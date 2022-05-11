Shopping

Best Jewelry Gifts for 2022 Graduates: Thoughtful Gift Ideas to Celebrate Her Achievements

By Carolin Lehmann‍
Stone and Strand
Stone and Strand

Jewelry is a go-to graduation gift for a reason; it's not just a gift that's likely to impress, but it's a gift that your Class of 2022 member can wear as a sparkly reminder of their big accomplishments. Whether you gift them a graduation ring or a necklace they've been eyeing, it is something graduates will cherish forever.

Finding the best graduation gifts to celebrate this significant milestone can be tricky, but we've got you covered. We've picked out gorgeous, memorable pieces for graduates from popular brands such as Mejuri, Gorjana, Kendra Scott and more. No matter your budget, you're sure to find a jewelry gift that commemorates your loved one's efforts and achievements. 

Ahead, shop rings, necklaces, bracelets and earrings that your grads can wear whether they're starting the next chapter in their education journey or jumping right into the workforce. For even more ideas, check out our guide to all the best high school and college graduation gifts in 2022.

Livy Ring Set Of 3
Livy Ring Set Of 3
Kendra Scott
Livy Ring Set Of 3

She'll sparkle and shine when she stacks these versatile, stone-studded set of three rings to mix or match.

$90
Stone and Strand Clustered Diamond Ring
Stone and Strand clustered diamond ring
Stone and Strand
Stone and Strand Clustered Diamond Ring

This classic diamond ring, featuring 0.04-carat round white diamonds, is a special one. The diamonds are arranged in a cluster, and they're billed as being ethically sourced and conflict-free. The ring's band is made of 10-karat solid yellow gold.

$245
Little Words Project Fearless Beaded Stretch Bracelet
Fearless Beaded Stretch Bracelet
NORDSTROM
Little Words Project Fearless Beaded Stretch Bracelet

For an affordable gift option, check out this beaded bracelet that offers a daily reminder to be fearless — a fitting prompt for a grad. Little Words Project, the company behind the bracelet, is a Latinx-owned and -founded brand.   

$30
Gorjana Parker Necklace
Parker Necklace
Gorjana
Gorjana Parker Necklace

With its classic chain links, Gorjana's bestselling Parker necklace is a hit. Its hinge closure allows you to customize the length of the 18-karat, gold-plated chain, or to even add charms.

$65
Alex and Ani Engravable Graduation Cap Duo Charm Bangle
Engravable Graduation Cap Duo Charm Bangle
Alex and Ani
Alex and Ani Engravable Graduation Cap Duo Charm Bangle

This graduation-themed charm bracelet from Alex and Ani features a graduation cap, as well as a circle that you can engrave a personalized message onto. 

$49
Diamond Nexus Round Cut Stud Earrings
Diamond Nexus round cut stud earrings
Diamond Nexus
Diamond Nexus Round Cut Stud Earrings

Timeless diamond earrings are a gift your grad can wear for a lifetime, so they're worth investing in. With these diamond earrings from Diamond Nexus, you have your choice of precious metal type, center stone size and certification status. The diamonds on this piece are lab-created, but indistinguishable from a perfect diamond.

$340$272
Kendra Scott Alex Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Diamond Dial Watch
Kendra Scott Alex gold-tone stainless steel diamond dial watch
Kendra Scott
Kendra Scott Alex Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Diamond Dial Watch

Get your grad ready for the workplace with a professional-looking watch. From Kendra Scott's first watch collection, this timepiece comes with diamond dials, an ivory mother-of-pearl face and gold-tone stainless steel. Kendra Scott complies with the Kimberley Process to ensure its diamonds are conflict-free.

$328
Swarovski Emily Tennis Bracelet
Swarovski Emily Tennis Bracelet
Amazon
Swarovski Emily Tennis Bracelet

You can't go wrong with a classic tennis bracelet.

$99$78
Mejuri Pavé Diamond Huggie Hoops
Mejuri pavé diamond huggie hoops
Mejuri
Mejuri Pavé Diamond Huggie Hoops

Your grad will get a lot of wear out of these diamond huggies that go with everything. They feature recycled 14-carat solid gold or white gold, and single-cut, conflict-free and socially responsible diamonds.

$250
Swarovski Infinity Heart Jewelry Collection
Swarovski Infinity Heart Jewelry Collection
Amazon
Swarovski Infinity Heart Jewelry Collection

The stunning pendant necklace in the collection has a dainty sparkling heart entwined with a rose gold infinity sign. 

$119$111

