pearl accents, is sure to brighten up your day. 

$398$234
WITH CODE MOM
Hudson Large Backpack
Hudson Large Backpack
Kate Spade
Hudson Large Backpack

Style meets function with Kate Spade's new Hudson Backpack. Made from luxe pebbled leather, it holds all your essentials and can fit a 13-inch laptop. 

$358$251
WITH CODE MOM
Shade Crystal Embellished 3D Cloud Crossbody
Shade Crystal Embellished 3d Cloud Crossbody
Kate Spade
Shade Crystal Embellished 3D Cloud Crossbody

Kate Spade's new crossbody brings the rain and the shine. It features a 3D metallic cloud with crystals and 'raindrop' chain accents for a high-shine statement.

$498$296
WITH CODE MOM
Katy Patio Tile Medium Top-handle Bag
Katy Patio Tile Medium Top-handle Bag
Kate Spade
Katy Patio Tile Medium Top-handle Bag

Channel the Amalfi Coast with a blue and white tile-printed purse.

$478$335
WITH CODE MOM
Tie-Waist Poplin Pants
Tie-Waist Poplin Pants
Kate Spade
Tie-Waist Poplin Pants

White pants made from breathable cotton are an essential for summer wardrobes.

$198$139
WITH CODE MOM
Hudson Double Zip Crossbody
Hudson Double Zip Crossbody
Kate Spade
Hudson Double Zip Crossbody

You can never go wrong with a simple leather crossbody, especially in an icy lavender.

$228$160
WITH CODE MOM
Oversized Spade Flower Jacquard Stripe Manhattan Large Tote
Oversized Spade Flower Jacquard Stripe Manhattan Large Tote
Kate Spade
Oversized Spade Flower Jacquard Stripe Manhattan Large Tote

Kate Spade's signature flower print adorns this oversized tote — available in three colorways.

$496$349
WITH CODE MOM
Poplin One-Shoulder Sabrina Dress
Poplin One-Shoulder Sabrina Dress
Kate Spade
Poplin One-Shoulder Sabrina Dress

Feel simply elegant in a one-shoulder dress perfect for summer parties.

$398$279
WITH CODE MOM
Knott Colorblocked Medium Crossbody Tote
Knott Colorblocked Medium Crossbody Tote
Kate Spade
Knott Colorblocked Medium Crossbody Tote

Doubling as a crossbody and tote, this Knott bag gives you major versatility thanks to an optional and adjustable shoulder strap.

$348$195
WITH CODE MOM

Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.

